5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Omer and Tal Golan Founders of Outernets

What’s your backstory?

I proposed to my wife five days after we started dating. Five weeks later, we were married. We’ve been together now for 25 years. In 2013, we moved to the US with our 5 month-old- daughter. I became a full-time artist, a painter and media artist. I did some art for Google and other major companies. Then my wife Tal and I co-founded Outernets. We had big goals--we wanted to be a trillion dollar company. We doubted all the time that we could start a company without MBAs, or even being employed. But Tal has good instincts and said it’s the right time, and we should go for it. We did everything ourselves, from corporate to business matters, and everything else. Because of our business, we’ve spent 24 hours together 365 days a year for the past 15 years. The way to make this work is to be brutally honest about everything. My wife and I have very different skill sets and focuses and we help each other improve. We trusted each other in building the product. She was my light. Now we have one and a half beautiful kids--we are pregnant with our second child.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

My wife signed me up for the startup competition G-Startup WorldWide to help me get over my fear of public speaking. They emailed me that I was accepted four days before they wanted me to compete in Korea. I had just gotten a green card--the timing was perfect. I managed to get the tickets and get on a plane very last minute. I was not prepared at all, and I remember practicing my pitch for Outernets the night before, on the plane. I won $50,000 from that competition, which was very helpful in starting up Outernets.

So what exactly does your company do?

Outernets is a technology that turns glass into smart, interactive displays that look back at viewers and show ads relevant to them. For example, my 5-year-old daughter could walk by McDonald's and see a Happy Meal, my wife would look at the same glass and see salad, and I’d see a burger. In this way, Outernets helps retailers connect with consumers on a new level. Outernets can do everything from VR to gaming to shopping to anything you can imagine. It gives people an incredible sense of agency and control.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are the only digital out of home ad company with an infinite inventory. We are on-demand-- Tell me where you want an interactive display, and I’ll get it to you anywhere in the world. We are the only ones who offer outdoor ads that you can buy from directly.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I couldn’t have gotten where I am today without my first investor. His name is Isaac. I’m a good friend of his daughter from high school. When I started the company, he was the first one to help out and write a check. He also gave practical advice on how to get our vision realized, and how to structure the company.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Throughout my life, I have never worked for anyone. I was always a freelancer. G-d has always helped me out and gotten me a job somewhere. I’m happy to be on the other end now, helping other people have stable and successful careers.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1) Never forget how enthusiastic you were when you first started. After working somewhere for a while you get used to it, but the newbies are excited. Never forget that you felt like that too when you first started. Don’t forget your excitement just because you’re doing something for a long time. Remember that you will have a lot of ups and downs, and after every disaster there’s a success, and visa versa.

2) Learn how to delegate work. For a very long time, I tried to do everything myself. My wife/cofounder and I found ourselves running around all day. It was important for us to learn how to delegate work.

3) Don’t compromise on people. Find the right people. Don’t think people are the right people for the job just because they’re your friends, or because they have experience in a big company. Just the fact that someone came from a big company doesn’t mean they’ll be great in a startup. We’ve hired people from big companies before. They’re expensive in the beginning, and it doesn’t say anything about how they’ll perform in your company. The team is really important. The first 40 people in the company are the ones who set the tone for the entire company.

4) Be present. The only work/life balance I know is to be present. When with family, really be with them, and don’t get distracted with work. When you’re at work, be present at the company. This is the only work/life balance I think is possible.

5) Follow your gut. Everyone has advice for me. The fact that someone is good at doing something their way, doesn’t mean they have advice for how to do things my way. Listen to everyone, get the wisdom of the crowd, learn from other people’s mistakes, but then follow your gut.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?