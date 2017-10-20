5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Joshua Broder, CEO of Tilson

“Align with investors who share your values.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Joshua Broder, CEO of Tilson and a former U.S. Army Signal Officer working behind the scenes to build America’s information infrastructure. In 2009, at age 32, Josh became CEO of Tilson when it was a single office of 10 employees. Over the past eight years, Tilson has rapidly expanded to employ over 360 (and counting) in offices nationwide, earning itself a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies for a rare seven consecutive years.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

While I’ve known since high school that my goal was to be a leader, my story, like so many others, began on September 11, 2001. After high school, I had the opportunity to attend Middlebury College on an Army ROTC scholarship. When I entered the Army after graduation, I expected to be leading a military intelligence unit somewhere in Japan (in fulfillment of some kind of James Bond movie fantasy, I think). However, in my final semester of college, on September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon, devastating a section of the Army’s HR department and destroying my personnel file in the process. In the ensuing administrative chaos, I wound up in Germany leading a group of network and IT soldiers who were deploying to the Middle East, Central Asia, the Russian frontier and Africa. To this day, I consider myself an “accidental technologist” for how I fell into information technology and telecom, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

On 9/11, I remember one of my friends asking me, “Are we going to invade Afghanistan?” Naturally, as a history major I said, “A land war in Asia? I don’t think we’ll do that again. We don’t need to relearn that lesson.” Of course, it wasn’t long after that exchange that I found myself in a land war… in Asia… leading teenagers and twenty-somethings in running advanced military networks.

At the time, leadership was in short supply; one of the senior officers in my unit had been killed and another had returned home on medical leave. Despite being in my early 20s, I was responsible for personnel and assets spread across three countries. Regardless of the area of expertise, I loved leading people – it was AWESOME, holding such a sacred trust for the welfare of my people and mission success. As a leader, I discovered there is a special magic in people switched on working together as a team.

After the Army, I returned home to Portland, Maine, where I discovered Tilson. At the time, the company was just a single office, led by company founder Mike Dow. Despite me having no business executive experience, Mike saw the “accidental technologist” in me and decided to take a chance. At just 32, I became CEO of Tilson, and am proud to own and lead the company today.

Reflecting on all of this, it’s clear to me just how influential the collective military experience we have at Tilson has influenced our culture – the risk-taking, the meritocracy, the results-oriented focus. More than anything, I see the military’s influence most in our mission: to build America’s information infrastructure. Being a growing business from Maine, having a mission greater than ourselves has been essential to attracting the talent and growth funding necessary to make a real impact.

Ironically, the first chance for us to earn our stripes came amidst the Great Recession. Through several stimulus-funded infrastructure projects, we successfully deployed an 1,100-mile fiber optic network bringing improved broadband access to unserved and underserved rural communities, supported the buildout of a wireless smart meter network serving half the state of Maine, and helped to establish over 100 public computing centers in rural libraries across Maine.

Of course, business is never a straight line. In 2008, we saw the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. In 2012, the stimulus projects concluded while the economy was still in recovery. And in 2014, our largest client exited the market. Through it all, we’ve remained focused on meeting opportunity wherever we find it and rapidly scaling our business to be able to meet the needs of the future economy. Today, in 2017, with 12 offices and 360 employees and counting, I’d say we’re on the right track.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Not long after leaving the Army, I testified before the Maine legislature on a new bill to allow a large stimulus-funded rural broadband project to proceed. During my testimony, a lobbyist for a major telephone company pointed to me and accused Tilson of being too small and unknown to pull off such a large project. With memories of running tactical communications networks in active war zones still fresh in my mind, I swiftly replied that I had deployed networks in far more challenging circumstances, adding that deploying a network in rural America appeared to have stronger opposition than deploying a network against the Taliban.

Ultimately, the bill passed, and Tilson completed the project ahead of schedule and under budget with over a thousand miles of fiber optic cable deployed in rural New England to show for it.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Tilson deploys networks for cellular carriers, broadband providers, governments, and utilities, as well as software systems for governments and large businesses. Think of us as the infrastructure “Swiss Army Knife” for the Information Age.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Bringing reliable, high-speed broadband service to rural and inner-city communities is my passion, and I’m fortunate to have a team at Tilson that shares this passion. Since 2011, Tilson has deployed 5,100 road miles of fiber optic cable, 6,500 cellular sites, and hundreds of core IT systems serving residents and businesses in previously unserved and underserved areas across the United States.

Also, as a veteran myself, I recognize the challenges veterans face when transitioning back into civilian life, which is why Tilson is committed to providing a place of opportunity for veterans, where pushing each other to be better is comfortable, expected, and appreciated. We participate in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Program under the U.S. Department of Defense, and as such are actively recruiting veterans while providing extra support to employees with military obligations through our Veteran Reserve/Guard (VGR) Program.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

1. Think bigger. Everything worth doing is hard, and small things are just about as hard as big things. As a growing company, our most audacious projects early on now seem modest in retrospect. With a strong team, nothing is out of reach.

2. Never underestimate the value of cash. Everything you do will take longer and cost more than you think it will. High growth requires liquidity, and it’s hard to make rational decisions about opportunities when cash is scarce.

3. Self-care isn’t selfish. When Tilson really started cooking, I gained 30 pounds while living on the road. Taking care of yourself is taking care of the business, and as CEO, you owe it to your employees just as much as your family to stay healthy.

4. Never act on assumptions. Particularly when it comes to staffing decisions, don’t act on assumptions of what’s best for your clients and employees. On one occasion where we transitioned an employee out of a client relationship, we built up the change in our minds to be a risk to the relationship, only to have the client tell us they agreed with the decision.

5. Align with investors who share your values. I can’t emphasize this point enough. For Tilson, we were fortunate to team up with investors who shared our values and objectives from the get-go, and we’ve held on to this wisdom through subsequent, successful rounds of fundraising.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?