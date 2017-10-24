5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Lauren Bush Lauren, Founder & CEO of FEED

“Value critics. It is hard to not be defensive over something you have birthed and lead everyday, but listening to the voices of critics is how you get better and understand what customers might want to see from you. As hard as it can be to hear, there is more value in a critic than a fan.”

Today I have the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Bush Lauren, Founder & CEO of FEED, the impact-driven lifestyle brand making products that help feed the children of the world. Offerings span across a variety of categories, from bags to jewelry to home goods, and with every purchase of a FEED product, meals are directly donated to children in need across the globe. This fall, FEED is excited to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, as well as reaching 100 million meals donated.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"? (If you share an inspirational or aspirational backstory, we will be able to publish this interview in Thrive Global as well)

My eyes were first opened to the issue of world hunger when I was traveling with the UN World Food Programme my sophomore year of college. We spent time in places like Sri Lanka, Guatemala and Chad, where I saw firsthand the devastating reality of hunger that affects millions of people across the globe. I came back from that experience knowing I had to do more.

With past experience in the fashion world and a strong interest in design, I came up with FEED to create a tangible way for people to get involved and make an impact in the fight against hunger.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of the earliest funny stories is when my very first shipment of FEED bags arrived in the US and I was called by the customs office to send a broker to get them through customs. Not knowing what a customs broker was or how to find one, we decided to drive out to JFK ourselves and just pick up the bags. We rented a mini-van, drove out to JFK, and spent all day in the customs office begging people to let our bags through. There were many burly men there who found this situation very amusing, but I am happy to say that after many hours of negotiating and paperwork, a kind man in the customs office took pity on us and not only cleared our boxes (which barely fit in the minivan we had rented) but also bought the very first bag from us.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

FEED is a mission-driven lifestyle brand that offers consumers tangible ways to make an impact through their purchases. It’s been amazing to see how FEED has evolved over the past ten years, from a single burlap bag to an omni-channel lifestyle brand, creating beautifully designed products across a variety of categories. We also opened our first physical retail space earlier this year, the FEED Shop & Cafe, which for every purchase made (products, food and beverages included), meals are directly donated to children in need, providing people with more of a daily opportunity to make a difference.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we’ve created something really unique and special with FEED. The brand is the right cross section between business and cause, and we’ve stayed committed to our core mission as we’ve continued to grow and expand, which I think our customers appreciate. My goal from the very beginning was to show people that hunger wasn’t an intangible problem and that everyone could make a difference. By attaching a clear donation to a consumer product, such as a bag, you can empower people to shop and do good at the same time. Ten years in, the FEED community’s dedication to making a difference continues to surprise and impress me on a daily basis.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I credit so much of FEED’s success to the amazing team I am fortunate enough to work with. Having the right people by your side is essential when starting a business, and I am so grateful to be surrounded by a team of smart, hardworking people who are always willing to navigate through whatever obstacle comes our way.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As FEED has grown, we’ve always looked for new ways to engage people on the issue of hunger. In 2014 we introduced FEED Supper, an ongoing initiative that encourages people to host a dinner party and invite guests to join in the fight against hunger by donating meals (instead of bringing food or gifts). Supper was an instant success, raising over 2 million meals in just the first year. FEED makes it possible for people to easily add a giveback component to things they’re already doing, from Friendsgiving to your birthday party, and that has really resonated with consumers.

Can you share the most inspiring/meaningful story you know about your famous grandfather or famous uncle?

Growing up I idolized my grandfather (and perhaps I still do) and found his story of survival and heroism during WWII, when he was one of the youngest men to enlist as a Navy pilot, so inspiring. He was shot down in the Pacific, but still managed to complete his mission before parachuting to safety and was later rescued by a submarine the USS Finback. There is even video footage of him being rescued by the submarine. He doesn’t talk about this much, but as a kid, it really captivated me.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) There is no such thing as work/life balance. When you start something and love what you do, it is your life. So trying to find a balance is often just silly. That is not to say you shouldn’t carve out time to recharge and not actively work, as that is crucial, but trying to draw a clear and hard line I have found to be hard.

2) Surround yourself with people who know more than you do. As the CEO, you should not be intimidated by hiring super smart people who compliment your skill set and knowledge. This also goes for a great group of advisors and friends who can step in and offer guidance when needed. FEED would not have been able to accomplish half of what we have done today without the support of our awesome team, advisors, and friends.

3) There is always another mountain to climb. In starting FEED, I definitely felt that once we mee this milestone or land this partnership, we would have ‘made it’. I have found that there is always another, bigger mountain to climb, which is just part of the journey. And you may never feel like you have ‘made it’. For example, FEED just reached our 100 Million meals given milestone, which is huge and I am so proud of- but I am already thinking about how we are going to give even more meals in the next ten years.

4) Value critics. It is hard to not be defensive over something you have birthed and lead everyday, but listening to the voices of critics is how you get better and understand what customers might want to see from you. As hard as it can be to hear, there is more value in a critic than a fan.

5) Find joy in what you do. As CEO, your team is looking to you to set the tone for their work. The joy you bring to your work is infectious throughout the team, and even to your customers. Not that work is all fun and games- we deal with hunger, which is a very serious global issue, but that is why it is especially important to be reminded of the ‘why’ behind what we are doing and find joy in that.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)