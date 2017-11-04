5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Simon Woods, President & CEO of the Seattle Symphony

“I have a rule, which is that if someone comes to me asking for advice or for a conversation, I never say no. My assistant gets frustrated because it takes up time in my calendar, but I see mentoring and teaching as a core function of leadership, and I’m never going to stop!”

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Simon Woods. Simon is the President & CEO of the Seattle Symphony. With nearly 150 recordings, three Grammy Awards, 23 Grammy nominations, and two Emmy Awards, the Seattle Symphony is one of America’s leading orchestras. In 2014 the Symphony launched its in-house recording label, Seattle Symphony Media. From his arrival in Seattle in 2011, Simon committed to reshaping and reintroducing the Seattle Symphony to the community as an organization that is forward thinking, innovative, and deeply engaged with its community – reflecting the particular characteristic, energy and spirit of Seattle itself.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I’m a musician by training, and trained at Cambridge University and the Guildhall School in London. Before I moved into running arts organizations, I worked for many years as a record producer for EMI. Every day for almost a decade, I drove into the parking lot at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, where The Beatles made all their albums. Abbey Road was a studio that welcomed every genre of music you could think of. In any given day you could run into Paul McCartney or Simon Rattle (the world famous conductor) or Howard Shore (the composer of the Lord of The Rings film scores). It was an exciting place to work, and I still feel at home with headphones on behind a mixing desk.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company.

In September 2017, we were doing a concert conducted by John Williams, the great film composer. He is a living legend, and has penned some of the most famous film music of all time. He is also one of the most gracious human beings in the music world, and someone who inspires everyone he works with. The orchestra loved having him on stage and were playing their hearts out in some of his great music like Star Wars, Close Encounters and Indiana Jones. But what only a handful of us knew was that there was a special guest in the building, who had been invited by John Williams. When Steven Spielberg walked out on stage both the musicians and the audience were completely blown away and the applause went on for ages. The whole audience was then treated to 45 mins of incredible insight about film and music from two of the greatest masters in the film world. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At the end of the concert, Spielberg stood in the wings and greeted all the musicians as they left the stage. It was a great example of how powerful the generosity of leadership can be.

Yitzi: So what exactly does the Seattle Symphony do?

We’re one of America’s great symphony orchestras. We play Beethoven and Mahler brilliantly, but we’re so much more than that. As one of our state’s largest and most important arts organizations, we take our role in serving the whole community very seriously. We cater to everyone’s taste, with over 150 concerts each year that cover the gamut from avant-garde to rock and roll. And we bring music to those who can’t normally get access to it – from homeless communities to military families, and schools in low-income neighborhoods. We’re so much more than most people ever think an orchestra can be.

Yitzi: What do you think makes the Seattle Symphony stand out? Can you share a story?

We think of ourselves as a very forward looking and community-minded organization. Seattle is a city of innovation; its companies have changed the way we think about travel, coffee, computers and shopping. So why shouldn’t its hometown orchestra change the way we think about what an orchestra can be? We’re constantly striving to answer the question of what we can do to make our art form alive for the next generation. We are like a museum – we curate the great works of Beethoven and Brahms just as the Metropolitan Museum curates its masterpieces by Rembrandt and Monet. But we have to be a contemporary art gallery and a street market at the same time – celebrating contemporary creativity and taking music to the widest possible audience. There are people who will tell you that classical music is a dying art form – but the energy in our hall and the sheer numbers of people we play to every week tell a very different story. The greatest music will always have something to say to each new generation of audiences who encounter it for the first time.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

One of the most precious eras in my professional life was working with the great German conductor, Wolfgang Sawallisch, when I was working for The Philadelphia Orchestra in the late 1990s. Sawallisch was a majestic conductor, whose performances had an integrity and unpretentiousness that truly felt like it came from a previous era. Watching him working with an orchestra of 100 people was a lesson in what we now would call “servant leadership”. It was never about him: there was no ego in the way. It was just about representing the composer’s wishes in the purest and most authentic way, and helping the musicians to perform at their very best. He was not good at taking praise – he always deflected it to the composer (even if long dead!) and to his musicians, whom he adored. He passed away a few years ago, and I still miss him.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have been lucky enough to have benefited from the guidance and advice of many people in the orchestra world, from whom I learnt my profession. Names that may not be familiar to the general public, but which certainly are to those of us in our field: Henry Fogel, Peter Pastreich, Joe Kluger, Deborah Borda. They have all been there for me at different times, and now I try to be there in turn for the next generation of orchestra managers. I have a rule, which is that if someone comes to me asking for advice or for a conversation, I never say no. My assistant gets frustrated because it takes up time in my calendar, but I see mentoring and teaching as a core function of leadership, and I’m never going to stop!

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

1. It’s about the people. Peter Drucker’s phrase “culture eats strategy for breakfast” is one of the greatest lines ever written about business. When I was in my twenties and thirties, I vastly under-estimated the importance of the way I showed up in my relationships with people around me, but now I’m the biggest advocate for collaboration, humanity and empowerment in the workplace. In the non-profit world, where we’re often financially constrained, human culture is the biggest lever we have for success.

2. The shorter your to-do list, the more likely it is that you’re being a good leader. The most incredible things that our organization has achieved in recent years have happened when all I have done is press go and watch our people excel and work in harmony together. Hire great people, give them space to be creative, allow them responsibility to make decisions, insist on transparency and collaboration, and the results will follow.

3. Failure is the route to success. When a child’s learning to walk it’s when she falls down that she learns how to stand up. As a perfectionist and someone who doesn’t deal well with failure, it has taken me a long time to admit that the most powerful lessons – for companies and for myself – reveal themselves in the times when things don’t go as you hope.

4. Leadership is lonely. Sure, there are great rewards, and none greater than seeing the company you run functioning at a high level and being recognized for it. But CEOs struggle with self-esteem as much as anyone. The imposter syndrome – “do I really deserve this job?!” – is the wolf that regularly comes to our door. People are quick to criticize leaders when they get things wrong, but sometimes they forget that even those who appear the most confident on the outside need the occasional compliment and moral support.

5. Self-care is vital. You’re no good to the company if you’re exhausted. There’s no wisdom whatsoever in the macho culture of excessive working hours. I try to switch off at weekends, and I insist that our staff do not engage in email ping-pong out of office hours, except when there’s a real time sensitive reason for it. It’s debilitating and depressing. People should spend time with their friends and families, and come to work refreshed on Monday morning, ready to work hard and give their best for our common goals.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :