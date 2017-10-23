5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Rion Morgenstern, President & CEO Pleasant Mattress

“A family business is unlike a non-family business.”

Rion Morgenstern

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rion Morgenstern, President and CEO Pleasant Mattress, a third-generation family-owned West Coast mattress manufacturer. The company employs 130 people and has been in business since 1959.

Yitzi: What is your “backstory”?

My story is fairly unique to the mattress industry. I’m a college dropout and a self-taught computer programmer who climbed to the CTO role. I wasn’t satisfied in The OC or in that role so I left… big time. Sold everything and I took a two-year sabbatical and traveled to 32 countries on five continents with my wife. When we came back, I joined a young open source software startup in a sales role and grew the revenue to $10 million. Since joining the family business, we have doubled all measurable metrics.

Yitzi: What does your company do?

We are a third-generation, independent mattress manufacturer located in Fresno, Calif. Founded in 1959, the company manufactures the high-end Chattam & Wells brand and its proprietary MAXX line of mattresses.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My mission statement is to leave people and the places I visit better than how I found them. Fresno is a fairly depressed community. In addition to our normal philanthropic initiatives, we believe in investing in our employees. We’ve brought in educational programs, increased benefits and salaries well beyond the national level. I truly believe in building communities and to that it’s important to build up our employees so that they can be active members in the community.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

Rion Morgenstern

1. A family business is unlike a non-family business. The effects of family entitlement is intense. Every attempt at management has an impact not only to the company but “Thanksgiving Dinner” is a major consideration. My brothers didn’t get along well when they worked here. As I was managing their discord, I told them if they were going to fight to take it out of the factory. A few weeks later, I was in China and received a call that a fight did break out, and they took it across the street where it turned to blows. I’m still dealing with the fallout from that event.

2. It really is lonely at the top. That is the most honest thing. Because of the workload required to do the job, a lot of relationships atrophy. Also, the group of people available to you to share common interests and challenges gets very small. That pool of people to whom you can reach out for honest feedback becomes quite narrow.

3. It’s a counterpoint to No. 2. Join a professional organization. In my case, I had the privilege of joining YPO, an organization for young professionals under 45 who are running companies. The group provides connections to local, national and international executives. The connections and feedback are unmatched.

4. Travel with your wife whenever possible. There’s a lot of business travel, both national and international required by CEOs. Having my wife with me keeps me grounded. It also keeps our relationship healthy. When she’s able to come along it gives us time to stay connected.

5. This too shall pass. It’s important to keep this in mind. There will always be some kind of catastrophe. During my first couple of years with Pleasant Mattress, we had a trucking accident that resulted in a lawsuit that was initially more than our revenue. It went on for several years and there was a lot of stress managing the day-to-day with the suit looming over everything. It took nearly four years but we got it settled with reasonable result for all parties involved. Those events happen and tend to move very slowly, and its key to remember “this too shall pass”. The same advice applies when good things happen. It’s important to acknowledge the good things and not let them just pass without note.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?