5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Nahema Mehta, CEO and Co-founder of Absolut Art

“From larger projects recognized by the United Nations, to smaller ones like hosting dinners to connect changemakers, I feel like I’m just getting my feet wet.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nahema Mehta, an award-winning entrepreneur and budding philanthropist. Nahema is the CEO and cofounder of Absolut Art, the e-commerce site that makes it easy to discover, access, and own limited edition artworks from around the world. She’s been named a Game Changer by Google for Entrepreneurs and honored at Fast Company’s 2016 Innovation by Design Awards and 2017 Most Creative Minds Conference.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"? (If you share an inspirational or aspirational backstory, we will be able to publish this interview in Thrive Global as well)

My career path has been a jungle gym rather than a ladder, but I love cross-disciplinarian study so I thrive off of it. My dad used to say that multiple perspectives are the key to creating new patterns of thought and I've found that to be true. I’m lucky to call many places home - Antwerp, Nairobi, Geneva, New York, Hong Kong - having lived and/or worked in all of them. I moved to America to study language and anthropology at Columbia University and became a judicial scholar at the Supreme Court speechwriting for Chief Justice Roberts. I then parlayed stints at Merrill Lynch and Sotheby’s into managing a $15M art fund. During that time, I founded an art startup, Art Remba, and then earned my MBA at Columbia Business School before accepting an offer to exit my startup and cofound Absolut Art. I’m deeply grateful for my atypical path and the perspective it has afforded as I think our whole lives are about broadening our minds, training our eye, and opening our hearts.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One evening my co-founder Marcus Lådö and I were stuck with the task of hanging 100 artworks for an event after the person we hired backed out. We thought there had to be an easy way to hang it all quickly, so of course we Googled it. We were stunned when we couldn’t find a viable option, so we decided to make the world’s first all-in-one device to mount, position, adjust, and level any work of art. Based on our prototype alone, “Hangsmart” was recognized by Fast Company's Innovation Design Awards. We put it on Kickstarter in April 2017, and orders will be fulfilled this fall. Hangsmart forms part of Absolut Art’s core mission to make living with contemporary art seamless from discovery to display.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

We founded Absolut Art to bring the world’s most exciting local art scenes – from LA to Havana, Stockholm to Berlin – to the global market. Absolut Art is a sustainable, price conscious, and seamless way to buy contemporary art. Each piece is signed, framed and delivered to your door in 48 hours. Artists are handpicked by our team of local curators and tapped to create unique limited edition collections. Artists share in 50 percent of the profits and many have shown at top institutions like the MoMA, the Guggenheim, and Centre Pompidou. Backed by Swedish brand Absolut, which is famous for its history of creative collaborations with artists like Andy Warhol, David Bowie, and Damien Hirst, Absolut Art is the first company to deliver fine art on demand and at scale, facilitating the entire process for both artists and customers from discovery to display. Our goal is to close the gap between artists creating and people collecting, making it easy to live with art you love.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Working towards health, education, and economic empowerment for girls is close to my heart. My grandparents, who have spent their whole lives empowering young women, encouraged me to give back since I was 12. From larger projects recognized by the United Nations, to smaller ones like hosting dinners to connect changemakers, I feel like I’m just getting my feet wet.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Spend time and energy hiring the right people, not micromanaging the wrong ones. In our early days, my co-founder and I made the mistake of hiring someone who was wonderful, but not a self-starter. Soon we realized that our job is to lead, not manage, and in order to do that we had to build a team that we were inspired by, could learn from, and could trust to take creative ownership of their work. You have to be willing to start from zero over and over again and understand that what got you here is not going to get you to the next place. The game shifts, the challenges change, and you’ll have 100 different jobs - it is constant evolution. Our first year was about building out production, fulfillment, and distribution, but what made us successful in that is not the same as what made us successful in piloting Absolut Art, nor is it what will make us successful in scaling the business. If something is not possible, it’s your job to find out what is possible. When we started there was no way to ship artworks on demand, within 48 hours, or without bubble wrap. Everyone said it wasn’t possible. So we had to break each step down, see what was possible, and reverse-engineer the process to make it all work. I’ve learned that being a leader means defining current realities whilst simultaneously inspiring long-term vision. For me, this means ensuring our team not only sees the trees (where we want to be in 1 year), but also the forest (where we want to be 15 years from now). I’ve been guilty of focusing on one at the sacrifice of the other but you have to find a balance. Striking this balance is tough (especially at a startup where you’re flying the plane while building it) but it is critical. It’s something I’m working on. It’s your job to translate your vision: you have to trust your gut even when others don’t understand it and then figure out a way to make them understand it. When Marcus and I first came up with Hangsmart we were met with resistance because people couldn’t “see” what we were envisioning. We worked quietly for almost a year to create a 3D prototype that they could touch and play with to make our vision tangible - it won everyone over.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.