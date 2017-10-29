5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Yuchun Lee, CEO of Allego

“I also became a member of the (unofficial) MIT Blackjack team – the group of card counters that was the inspiration for the book “Bringing Down the House” and movie “21”. While that time isn’t something I talk about often, it definitely has influenced much of life and taught me many lessons that I still use in business today. “

I had the pleasure to interview Yuchun Lee. Yuchun is co-founder and current CEO of Allego, a Boston-area tech start-up in the sales learning segment. He is also a board member for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, executive chairman at Clarabridge, a CRM firm and a former IBM executive. Allego (the name is derived from the word allegories – a short story with a point) helps salespeople and other professionals at large financial services, pharma, manufacturing and healthcare/med tech firms succeed by more effectively accessing, mastering and utilizing knowledge. It accomplishes this through a mobile platform which supports all three pillars of modern learning: curriculum, reinforcement, and “just in time” learning. The company was just named #62 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies and #5 for tech companies.

Yuchun has a very interesting background. In 1982, at the age of 13, he emigrated with his family from Taiwan to Natchez, Mississippi. While initially traumatic, the experience taught him a great deal about race and economic disparity and forced him to learn English. The Lees were the only Chinese family in town and were quite poor. The family valued education above all else, and though his father, an oil tanker captain, was rarely at home, Yuchun believes his family dynamic bred in him an entrepreneurial spirit. From his days as a member of the famed MIT Blackjack Team in the 1990’s, Yuchun has demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit and a mind for risk-taking that clearly set him apart from his peers. As an undergrad at MIT, Yuchun was a member of the MIT Blackjack team that eventually became the inspiration for the bestseller “Bringing Down the House” and movie 21. He and his team used “applied statistics” to win millions from casinos across the U.S. and, at 7 years Yuchun believes he was the team’s longest standing member – a point not lost on most casinos, as he’s still banned from just about every gambling establishment in the country. With his blackjack days long behind him, Yuchun is now a highly-respected business leader in the areas of sales and marketing. After starting his career at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), he founded and self-funded marketing and analytics software firm Unica in 1992, which he later led through a successful IPO in 2005 and acquisition by IBM for $480 million in 2010. His latest venture (also funded with no outside investment), Allego, was cash flow positive within its first year, and is reporting 199% growth so far in 2017. Yuchun has never seen his bold ventures as gambling, however, whether it be his time on the MIT Blackjack team or any of his three successful start-ups. He hates gambling, in fact, and approaches everything with the same analytical mindset, whether it be at a card table or a boardroom table. As a VC and entrepreneur, he’s seen first-hand how many companies try to juggle launching, funding, developing and marketing their product to build a customer base quickly but he recommends taking a slower, steadier, stealthier approach to launch and growth.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

It has been a long road that has led me to Boston, and to my current position as CEO at Allego. I was born in Taiwan in the 1960’s, and lived there until I was 13 years old. Even from a young age, you could say that I had an entrepreneurial spirit. I started two “businesses” while in elementary school; first, I sold stickers to fellow classmates while in kindergarten, and later, I sold silkworms while in grade school. Ever since I was young, I’ve had a fascination for business and entrepreneurship.

In 1982, my family moved to Natchez, Mississippi from Taiwan. My father was an oil tanker captain, and was gone for long periods of time, so it was mostly me, my mother and my sister. We were middle class in Taiwan, but became poor when we moved to the states. As the only Chinese family in our small town, I learned a lot at that young age about race – and about disparity. I was forced to learn English very quickly – within nine months. This was a blessing in disguise, as I later learned that many immigrants don’t learn English and have a hard time adjusting when surrounded by others who speak their language and know their culture. After a year in Natchez, we moved to Houston, but I’m glad that we spent the first 12 months in Mississippi for that reason.

My family valued education above all else, and I attribute much of my academic success to my mother’s strict requirements around school. In my junior year of high school, I had a competition with a friend to see who could complete the high school’s math course first. We both finished over a year of calculus in about nine weeks. The teacher had nothing left to teach us, so we ended up hanging out in the computer lab, were I started my first software company. [AF1] While I did well in school at the behest of my mother, some people would be surprised to learn that I wasn’t a straight-A student! I did, however, hone my natural affinity for data, numbers and technology (as well as a wide-ranging curiosity).

I attended college at MIT, where I majored in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. I also started another business, selling PC components out of my dorm room, until the MIT police shut it down for creating traffic jams on campus from all the deliveries we were receiving. After graduating MIT, I went to work for Digital Equipment Corporation, and then started a marketing software firm called Unica. I also became a member of the (unofficial) MIT Blackjack team – the group of card counters that was the inspiration for the book “Bringing Down the House” and movie “21”. While that time isn’t something I talk about often, it definitely has influenced much of life and taught me many lessons that I still use in business today. Relying on such a tightly knit team in what was often a stressful situation taught me the value of teamwork and of learning to let go and trust those around you to do their job well. In the business setting, much like the card table, I’m very careful who I hire, which has resulted in a core group of business partners that I trust implicitly. I think this ability to rely on those around me and to function well within a team has been a big part of my success.

The rest of my career has been well documented, so I won’t go into great detail again here. My company, Unica went public in 2005 and was later acquired by IBM in 2010 for $480 million. I worked at IBM for a few years overseeing a team of about 500, but I knew I eventually wanted to start another software company. After advising several start-ups, I founded Allego, with my business partner, Mark Magnacca. Mark was a veteran sales trainer with fifteen years in the industry, and he knew that the recording capabilities of mobile devices coming onto the market in the late 2000’s had the ability to transform the sales training industry if harnesses correctly. I asked him if had thought about building a software company to support better sales training, rather than trying to hire someone to build a software application for his training company. He liked the idea, but said he knew nothing about building a software company. “Well, I do,” I remember telling him, and not too long after, I left IBM to found Allego. We derived the name of the company from the word “allegory” – a short story that makes a point – and that’s just what Allego does: It enables sales reps to share short stories and valuable lessons with colleagues and across the organization.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

At Allego we have developed a mobile video sales learning platform that is dramatically changing the way organizations train and enable their sales teams. The platform takes advantage of the ubiquity of mobile and video technologies and enables sales reps to rapidly capture and distribute expert knowledge and best practices. We help corporations in financial services, healthcare and medical devices and technology to onboard new hires more quickly, successfully launch new products with greater message consistency, reinforce training, skills and knowledge in the field and provide easy access to critical information anytime, anywhere.

While the market is currently comprised of video distribution, learning management systems and video practice/coaching tools, Allego is the only platform that supports the full spectrum of sales training – curriculum learning, reinforcement learning and just-in-time learning. These strategies help reps to not only acquire new knowledge, but also drive it into long-term memory and quickly grab high-impact refreshers at the exact time and place of need.

One of our crucial differentiators is a patented video compression algorithm that allows videos to be quickly and easily shared across an organization using mobile devices.