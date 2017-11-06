5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Justin Rosenberg, the Founder and CEO of honeygrow

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Justin Rosenberg, the Founder and CEO of honeygrow, a fast-casual restaurant concept focused on wholesome, simple foods through our stir fry, salad, and honeybar menu. Justin was tired of sitting in a cubicle and watching life trickle away, so he decided to pursue his passions of cooking, design, and business to build a differentiated brand led with soul, transparency, and thought. It took two and a half years to finally find investors, but after 93 “no’s” the 94th person finally said “yes” and honeygrow could launch. In 2012, he designed, created the menu, and managed the first honeygrow located in Center City, Philadelphia. Since then, the’ve raised over $70M and opened stores with locations in Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, and in the next few weeks they’re launching a brand new honeygrow concept in our first Manhattan location.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Before honeygrow, I worked at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) as an Asset Manager overseeing a portfolio of approximately 25 regional shopping malls. It was during this time that I traveled back and forth on the weekends working in a Washington, DC-area restaurant to get the experience of a working kitchen. Prior to PREIT, I moved from NY to Philadelphia to work at Frankford Chocolate Factory. I received my MBA in Finance from Temple University in 2009.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

To say thanks for honeygrow’s participation in a youth jobs program for kids in Philadelphia, I was able to meet for a brief chat with former Mayor Michael Nutter. While exchanging pleasantries, the Mayor casually asked me where I lived and when I told him my family and I were in a near-by suburb, he asked why we didn’t live in Philadelphia. Jokingly, my response was, “call my wife and find out”, so the mayor suggested we give her a call. I gave him her cell phone number and of course, because she didn’t recognize the number, the mayor’s call went to voicemail after one ring. Not satisfied with voicemail, we called her back and of course, she didn’t believe I was with the mayor. After a few seconds, the surprise wore off and as my time in the mayor’s office ran out, she couldn’t give him a good answer about why we live in the suburbs. Mayor Nutter asked her if I would have to sleep on the couch that night, which fortunately I did not have to do!

Yitzi: So, what exactly does your company do?

honeygrow is a play on the words, “honest eating, growing local”. We are a fast-casual concept of fully customizable stir fry, salads, and our honeybar, which is essentially fruit drizzled with local honey on top. We have freshly made noodles, sauces and dressings made from scratch, and we use product that you’d find at a fine dining restaurant, such as Creekstone Farm beef and vegetables sourced as locally as possible. None of our restaurants have freezers so our customers know everything they order is completely fresh.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Creativity, hospitality, and hard work are three factors that are embody our DNA. Great ways to share our values and help the communities we are part of is via philanthropy, mentorship, and holistic wellness. I am a music nerd and guitar collector, so it was very cool when honeygrow donated Fender guitars to kids through the non-profit organization Musicopia. In our restaurants we work with organizations like Back on My Feet to help formerly homeless men and women get re-acclimated into the job market. A fun way we like to introduce ourselves in new communities is with various fitness and wellness activities. We host run clubs, yoga classes, spinning, hiking, and other fitness programs, like axe-throwing!.

One of my favorite things to do is to help young entrepreneurs. I meet with groups like the Young Presidents Organization and I’ve spoken at University of Pennsylvania and Temple about my experience building honeygrow and answering their questions.

As our name suggests, we are passionate about food and where it’s coming from. I’m on the board of a non-profit organization called Common Market, which helps distribute local product from farmers to various restaurants and institutions that otherwise wouldn’t have access to such food. There’s something special when you receive beautiful, colorful, vegetables where the time between harvesting and serving is minimal.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1- You create a business out of a love for a product and experience - prepare to not be spending your day focusing on said product and experience.

HR challenges, operational surprises, vendor shortages, and your concept being totally ripped off. Yup - you kind of know you had to deal with it at some point, but then you need to actually manage it and create the long-term solutions to keep your team and the processes moving! Can't work on menu innovation today? Tough - one of the restaurants may not receive their daily produce because the delivery truck broke down 40 miles away. What are you going to do about it? Lead the way.

2- Integrity is a mandate, not a value.

I had the opportunity to meet Gary Ridge, CEO of WD-40, and this was something that he said that really stuck with me. Life is too short to waste your time with people that don't share your values. But life is essentially impossible to live without certain essentials: air, water, food, and yes, integrity. Some things are simply not optional but are totally required. Working with people without integrity is like playing a guitar without strings. It just doesn't work.

3- Hire for Energy, Attitude, and Coach-ability.

You need people that truly believe in your vision. You also need people that consistently radiate positive energy and attitude at all times. If they make a mistake or simply don't know something, these people are often good at receiving feedback, and then continue to get after it. Despite someone's amazing resume, if the interviewee doesn't connect with your mission and lacks that oomph factor, keep looking.

4- Spend Time Seeking Mentors.

You've just become CEO - awesome! Next question - do you have what it takes to succeed as CEO? Great leaders are constantly learning and improving. Never assume that your education is over. Your job yesterday will most likely be different than your job in 5 years, especially if you're running a growth company. Seek people who have been or are in a similar position and soak in some knowledge! Avoid the Peter Principle at all costs and continue to develop yourself both professionally and personally by seeking out great leaders willing to spend time with you.

5- Know When It's Over:

Unfortunately, some relationships have shelf-lives. If someone isn't working out after multiple rounds of coaching - don't wait. You're doing both yourself and the individual a disservice. Face the facts that it simply isn't the right fit and have the conversation that things aren't working out - as uncomfortable as it may be - it will be better for both parties in the long-run. Never let it drag out.

