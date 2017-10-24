5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Karine Delage, of Karyzma Agency

“Take care of yourself not only others. It’s easy to gain weight, not sleep enough and over work yourself. Its really important to have a balance in your life that includes daily physical activity and eating well. A lot of time we forget about our own life and we get lost in the work load that we have.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Karine Delage CEO of Karyzma Agency

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Some kids from a young age simply have a calling. For me, it was a passion to communicate.

It first became evident in Montreal when I was only 8. I started writing and reporting for the school paper and gained notoriety as the youngest journalist in Quebec. I was hooked. From that day on, I immersed myself in everything entertainment. I wrote for 7 Jours magazine, developed a devoted following and by 13 was actively being sought out to cover important events such as the Grammys, the MTV Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards - even Woodstock!

I had become the little girl everyone was talking about.

It was a flattering distinction, but as I knew I still had much to learn, I enrolled at Concordia to study a double degree in Public Affairs and History.

Ten years ago, Toronto was calling and with it a stint at Canada’s most award winning public relations agency. An important move, no doubt, as it provided the final foundation to allowing me to fulfill my real dream and open my own shop..

Today, the Karyzma Agency is a full service, multilingual public relations agency. And every day, I have the privilege of working with A-list Talents, artists and renowned brands as diverse as Fashion, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Music, Film, Lifestyle, Media and Technology. And whether as a PR specialist, a Publicist, Project Manager or Event Planner, I see my task with singular clarity: to help my clients do great things and build their brands.

Just this year, I was honoured to be named a recipient of the 2017 Top 40 Under 40 award. I guess I’ve come a long way. But wherever my career takes me, I’ll never be far from that little 8 year old in Montreal with a passion to communicate with others.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Everyday there is something interesting that happen I can’t pinpoint one in particular which is why it make what I do so exciting and make me strive for more and more everyday.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

We are a full-service multilingual public relations agency. Our clients make news, we connect people with the right brand, support causes and create memorable events. The proactive and personalized approach is what sets us aside from our competitors.

Our mission is to create public relation programs that are efficient and adapted to the needs of our clients while keeping track of the current trends in North America.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It’s really important to give back in this world, success in PR is hard to calculate but I try to share my work and passion with as many persons as possible. Probably why I am so excited to have the trailer of my TV show we have been working on coming out first week of November so I can share with many more my success and failure. Because I strongly believe how Success is not the only good things that bring Goodness to this world people need to learn from our mistake too and understand that the road to success is not smooth sailing and that it’s all about hard work and the positive mindset that you have.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

a. How hard the road would be, I always had success getting coverage for my clients but this is more I’ve been in the business on my own for the past 5 yrs and everyday with the landscape of the communication world changing it’s a struggle but a great one because every article, successful event make you feel amazing. Such as this past September for the Toronto Film Festival we had 7 events in 8 days, 5 talents in town one of them was there for the first time with a lead role in a blockbuster movie and we killed the Red Carpet she did over 30 interviews. At the same time we had an artist on tour and we had to do planning and much more. But we made it work and it was extremely successful.

b. Take care of yourself not only other. It’s easy to gain weight, not sleep enough and over work yourself. Its really important to have a balance in your life that include daily physical activity and eat well. A lot of time we forget about our own life and we get lost in the work load that we have.

c. Don’t worry about the haters, sadly the more you get successful the more you get people trying to bring you down. You need to tune down those people and focus on being positive and reaching goal. I know its easier said than down but it is the best way to do it.

d. The difference between men and women in the business world, yes we all hear about it but us as women entrepreneur need to be stronger and work together to bring down those stereotype.

e. Probably how people have no clue about what my industry is all about and how we get underestimate for all the work we do and this is one of the reason I’m working on that pilot project that’s coming out today to break down the barrier of the PR World.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.