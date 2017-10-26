5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi Founder & CEO of NuttZo

“You should never be talked into a big decision! Go with your gut!”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi founder and CEO of the NuttZo brand. Danielle started her own business 8 years ago after realizing there was a need in the market for a nutritionally dense multi-nut butter she had developed out of necessity and love for her 3-1/2 year old adopted son.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

The inception of NuttZo began in April 2002 when I met our first son, Gregory (then 3-1⁄2 years old), who we adopted and was extremely vitamin deficient. Greg was a picky eater who did not like any sort of texture or food that required chewing. This was a result of the diet he had grown up with - mostly porridges and watery soups.

Fast forward two years and we adopt our other son, Matthew who was 1-1/2 years old. Like Gregory, Matthew was vitamin deficient but not as much of a picky eater. I’ve always been passionate about nutrition, so I came up with an idea - giving my boys a vegan, smooth source of protein to get some vitamins and other nutrients in their system. I blended seven different nuts and seeds to make a yummy, vitamin and mineral-rich complete protein and Omega 3 ALAs. Voila, NuttZo was born! With the launch of NuttZo in 2008, my husband and I also founded our nonprofit, Project Left Behind (PLB). NuttZo is a proud supporter of PLB, which benefits orphaned and neglected children in Nepal, India and Peru. I visit every children’s home PLB supports. It’s where my heart is. Each jar of NuttZo purchased helps orphaned and neglected children.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I have many, but Dr. Oz and my Internet crashing is a good one.

I can be a very persistent person. I had been sending Dr. Oz elaborate NuttZo boxes for over two years. Finally, in 2011, he featured NuttZo on his show. Wow, it was amazing. Besides being featured on his show, we were giving away 1,000 jars of NuttZo to the first 1,000 Dr. Oz viewers who logged on to the Dr. Oz website, which was really my website sitting on his website. Well, I had no idea how websites worked, or that there were basically only so many seats on a website at one time where people could sit. The day of the online promotion, I’m sitting in my office waiting for the 1,000 winners and I’m confused because I’m only seeing a trickle of viewers filling out the online forms. All of the sudden, my cell phone rings and it’s the website VP from the Dr. Oz. Turns out my website had completely crashed. I was dumbfounded. I remember saying, “That’s impossible, I have Godaddy!” Ha! Needless to say, our website did crash and we did get some very nasty emails from viewers.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

We embrace a lifestyle of Live Like You Mean It by making an amazingly delicious and nutritious 7 nut & seed butter snacks that help neglected and orphaned children throughout the world!

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out?

I don’t do things traditionally. I figure out how I work best and try to duplicate that for my team.

Yitzi: Can you share a story?

One example of this is our office space -- we don’t have one! We are a national brand with no brick and mortar office space. To my knowledge, this is unheard of in a brand with national distribution. I don’t like to be tied down. I am a very free-spirited person that likes to multi-task and work when I want, where I want. I figured there might be some very qualified people that think and work like me, so I went with the idea to only hire free-spirited, remote workers. In my opinion, this gives me a HUGE pool of great candidates to choose from because I can hire them from anywhere. I could even hire someone from another country. How cool is that?

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

This list is endless thanks to all my friends and family that have been so supportive. However, one person stands out - he was my boss and mentor from Hachette Filipacchi magazines, Phil Burrows. My job under Phil was my first real job out of college. I was definitely ‘free-spirited’ and a lot more black and white in my thought process back then. He really saw the core of ‘me’ and my potential in this world. Phil was someone that was always smiling (I never saw him angry or in a bad mood). In a humorous, kind and loving way, he was able to shape my attributes and attitudes into something that would propel me into a world of endless possibilities, larger than I could ever dream of. I think everyone needs a Phil Burrows. I hope I will be able to touch someone in this way someday. It was huge!

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Well, I don’t think I can say I’ve done anything by myself, I’ve just implemented ideas to help bring change into the world with support of my family, friends and customers.

Because of my intimate connection to international adoption, I want to help more children have a chance to not just survive, but thrive in this very short time on earth called life. Project Left Behind is doing just that. It’s surreal and awesome, but also somewhat depressing because we have only reached such a small number of children compared to the number of children in need.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

· Don’t make the assumption or any promises that someone who starts out on your team will have the skill set to become top management in their department.

I definitely had this mindset. Sometimes, in order to grow the company, you have to look beyond the internal team for someone who has the necessary experience for these upper management positions. Making these assumptions and/or promises is misleading and just creates hurt feelings when that time comes since they (and you) will think they got you to xyz benchmark and were in the know on all exec decisions at the beginning. Some people I really adore became disgruntled and unhappy in the workplace as a result of this exact situation. It’s a lose-lose.

· Don’t go to coffee to be helpful. It’s ok to say no sometimes.

This was hard for me at first. I want to help anyone starting their own business and I thought it was rude to say no whenever someone asked me to go to coffee for some business advice . Time is the most valuable thing as a CEO when you are juggling a million different things, and you have to treat it like the treasure it is. As an alternative, I will schedule conference calls now or have them email me their questions. This saves us both valuable time.

· You don’t have to answer every email within 12 hours and some you don’t need to answer at all.

This was another one that bumped up against my own constricting viewpoints because it felt rude. For my own sanity, I can’t get to every email within 12 hours. I now use a platform called @sanebox that prioritizes and sorts my emails for me. As for soliciting emails, I now don’t answer them at all. Even a quick ‘no thanks’ eats up time and productivity.

· You should never be talked into a big decision! Go with your gut!

During my first investor round I was in a place where we really needed some help with cash flow. We had gone quite far down a road with a potential investor that I really liked; however, I was not getting good vibes from his gatekeeper. The gatekeeper would put me through ‘tests’ to see how I would react to his constant micromanaging and questioning of every aspect of my business. He was not bringing any value to the table and he was eating up a ton of my time. I finally had enough and said “I’m done. I’m not taking this guy’s money,” even though NuttZo really needed it. It was crazy to do since I was in desperate need of money but it’s the best decision I ever made. Within a month we matched with another investor that was the perfect fit.

· Don’t let other people’s agenda paralyze you!

When we first started NuttZo, I was fortunate enough to be featured on a local news station. One viewer took offense at a NuttZo shirt that I had designed that was playful. They called me to threaten me and my newly formed business. I felt paralyzed with fear – I had put countless hours, sweat and tears into my business. I could barely breathe. These days I play it differently. I cannot control other people or their agenda, so I don’t let anyone effect my commitment to good vibrations and happiness. It’s so important not to get on the rollercoaster or your business with suffer.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?