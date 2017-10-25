5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Eloise Bune, Founder & CEO of Handriting.io/ScribbleChat

“Find a business partner with complementary (but different) skills from you.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing of Eloise Bune is the founder and CEO of ScribbleChat. Raised by English parents, Eloise always had an appreciation for handwritten notes. Eloise believed she could empower individuals to express their feelings during digital interactions that aren’t limited to plain text responses. ScribbleChat launched in early 2017, providing consumers with an advanced messaging platform to customize "handwritten" text, and offering emojis and interactive animations to more accurately convey emotions in text discussions.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I am an interior designer turned technology entrepreneur. I have always had passion for taking on big challenges like house renovations, designing and building companies, so when I had the idea to build a handwriting replication software after writing 350 thank you notes after my wedding I thought why not, I can do this.

Six years later we have four patents, we have raised $8M in angel and venture capital and we have built five products that leverage our patents and handwriting technology. I am a big believer in going big even if it scares you to bits, that is where all the fun is. I love this quote and have it on my bathroom mirror, “ Life begins at the end of your comfort zone” - Neale Donald Walsch

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

How about one of the most embarrassing stories? It was a hot and humid August day and I was flustered and could not figure out what to wear to this investor meeting. It was a family office on Park Avenue and I knew it was going to be a full house of men and that I would be pitching in their giant board room. I was running late and opted to wear an all black dress from Ralph Lauren and black shoes with a pretty gold buckle. Simple yet elegant and professional. I always wear Jo Malone Rose perfume but on this day I opted to use the body cream instead. Bad idea.

As I said, I was running late and flustered and there was no doubt that the subway was going to be the fastest way to get to 59th street. I quickly ran to the subway in the blazing heat and found myself on the platform sweating profusely. The body cream was now starting to melt off me and soaking my dress. By the time I got to 59th street and then up to the boardroom I looked like I had just gotten out of the shower fully clothed. I was a mess and so embarrassed. The worst part of this whole story is that I think that the body cream had gone a bit rancid. Between, the rose, my sweat and the hot steamy subway I was suddenly finding the smell of myself repulsive (you know it’s bad when you can smell yourself).

I proceeded to pitch my little heart out and as I was walking out of the meeting one of the investors mentioned the terrible smell and wondered where it was coming from. I was dying inside and knew it was me! I have never left a meeting as fast as I did that one - mortified I ran home and scrubbed myself clean. Moral of the story shit happens, just roll with it! The good news is I was still able to close $200k from this group of of investors!

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

I developed a handwriting replication software called Handwriting.io. Then, in early 2017, I launched ScribbleChat, a chat app that allows you to personalize mobile conversations with customizable animated stickers.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We were one of the first chat extensions to be invited to be on the Facebook Messenger Platform. We launched ScribbleChat at Facebook’s annual developer conference, F8 in April 2017 with a joint press release which lead to millions of users downloading ScribbleChat. Since then, we have partnered and integrated with additional messaging companies Apple and Kik, and soon to be Viber. Our growth has been explosive in a very short period of time.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Janet Kraus is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO of Peach. Janet is also my mentor, and I would not be where I am without her guidance and advice over the past six years. She was my first investor and still sits on the Board of Directors of the company today. I believe every female entrepreneur should have a mentor, someone who has been the places she wants to go...

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My passion is helping other female entrepreneurs navigate how to raise capital for their companies. I currently am on the Advisory Board of the Million Dollar Women Summit, and I teach a case study at Harvard Business School. I also spend time mentoring women through Springboard Enterprises as well as women that investors send my way.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Find a business partner with complementary (but different) skills from you. Going alone is too hard - I was a sole founder and figuring everything out on my own was just too much work in retrospect. Thank God I had/have a husband by my side listening to me belly ache, without him I would be nowhere. Find a partner in crime to build a great company with. It will still be extremely challenging but way more fun. I also named our CTO, Trey Stout, my co-Founder two years ago and it was the best thing I ever did. Our skills complement our company in the best way. Don’t be ashamed to pivot, everyone does, but no one talks about it. The idea that you start with is rarely the one that ends up being the real business. I wanted to build a wedding thank you note app to make sending personalized correspondence easier for brides. Today, ScribbleChat is a thriving chat app that allows you to text in your own writing and send fun animated stickers. I could never have guessed this is where I would be six years later. Be flexible, watch the markets and change with the tech and the times if you want your business to survive. Marketing is so hard. It has taken me years of research and trial and error to figure out how to market b2b and b2c products well. Hire the best people you can who understand how to think about marketing holistically - digital advertising, public relations, social media all need to tie together seamlessly. You need to hire multiple very experienced people to do marketing well. Use Objectives and Key Result’s (OKR’s) to set company strategy. My co-Founder/CTO introduced me to OKR’s and we have been using them for three years now. I think it is critical for management to set the strategy quarter over quarter and to be transparent with the team about what they should be working on. This leads to happy informed employees who stay with you for years. https://library.gv.com/how-google-sets-goals-okrs-a1f69b0b72c7 Take a quarterly vacation and turn off your phone. I wish it was encouraged more to take time away from the business to unplug, connect with your loved ones and stop thinking about the business. Being a workaholic serves no one especially you and in turn that means the company. It is so important to give yourself permission to get away and take a vacation. If you don’t you just resent what you do and you burn out. Don’t let this happen. You must make the time to take four long weekends a year and a proper one or two week vacation- and don’t feel guilty about it!!! Bonus: Hire slow, fire fast. I cannot emphasize this one enough. If you are looking for a great Salesperson or Head of Product etc. take your time. Give yourself at least 2-3 months to find the right person. If you rush important hires you will fail every time. Also, you can typically tell within the first month if someone is performing or is a good cultural fit. If you know in your gut that they are a bad fit and that you made a mistake, rip the bandaid off and let them go. You will be saving yourself tons of time, energy and most importantly keeping the cash in the bank until you find the right person. Keeping your cash burn to a minimum is critical for any start-up.

