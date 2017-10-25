5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Megan Driscoll, Founder and CEO of EvolveMKD

“Evolve has put a stake in the ground that each quarter, there will be one service activity, along with a yearly goal of donating 10% of the profits to charities that support women and children.”

Megan Driscoll, Founder and CEO of EvolveMKD in NYC, is a sought-after strategic media and communications professional with 16 years of experience in healthcare, aesthetics and dermatology, and prestige beauty. Her business (owned, designed, run and staffed entirely by women) has grown tremendously since she first pulled all of her savings and opened her doors in 2014 – double-digit growth in revenue, in the number of clients served, and in staff size. In this time, Megan has also been recognized as one of PR Week’s 40 Under 40, Agency Professional of the Year, PR Pro Under 40 by Bulldog Reporter and Female Entrepreneur of the Year. EvolveMKD was named Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year by the Stevie's Business Awards, one of the Top Places to Work in PR by PR News and was a finalist in the marketing to women category in the 2017 SABRE awards.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Before starting EvolveMKD, I had experience leading agency operations and managing staff at such agencies as Behrman Communications, Emanate, Lippe Taylor, Fleishman Hillard, and Euro RSCG Life PR. Along the way, I built relationships with physicians, consumers, and opinion leaders that allowed me to build national recognition for my clients.

I had been working at a boutique NYC agency for about 5 years, having served first as it’s EVP and then it’s President/business partner of the founder. About six months into our partnership, it became clear it wasn’t going to work out for the long-term. During the next few months of negotiating for my exit, I was left with time to really think through what I wanted to do as a next step in my career. I looked around the industry and realized that no agency was offering the senior-level, hands-on, personalized attention in the healthcare and beauty space. I thought this was an opportunity to try an experiment in both client service and employee retention by focusing on intimate client interaction, and combining that with a flexible and healthy working environment that is not a mainstay in the public relations world.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I think as the owner of a business that is constantly growing and changing, this answer is always “evolving” (excuse the pun!), depending on what problem or issue I am currently dealing with. Right at this moment, I really admire Mark Cuban, Carnival Cruises and others that are using their own personal assets and resources to ensure the people of Puerto Rico (and our fellow Americans) get the supplies and assistance they need during their hurricane recovery.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Evolve has put a stake in the ground that each quarter, there will be one service activity, along with a yearly goal of donating 10% of the profits to charities that support women and children. We’ve been a consistent supporter of Safe Horizons, which is a network of shelters for domestic abuse victims and their children. In addition to donating money each year, we host events for the various shelters around the city. This April the agency hosted an Easter Egg hunt at the Safe Horizon shelter in the Bronx. This Fall, the agency is volunteering at a Safe Horizon shelter in the Lower East Side that gives teenagers a break from the streets. Evolve will be donating time and resources to ensure teenagers that come that day can get access to basic hygiene products, as well as services like haircuts, manicures and other grooming services. We’ve also donated car services to rescued sex workers in San Francisco so that they can have their branding tattoos removed. I think a requirement of being a business owner is working to make the community around you a better place.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. Use Fear To Your Advantage: Every phase of being a business owner is scary – when you start, when you grow, when your first big disappointment happens. Fear sucks, but I try to turn it around to be a driver – I am afraid of losing that big piece of business? Make sure work is flawless. Nervous about making payroll? Focus on new business. Springing into action helps keep fear at a bay and also, turns it into a useful tool, rather than something that paralyzes you.

2. As You Get Bigger, So Does Everything Else: I had this bizarre fantasy that when I got to a certain size, I wouldn’t have specific worries any more. That was complete fiction. As you grow, the problems get bigger and more complicated. Manage your expectations around that and make sure that at every growth phase, you are taking stock of the staff you have around you and the clients you are working on, to ensure they match where your business is at that moment.

3. Learn to love your back office: It’s not sexy, but your accountant, bookkeeper, lawyer and IT people can be a great help or hindrance to your long-term growth. Spending time investing in getting the right systems and people into place will allow for organized growth rather than chaotic and stressful growth.

4. Maintain your honesty and integrity: This is the most important lesson I’ve learned, even if it costs you money or business in the short-term. I am a big believer in the importance of trust in business relationships – business for me is personal and having trust between you/your employees and you/your clients is invaluable and will ultimately serve to win you more business in the long-term. I also got into this because I wanted to feel good every day about the work my team and I were doing and nothing is worth risking that.

5. Practice Gratefulness: It’s easy to lose perspective as an owner and see only the things you need to improve about your company, your team or yourself. I think being self-critical is inherent in every business owner’s DNA, but flip that and make it come from a place of abundance. There’s always something to be grateful for or something to appreciate. Your employees will pick up on that attitude as well and will approach their work with a positive, rather than negative attitude, which will in turn, spread to customers that they engage with.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.