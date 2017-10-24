5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Dr. Frida Polli CEO of pymetrics

“Pymetrics is creating a world where everyone’s access to opportunity is based on their potential instead of their pedigree.”

I had the pleasure to intrview Dr. Frida Polli. Dr. Polli is the CEO of pymetrics, a startup using neuroscience games and bias-free AI to predictively match people with jobs where they'll perform at the highest levels. Instead of qualifying applicants through the resume, pymetrics produces high quality and diverse talent pools based on a candidate's potential -- rather than their pedigree or resume. Dr. Polli recently spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt, and is an award-winning Harvard & MIT trained neuroscientist turned CEO. Dr. Polli was a predoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, and a postdoctoral fellow at MIT. She was also a Life Science Fellow at Harvard Business School, where she received her MBA. She has been featured on CNN, CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, among other outlets, and contributes to Forbes.

What is your "backstory"?

I spent a decade as a Ph.D. neuroscientist doing brain imaging research at Harvard and MIT. My research was aimed at uncovering the mysteries of the brain and predicting how behaviors impacted outcomes. I truly loved the science I was doing, but I was frustrated by the lack of focus on practical applications. I was lucky to have the opportunity to go to business school at Harvard to figure out how to create applications for the cognitive science we had been working on. While I was there, I realized how archaic career assessment and recruiting remained. It hadn’t changed since when I was in college — and that was awhile ago. I also realized that we had been working on science and technology in the lab that could help solve this problem. However, I was not the most obvious person to start a technology company. I was a 38-year-old single mom and life scientist with no engineering or business skills -- safe to say I did not fit the “coder in a hoodie” stereotype. That being said, I truly believed that the research we had been doing in our brain imaging lab had the potential to solve huge problems in career search and hiring.

Reconnecting with my MIT colleague, Julie Yoo, we developed the idea of using neuroscience assessment and data science to offer better career assessment to job seekers and predictive, yet unbiased, hiring assessment to companies.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I was a single mom at the time of starting the company, so to save costs, my co-founder Julie and I decided to move in together. When I was registering my daughter for school, they asked if I lived with any other adults. Not thinking about why they were asking, I gave them Julie’s information. Soon, she started receiving information about her “daughter” Ellie, and I quickly realized that they had listed Julie as my spouse and Ellie’s mom! Long story short, I ended up unintentionally “marrying” my co-founder :)

So what exactly does your company do?

pymetrics is a software platform employing neuroscience games and artificial intelligence to predictively match people with their best-fit jobs, while removing bias from the process.

Through 20 minutes of game play, pymetrics measures candidates’ inherent cognitive and emotional trait makeup to determine which roles they are most likely to succeed in, and uses AI to compare their profile to a profile of a company's top performers. pymetrics believes every role has it's own blueprint of the cognitive and emotional traits that enable success -- such as the way you take risks, plan, or learn. Their AI identifies the candidates that fit the blueprint, regardless of the candidate’s background.

The proprietary model building process not only leads the market in terms of predictive power, but also engineers bias-free algorithms -- giving companies access to the best -fit candidates from a wide variety of backgrounds.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

pymetrics is creating a world where everyone’s access to opportunity is based on their potential instead of their pedigree. pymetrics directly solves for sexism and racism in hiring, redirects workers facing job loss caused by automation to new careers, and provides job opportunities for disadvantaged populations.

pymetrics’ technology has also allowed companies challenged by diversity to achieve gender and ethnic parity for the first time. For example, using pymetrics, a global financial services firm achieved gender parity in an investment role for the first time ever (after years of trying many other methods), and Accenture achieved gender balance for technical roles both in the US and internationally.

Additionally people look to pymetrics as a solution to the problem caused by automation. Technology and AI are often seen as “job killers” -- and this is often accurate. Many older-generation jobs are indeed being automated out of existence. However, pymetrics is a critical component as a path to upskilling and reskilling of workers whose jobs are going away. pymetrics allows someone to be identified as a high-potential fit for any job, including those that they have no previous experience in based entirely on their aptitude instead of their resume. As a result, it is an excellent tool for identifying promising new paths for people who are currently reliant on jobs that will be automated in the future.

Finally, pymetrics has partnered with organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation to use our technology to provide opportunity for underprivileged populations. Based on a resume, underprivileged youth have trouble showing that they have the potential for anything beyond part-time or low-skill work. Using pymetrics allows these people to be evaluated on their inherent potential, even if they haven’t yet been given the opportunity to shine due to underprivileged environments.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO".

Being a CEO of an early stage startup is a constant ride of uncertainty. Learn to appreciate the uncertainty because it’ll be a consistent part of your job. Being a CEO also requires constantly cycling between exploration and focus. Explore the various options you have to solve a problem, make a decision, and then intensely focus. One of the most critical elements to building a successful company is building a diverse team. In life we tend to gravitate towards people who are like us, but that is not what works best for a company. The flip side of this is you are constantly learning how to manage new communication styles and perspectives. Your job is always changing. Always ask yourself if you are doing the most high value task for your company at the moment, and be willing to switch hats when the answer is no. You are not an expert. I came from science, I was used to not only being the expert but having people expect me to be the expert. As a CEO where your role and industry is constantly evolving, you can’t expect to be the expert, so never be afraid to ask people for their thoughts.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to have lunch with Anne Wojcicki. As one of the only women founders of a unicorn company, she is a huge personal inspiration. Additionally, she has built a scientific product that has impacted millions of people around the world -- something I aspire to achieve with pymetrics!