'5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Hill Ferguson, CEO, Doctor On Demand

“Don’t let running the business prevent you from innovating.”

Hill Ferguson

I had the pleasure of interviewing Hill Ferguson, CEO of Doctor On Demand. After just 18 months as CEO of Doctor On Demand - the next-generation healthcare service providing video visits with board-certified physicians and mental health professionals - Hill Ferguson has introduced major company milestones to redefine the doctor-patient relationship and improve the world’s health by offering cost-effective, accessible care.

What is your "backstory"? (Do you have an inspirational or aspirational backstory to share?)

I grew up in a small town in Kentucky and moved to Silicon Valley to work at Yahoo! during the dotcom boom. I spent most of the last two decades innovating in the FinTech space, both as an entrepreneur and large-scale operator. This journey culminated at PayPal, where I served for 4 years as Chief Product Officer. As I began thinking about my next chapter, I became obsessed with health care. Why is it that the US spends more per capita than any other country for below average health outcomes? More personally, why had I not been to the doctor in 5 years? One simple answer to both questions is, “because it’s too inconvenient to see a doctor”. The truth is that, as an industry, health care has not kept up with the pace of technological innovation. We book travel, order food, call taxis, move money and play games...all from our phones. Why should seeing a doctor be any different? This question is precisely why I decided to join Doctor On Demand 18 months ago.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One story that sticks out to me as most interesting involved a person who used our service while on a business trip. This individual complained of stomach discomfort, citing spicy food she’d had for dinner. Our doctor advised her to lay down so she could observe the patient breathing. After a few more questions, the doctor diagnosed this patient with pulmonary embolism, which is a blockage in one of the arteries in your lungs. This condition can be deadly if not treated quickly. Fortunately our doctor was able to refer this patient into an ER where she received emergency care and survived. It’s a happy ending to what could have been a very sad story, but it’s a shining example of how we can improve care by improving access.

So what exactly does your company do?

Doctor On Demand is a healthcare service providing video visits with board-certified physicians and mental health professionals via smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. Patients simply download the Doctor On Demand app, provide a list of their symptoms, and are instantly connected to a provider licensed in their state for a video visit — from their living room, bedroom, or office.

Doctor On Demand’s mission is to improve the world’s health through relationship-driven care and innovation.The company has continued to provide high quality care over the years and developed strong relationships with patients, as evidenced by the 5-star reviews Doctor on Demand continually receives. People use the service to gain access to some of the best physicians and licensed therapists in the country, all whenever and wherever is most convenient.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Lack of access to health care providers in the United States is a massive, growing problem, only compounded further by the uncertainty around the Affordable Care Act. The average wait time to see a physician is three weeks. Even when a visit is scheduled, it takes two to three hours from the time a patient leaves their home or office to the time they get back home. It takes an average of 25 days to see a psychiatrist or psychologist and nearly half of patients with mental health issues go without treatment. This adds up to big costs for patients and those who pay for health care — insurers and employers.

Doctor On Demand partnered with two of the top national laboratories in the US (Quest Diagnostics & LabCorp) to offer patients the convenience and access to a lab close to their home or work.

The quality of Doctor On Demand’s clinical program is the company’s highest priority. Doctor On Demand’s physicians only see patients through video. This is different from other telemedicine companies who allow phone consultations. Doctor On Demand believes video provides face-to-face interaction where the physician can see, hear, and examine the patient.

Doctor On Demand’s doctors work for the Doctor On Demand medical practice, and are dedicated to its network, and specialize in telemedicine. They undergo a hiring and screening process that is as rigorous, if not more rigorous, than brick-and-mortar health care institutions.

Doctor On Demand’s mental health practice, launched just last year, already accounts for 20% of volume visits.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

There have been so many people in my life who have helped me along my journey, but I wouldn’t be where I am today without my wife. She has been there every step of the way for me, and is a big reason I moved to California years ago. I had a couple job offers coming out of grad school, and she encouraged me to take the lowest-paying job because it was most relevant to what I wanted to pursue. This has become a theme in our relationship as I continue to take risks as an entrepreneur.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Doctor On Demand provides access to healthcare in areas where there is none or very little (even to those without insurance), offering quality healthcare at a cost that is very low compared to nearly every alternative. Doctor On Demand gives patients more control over where, when and how they receive care, improving individual engagement in their own health.

For instance, during significant weather events, such as the recent Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and wildfires in California, Hill predicted that patients would be unable to access healthcare due to road closures, flooding, or office closures. As such, Hill enlisted Doctor On Demand’s services to aid Hurricane and wildfire relief, offering medical services to anyone in the affected regions at no cost.

Doctor On Demand physicians are capable of treating 90% of the most common medical issues seen in the ER and urgent care and were available to treat a range of needs, not limited to: infections, skin and eye issues, sprains and bruises, back pain, vomiting and diarrhea, colds, coughs, and congestion. Doctor On Demand physicians were also trained to treat stress, anxiety, grief, and depression as needed for Hurricane victims.

Doctor On Demand saw its patient visits nearly double compared to just three weeks prior in Texas and Louisiana, due to supporting victims in need.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Don’t let running the business prevent you from innovating. It’s easy to get caught up in running a business. The countless opportunities to incrementally improve process, people, products and performance can consume you if you’re not careful. Making sure you reserve enough time to “think big” and keep innovating is critical.

You have to work harder to manage your time. It’s true for everyone that time is our most valuable resource. As CEO, I have to be extra careful about how I use my time or I end up in a reactive mode when I want to be in a proactive mode. To cope with this, I try to setup my regular operating reviews / meetings so that I can have a consistent rhythm for my team and I to run the business. Too many meetings drains me, so I like to schedule “white space” in my day where I can take a walk, think or just recharge. Having a great Exec Admin who knows you well is key.

Develop your support networks. As the most accountable person in the company, the CEO role can become lonely one if you let it. It’s important to cultivate relationships with your Board, other CEOs and key members of your leadership team. Nobody can be effective working alone, so resist the temptation to try to do it all by yourself. Sharing more with your support network will lead to smarter decisions and a healthier company.

Get used to saying “no” to good ideas. As a long-time product manager, I have had a lot of practice saying “no”. However, being CEO requires even more focus and editorial acumen. An innovative company with talented people can accomplish so many great things. Your job as CEO is to focus the company on what matters most at that given time, which means resisting the urge to pursue some really good ideas. Sometimes you have to let those ideas go, and be OK with someone else solving that problem.

It’s always all about people. Companies are simply collections of people trying to accomplish a shared goal or vision. Your success as a CEO will depend largely on who you have on your team, and how well you work together as a team. Having high-talent individuals is not enough -- you have to play as a team. There is a saying in business that “companies don’t do things, people do.” I have a corollary to this: “people don’t do things, teams do.” The pursuit of talent and your improvement as a coach should never stop.

