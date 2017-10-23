5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Michael Schweiger CEO of Central Entertainment Group (CEG)

“Don’t try and make all the people happy all the time.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Schweiger CEO of Central Entertainment Group (CEG)

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

We started CEG back in 1997 as a full service Pop Culture Talent Agency. Back then we were just seeing the start of reality TV and the origins of Pop Culture celebrities with such shows as JACKASS, THE HILLS Etc. Having an instant source of new B level celebrities for personal appearance at Night Clubs added a new product to sell at a time when radio and record company’s where in the early stages consolidation and cut backs.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The day we signed the cast of the JERSEY SHORE was the beginning (and the end) of the craziest time in the personal appearance business, getting a phone call in the middle of the night from cast members who were hiding in a closet at a night club in NJ waiting for NJ State Troopers to arrive to escort them out or turning on the TV to see a new report, complete with helicopter coverage of Jersey Shore fans closing down down town Philly due to an appearance with Pauly D and The Situation.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Because of our background with celebrity appearance we have been very effective to transition into the Social Media Marketing and advertising game. Over the past 4-5 years we have re tooled the company and now are a national leader in influence marketing, working on campaign creation with the Brands and influencer marketing for the celebrity’s. We now have over 500 well know celebrity client and over 150 brands exclusively for Social Media marketing.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Of all the companies and start up agency’s entering this space we are the only one that comes from a Talent Agency background. Our brand managers started out as talent agents so we have a unique relationship and understanding of celebrity management. New Brands and agency’s entering this space have little to no experience with celebrity’s, there managers or agency’s so we have a major advantage when it comes to communicating and executing the deals and campaigns.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have always believed that my staff are the most valuable commodity we possess. We always hire staff, not necessary on the merits of past experience but for their passion and drive to be in front of the curve. Always listen to and act on all suggestions from your team.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I love to see the underdog be successful. So many talented and creative people just never get the opportunity and to be in a position to help lift and direct these talents and create opportunity keeps the dream alive.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

Never take your eyes of the road. Turn your cell phone off when you go to bed. Don’t get into the HIP HOP business. Don’t try and make all the people happy all the time. Never become complacent, there is always another problem to solve around the corner

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)