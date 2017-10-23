5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Maciej Dziergwa, CEO and cofounder at STX Next

“We love teaching others. We hold a lot of free workshops, teaching Python, JavaScript, Agile, software testing tools, and so on.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Maciej Dziergwa, CEO and cofounder at STX Next. His software house is the number one provider of Python development services in Europe. His commitment to the kaizen principle of gradual improvement has helped him grow STX Next from a few developers to nearly 300 people across 5 offices in Poland. He still sees the Python language as his secret weapon.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I started off as a developer. During those days, right after graduating in IT, I noticed that I could use Python to create projects in 2 weeks that took me 2 months in Java. I knew I was onto something.

For a while I worked as a Python developer in the Netherlands. Then I convinced my Dutch colleagues to start a company with me. I came back to Poland to set up my own Python software house.

In the process I turned down a very lucrative developer job offer in the UK. I chose the potential of being CEO over the comfort of staying a developer.

I also had to resist some pushback from people around me. I remember my mom telling me not to go to the Netherlands in the first place. And I remember my colleagues saying that Python is a dead end, a language with no future.

I’ve been CEO at STX Next for over 12 years now. We’ve grown to almost 300 people, half of which joined in the last two years alone. I don’t regret my choices.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In the early days of STX Next I had no idea how to hire people - and paradoxically it led to some of my best hires. I remember my first interview with Wojtek, who is now Service Delivery Manager at our company. Back then he was just a junior Python developer.

I saw something in Wojtek back then. There was a glint in his eye. He had an analytical mind and he looked like a loyal person from the very start.

So I didn’t wait - I offered him the job on the spot, after just one hour of interviewing him. I think I surprised him so much that he decided to accept it.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

In short, we build tech partnerships with companies that need Python and JavaScript developers. We also provide the services of testers, Scrum experts and Product Design support.

It’s a huge challenge right now to develop digital products fast enough to meet the demands of your market. Very often you need full teams of developers ASAP to deliver on time. It’s very slow and expensive to hire on your own, especially in cities such as London or Berlin. It can take months.

That’s why people turn to STX Next to speed up their development through outsourcing. We can supply a full team of our developers ready to go in 3 weeks. It’s a clear value.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We love teaching others. We hold a lot of free workshops, teaching Python, JavaScript, Agile, software testing tools, and so on.

I even have a couple of neighbors, one of them is a doctor, the other is CEO at a company that deals with bread products. They recently told me that they attended our Agile Has Power workshop and they learned a lot. They won’t become our clients anytime soon, but we still help them gain new skills.

We also support other workshops and events, of course. We contributed to the Python Foundation, the Plone Foundation. We’ve also sponsored PyCon PL for 10 years now, since the very first edition. In short, we do our part to keep the Python scene in Poland active and growing.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

I’ve got a video for you to answer exactly that.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I think I’d like to sit down with Tim Ferriss. I’m very impressed with his approach; The 4-Hour Workweek made me reconsider what ‘effectiveness’ really is.