Tywanna Smith wears many hats, but she has one objective – to create more success stories in sports. Whether it’s through her work as a professional athlete business manager with The Athlete’s Nexus or the blueprint she has created to guide athlete decision-making, she is committed to helping more athletes ‘survive the lights’ of sports!

Tywanna Smith - CEO of The Athlete’s Nexus

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tywanna Smith of The Athlete’s Nexus. Tywanna is a former professional basketball player, and now pro-athlete business manager, financial advisor, and best-selling author. She has worked with dozens of NBA, NFL, and overseas athletes for the last decade. Tywanna has also created a coaching system for athletes from high school to the professional level that will be available nationwide in November 2017, called Surviving the Lights Athlete Coaching System.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Like so many other athletes, I grew up in a lower-middle class household and used sports as my way out of poverty. Because my family didn’t have much, I was always interested in business and learning about money. I used sports to pay for my education and my love for sports and business gave me the insight to help the many other athletes who shared a similar struggle.

Now, as a financial advisor, I help other athletes manage their money and develop sound financial habits. Through my company, The Athlete’s Nexus, I assist my clients in building brands that will enable them to achieve success long beyond their playing days. I’ve also published a best-selling book and created a coaching system to help athletes navigate the business of sports at all levels. I want to be the resource to other athletes that I needed when I played.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Most athletes earn their ‘claim to fame’ as active players. Many young athletes think you’ve made it ‘big’ once you get a Wikipedia page. Somehow, that makes it official. I just recently got a Wikipedia page for my work post-career, although I think I was a good enough player to have one when I competed!

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

The Athlete’s Nexus brands, promotes, and manages professional athletes off the court or field. We manage every aspect of our client’s lifestyle, so that they can focus on their craft.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think that our focal point, an athlete’s off court and off field business, is a unique angle on helping an athlete. Everyone else in this business is in it to exploit them as money-making machines, and we are in this business to elevate them as individuals.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My parents are my role models. They are hard-working individuals, that show unconditional love and support for all that I do. That strong foundation motivates me to make them proud and try to make their lives easier.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve tried to use my gifts and successes to inspire others to pursue their dreams. I have many supporters that have started businesses, written books, and changed careers, because they saw my motivation, commitment, and success. I am grateful to be that ‘light’ for anyone who sees it!

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

1) I wish someone told me that I would have to delegate to be successful.

It is entirely too much work to run a company and control every aspect of its operation. When you are building a business, it is easy to try to micro-manage everything and everyone, because you see your vision clearer than anyone else. But, if you want to serve lots of people, you must utilize others and delegate responsibilities. Otherwise, you put limits on your success.

2) I wish someone told me how important balance was to the growth of my business.

When you are leading a business, you can become so consumed with its growth and success that you lose yourself. This is the fastest way to burn out and fatigue mentally - two things that will negatively affect your ability to lead. It is important for every CEO to take some time away from work and enjoy family, friends, and relaxing activities. This is the most important piece of advice I can offer to ensure you will always love what you do and wake up with the consistent drive to improve.

3) I wish someone told me how similar business is to sports.

As a former athlete, I have always been judged by wins and losses. There is a similar measuring stick in business, and as the leader of my company, I feel the same pressure to perform. The discipline, work ethic, and risk-taking required of the greatest athletes is also needed to run a profitable company and be considered a successful CEO.

4) I wish someone told me how much time I would waste in transit.

As CEOs pass some of the grit of entry-level work to others, we often replace it with high-level, strategic negotiations. As the visionary for the company, we are always looking for ways to become more profitable and grow. As we meet with other leaders about expansion and partnership opportunities, we usually spend many hours traveling in cars and on planes – hours that we can never get back.

5) I wish someone told me how many other people I would have to serve.

Many people who become CEO believe that once they attain this position, they can make any decision they want. These individuals find themselves consumed with the power IN the position, rather than the power OF the position. It is important to remember that the company needs more than the CEO to function, so taking good care of employees is critical to success. Likewise, if a company has no customers, it won’t be in business very long! The customer’s voice is another important voice to listen to, because it holds the true power in determining the CEO’s success.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)