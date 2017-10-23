5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: John Farhang, Founder of SocialPhDs

“Your life will never be the same, 40 hours is for amateurs.”

I had the pleasure to interview John Farhang, founder of SocialPhDs, a social marketing and advertising firm which manages the social media channels for small business owners and franchise business models.​

What is your "backstory"?

In 2004, we used to use paper flyers to promote parties and inform people of large scale events. I have hosted events with Kaskade, Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker, and NYE events that had over 4,000 people in attendance. All of a sudden, Myspace came along and through the power of social media, paper flyers become obsolete. I witnessed the power of social media for almost 10 years before Facebook for Business really started taking off. I was served an ad offering social media as a service. To a guy that has spent most of his adult life on social media promoting large scale events I was almost offended. Why is this company offering social media as a service and not me? I dropped everything I was doing right there and started SocialPhDs.

​Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I first started SocialPhDs, I worked by myself out of my house. I would take any fee that any person was willing to pay me. I became so obsessed with my new venture I would not leave the house. There was a time when I didn't leave my house for 3 days, I hadn't showered or shaved. I was invited to a dinner with my family and I couldn't flake. I barely got ready and I just showed up. My family gave me these very long weird looks. They looked at me like I was sick. They asked me weird questions like “Is everything okay?” I could see they were concerned about my well being. I told them that I was obsessed with my job. They told me about having a well-balanced life and I assured them I would change. So much for that! But I do leave the house and shower daily! And fast forward to the fact that I now have a team of 15 and a great office, so I am definitely leaving the house everyday.

So what exactly does your company do?

​We manage the social media channels for small business owners and franchise business models.​ We create engaging content at small business pricing that has attracted franchise business models as well.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

​It's tough to say as there are so many agencies out there these days. I think that my firm's competitive advantage now is price, speed and knowledge of how social works at its core. But perhaps more than anything, small businesses don’t want to waste money. We can save a large company thousands of dollars because our level of creative is up there with any big advertising agency.​ For example, a larger agency can charge up to $100,000 for a simple video ad. We can get similar if not better results for 10 percent that cost. We are also masters at repurposing old or existing content and spicing it up. I would also say my connections in the Silicon Valley give me an advantage as high-level consulting is a phone call or text away.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

​Mark Akbar and Brendon Ayanbadejo.​ Mark was the General Manager for the #2 grossing Mercedes Benz dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area. Before I started working with his Mercedes Benz dealership, I had a very tough time getting new clients. We helped his dealership become #1 in the Bay Area passing all other dealerships in San Francisco. The only difference between the two? One used us for social media advertising, the other did no social media ads. Brendon Ayanbadejo. I bugged this guy for an opportunity to run ads for Orangetheory Fitness for a period of 2-3 months. He finally gave me a shot with little to no experience at the time. He was patient with me and coached me through a lot of things I can't put a price tag on. I helped him become #1, he helped me scale. I will always be indebted to him for taking me under his wing and coaching me through it all.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

​Since my company is so small and I don't have many partners or overhead, I am able to offer "big agency" social media advertising at a small-business friendly price. I believe that the goodness that I bring to the world is bringing high-level marketing and experience to the everyday business owner. Larger companies may shuffle you down to an "account manager." They mostly follow a template-style approach to all clients. With me, you get a mad scientist. Someone truly obsessed.​ You get the boss.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why. 1. Your life will never be the same, 40 hours is for amateurs.

2. Don't Handle Customer Service, it's my company, “feedback” can be tough to receive.

3. Don't take shortcomings personally. Shortcomings are coming, nothing goes as planned stay focused.

4. Force yourself to take breaks! It’s all about balance. balance, balance and focus, focus, focus. I gained a bunch of weight and I didn't land any dates. I was too obsessed. I’ve now re-evaluated how I spent my time. I limited social engagements or removed them entirely. It was just me and my MacBook. Balance is key.

5. Save your money, don't get overly excited when the money comes in, save and plan to build more. I was the rapper in the video with the luxury rental car and all that during my first successful year.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)