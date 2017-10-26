5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Lais Pontes Greene, Founder & CEO of The Pontes Group

“There will be people that think you are too young. Don’t let a silly thing such as age stop you.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing, Lais Pontes Greene is the Founder & CEO of The Pontes Group, a leading branding, public relations, and marketing agency. She is also a Forbes 30 under 30!

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I launched my company at the age of 24 and within one year of business had opened a second office in Los Angeles and represented clients in over 8 countries around the world. By year two we had clients in over 13 countries and Forbes honored me as a 30 under 30 for my groundbreaking campaigns. It has been 5 years since launching and though my business has evolved from a fashion PR agency, into a respected leader in the marketing industry working with clients in finance, music, entertainment and more – one thing that has not changed is our commitment to help, whether client or community, in meaningful and impactful ways.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing that happened to me since launching The Pontes Group was being honored as Forbes 30 under 30. I was actually pitching a client when I got on their radar. There were a few steps of them reaching out with questions and requesting supplementary information. I answered as truthfully as possible and shared the work I was proud to be doing. But this Forbes Magazine and there was a very esteemed panel selecting the final list – so I was just grateful to be considered. In January of 2015 I remember refreshing my browser as they very slowly started releases the names. I could not believe it! There I was amongst so many inspirational CEOs and leaders of industry. I had worked so hard and sacrificed so much, and that moment made it all worth it.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

We conceptualize and execute cutting-edge campaigns for our clients. We blend media relations, marketing and advertising, influencer programs, social media, event planning, charitable programs, and/or strategic alliances, which helps them reach their goals. Our plans carefully create, select and maximize the right opportunities to help our clients build a positive public image, and creatively deliver key messages that will resonate with their target audience. Most importantly we devise strategies that will translate into the growth of their overall brand presence and positively affect their bottom line.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We believe in taking big risks to do big things and encourage our team members, clients and community to do the same. Because at The Pontes Group, we don’t just think outside the box – we build new boxes every day. We support nonprofit organizations we are passionate about, take the time to get involved, and do our best to make an impact. We also happen to be extremely successful at our craft with an endless list of proven results.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have always surrounded myself with a talented team of publicists, graphic designers, copywriters and support staff. So I am grateful to my current team and those that came before that contributed in any way to the success of The Pontes Group. I am also thankful to my first clients; the ones that took a chance on a young 20-something woman trying to make her mark in the world.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We strive to be good in business, but also to our community. The Pontes Group donates in time, talent and dollars, always looking for ways to make an impact and give back. Whether it is helping to bring and retain millennial talent to Fort Lauderdale through the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, planning an annual fundraiser with The FLITE Center of Broward County, serving dinner at a local shelter, or sponsoring the Gala of Hope to benefit Cure SMA – we get involved.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

1. Your employees are not your friends. I had a few terrible managers prior to launching The Pontes Group, and I had promised to myself that I would never treat others like I had been treated. So in the beginning I was a young 24-year old hiring recent college graduates and the lines became blurred. I was so concerned with being their friend; I would often forget to be their boss. It didn't take be long to notice this was no way to run a business, and I started creating healthy boundaries.

2. The size of your staff and your bottom line do not correlate. In the beginning we grew very fast. Shortly after opening our headquarters in South Florida, I already had the wheels in motion to open a second location in Los Angeles. We thrived and our staff tripled. But I soon realized I was spending more time managing others, than working on the campaigns I loved, and most importantly – bringing in fun new projects that inspired me. I restructured the business into a leaner model, and we are doing the best we have ever done.

3. There will be people that think you are too young. If you are a young entrepreneur or CEO, there will be those that think you are too young. But let your successes speak for themselves, and let your work ethic always show. If you have a talent, then you are doing the world a disservice if you don't share it. So don’t let a silly thing such as age stop you.

4. There will be failures. It will suck. But, you will learn and move on. I have always taken big risks because I believe that is the only way to do big things. I would not be here today if I did not live by that mantra. For a long time, the big leaps of faith always paid off. Until one time, it didn't. And let me tell you – it sucks! Nobody likes to fail. But success isn’t always about getting it right – it’s about getting back up when you don't.

5. It’s a lonely road to success. To be a successful entrepreneur and CEO, the hours are long and the sacrifices can take their toll. You’ll lose a lot of friends when you are trying to build your dream, and you’ll come across a lot of people that don't get your vision. But if you are lucky, you will have a small group of great friends that stay true, and a family that loves and supports you in reaching your goals.

