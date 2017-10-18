5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Sean Dowdell Founder and CEO, Club Tattoo

“Always be willing to learn more about yourself, your company, and human nature.”

Sean Dowdell is the founder and CEO of Club Tattoo, a tattoo and piercing empire grossing over $10 million a year, with six luxury studios in Arizona and the Las Vegas Strip. Dowdell runs his company of over 130 staff with his wife and partner, Thora. He is also the author of the recently published “Tattooed Millionaire: Building the Club Tattoo Empire.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I founded Club Tattoo in 1995, with my late partner Chester Bennington of Linkin Park while he and I were still in a band called Grey Daze. (We played a total of eight years, put out three albums, and had just recently announced us reuniting musically just months prior to his passing).

I was a senior in College at ASU as a Philosophy major, waiting tables full time, and in a full touring band. Something had to give, so I left school with only six credits to go to get my BA. I knew I had found something I loved (being an entrepreneur) and I dove in head first. I had scraped together roughly $7,000 to open my shop, and nearly had to close the doors two or three times in the first year.

I stayed the course and reinvested every penny back into my company for years. My company always came first no matter what. I never chased money, I chased being great and innovating my industry.

My wife Thora joined the business shortly after in 2001 and helped me grow it into an internationally known brand. We developed real business strategies and systems that made us a disrupter in the piercing and tattoo industry.

I have taught piercing seminars around the world since 2006, and am considered one of the top body piercers in the world for my innovation and techniques. I hold two patents for jewelry design, including a Titanium Micro Dermal Anchor, and software that allows users to find and choose tattoo designs through a touch screen interface called “Interactive Tattoo.”

I released my first book & audio book “Tattooed Millionaire: Building the Club Tattoo Empire” in 2017. It’s available globally though Motivational Press, iTunes, and Audible. I’ve been featured on CNBC’s “Blue Collar Millionaires,” FUSE’s “Tattoo Stories,” and featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Success Magazine, Billboard Magazine, and GQ. My celebrity clientele includes Miley Cyrus, Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Amare Stoudemire, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Steve Aoki, Randy Couture, Chester Bennington, Manny Pacquiao, Tori Spelling, Yandel and Pablo Sandoval, to name a few.

I have two wonderful children named Brennen and Carston, and I enjoy traveling the world with them and Thora.

I also do public speaking engagements regarding entrepreneurship, business advisory, success and management strategies.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We held a grand opening for our flagship studio in Las Vegas in 2009 at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

We received permission to shut down the Strip for our grand opening event (an incredibly rare feat), and our Co-owner Chester Bennington was to perform a magic trick called “The Death Drop” with famed magician Steve Wyrick, right in front of Planet Hollywood.

“The Death Drop” would hoist Steve into the air in a box that would be lit on fire. He would then miraculously escape from the box just prior to it falling into an explosion of flames, and then magically appear in a helicopter landing on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

It did not go according to plan. Shortly after Chester introduced Steve and explained the trick to the audience, everything went wrong.

Steve climbed into the box (which had a trap door for him to get out of) and it was raised into the air. Someone prematurely set the ropes on fire, and the crane got jammed only holding the box several feet into the air (not the full 80 feet that was intended). Within seconds everything went up in flames and the trick was over…at least to everyone except Steve.

No one had thought to provide two-way radios to Steve, so moments later he landed on the strip, jumped out of the helicopter and started to high five a few of the thousands of disgruntled fans in the audience. He stood there very confused as Chester grabbed him, stuffed him back into the helicopter, and they took off while he explained what had happened.

The audience was stunned, as was I. We all just sat there in a daze for a few minutes until the crowd slowly dispersed.

Unfortunately for Steve, it was very damaging for his magic career in Las Vegas and I still feel bad about it to this day. In hindsight, it was hysterical to everyone else and the only way I can get around feeling bad is to laugh at ourselves.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Club Tattoo is the world’s most successful tattoo & piercing studio. It is one of the only luxury tattoo and piercing brands in existence, with six locations across Arizona and Las Vegas, and plans for expansion ahead. We provide top-notch tattoos, piercings, and high-quality body jewelry in a high-end, welcoming environment.

Club Tattoo is also a separate apparel line that is sold all over the world. We have done many global collaboration licensing deals with brands such as Etnies, Oster, Bicycle Playing cards, KBD, Bold Face Gear, Caesars Entertainment, Harley Davidson and more.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have tried not only to innovate within our industry, but to make the industry safer and more recognizable in terms of brand values.

Thora and I, along with our employees, always give back to our communities through various charitable organizations. Charities we enjoy supporting include Esperanza Children’s Home in Mexico; Feed My Starving Children; Stars of The Season, Cardon’s Children’s Medical Center, A New Leaf Foundation for Battered and Homeless Women; Child Crisis Center in Mesa, Ariz.; Boys and Girls Club of Las Vegas; various breast cancer organizations, and we hold annual food drives for food banks each year. We also use giving back to these organizations as team building opportunities. I believe in always giving back to the communities that support you.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1. Your employees are not your friends.

The moment you try to discipline an employee who has become to close as a friend, is the moment you lose both. This was a lesson learned the hard way a few times in our company and we have since made it a rule not to hire friends or to become too personally close with our staff.

2. Oftentimes, nothing will go as planned. Always have a Plan B.

Frequently, the most obvious course of events does not play out as we hoped, and we had to modify either the plan or our goals as things progressively changed along the way. We now go into most situations with contingency plans and expect to have to put them into place.

3. Loyalty is incredibly rare, so when you have it in one of your staff members, do everything you can to keep them.

The dollar overpowers almost every employment decision, so our competitors will try to undermine our company by recruiting at seemingly higher wages that become tempting for our employees.

At this point, we have come to realize that we can't always compete on a salary level, but we can compete by treating our staff well and giving them confidence and positive reinforcement to the point where they will love not only their job, but the people and company that they work for.

4. Always be willing to learn more about yourself, your company, and human nature.

As a young entrepreneur, it is easy to fall into an arrogant way of thinking when things keep going your way, and you think you’ve invented an infallible business model.

Be patient. The day will come when you realize that isn’t the case. Every business stumbles at some point, so learn as much as you can, lose your ego, and remain pliable.

5. Save money for a rainy day…because it’s coming.

This is a practice that I was good at early into our business (mainly based on fear), but many of the entrepreneurs that I work with don’t know how to save their money for a rainy day. We all have huge unexpected expenses at some point during our business’ lifetime, but it won’t cripple your company if you are prepared. Even with this seemingly sound advice, most people think “it won’t happen to me.” They’re wrong.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I have met with Tony Robbins a couple of times but would absolutely love to get more of his time one-on-one.

Richard Branson has always been an inspiration for how to treat your employees and be a freethinker.