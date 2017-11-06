5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Will Rhind, Founder & CEO of GraniteShares

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Will Rhind, Founder & CEO of GraniteShares. In 2016, Will challenged himself to find a way to do things differently. As a 16-year veteran of the ETF industry with experience working at, building and running, well-established successful ETF businesses, he made a keen observation: investing just isn’t as exciting as it once was. Will asked himself is how do you bring back that excitement? As an experienced entrepreneur, he decided to answer that question by launching his own ETF company - GraniteShares.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I’m originally from Aberdeen, Scotland, a city on the north east coast. The nickname for Aberdeen is the Granite City, hence GraniteShares. I’ve worked in the investment management industry now for 16 years and in that time, have had the pleasure of both living and working in London and New York. I’ve been living in New York City for 8 years now and call it home. During that time, I’ve specialized in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). ETFs are an important revolution in the investing world as they are a low cost alternative to traditional mutual funds. Sadly, most investors don’t realize they are likely paying way more than they should for the funds they invest in. I started GraniteShares as I felt there was a need for low cost investment funds in areas of the market like commodities that were not being offered by the big fund companies.

If mutual funds are the past, ETFs are the future. GraniteShares is an ETF company. That means we build and manage ETFs for investors. Through our ETFs, we make investing in commodities really easy. Say you want to invest in gold but don’t know how you would go about it. We have an ETF for that. Our gold ETF, NYSE: BAR, is designed to track the price of gold and invests in physical bars of gold held in a vault. The ETF is a very efficient way of taking a market that has traditionally been hard to access, like gold, and making it easy. ETFs are listed on a stock exchange and trade like stocks so you just need access to a brokerage account to buy or sell. In 10 years time, I believe the majority of investment portfolios will be made up of ETFs.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading GraniteShares?

When you work at a startup, it goes without saying that funny things tend to happen often. That becomes a big part of how you build your culture. One interesting story I like to tell is how I raised VC money for the company. I told a good friend of mine that I was starting a new ETF company. He got really excited and said that he wanted to introduce me to his friend at Bain Capital Ventures as he thought his friend would really like to hear about the business. I was happy to take the meeting but thought there was little to no chance a VC as prestigious as Bain would be really interested in investing in us. The meeting must have gone well as they kept inviting me back. We talked for a few months and they ended up being one of our first seed investors.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the amazing things about Steve Jobs at Apple was the way he could take very technical things and make them beautiful, easy and accessible to everyone. I think there are some parallels there with our industry and we certainly try and learn from great companies like Apple. At GraniteShares we take very technical and complicated things and make them as easy and accessible as possible. We use great design and marketing to make things beautiful which is very unusual in financial services. We want people to enjoy dealing with us and so every aspect of the experience a client has with us is important. Lastly, we have real passion for what we do and love building ETFs that bring joy to our clients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’m grateful to my parents for the lessons and values they instilled in me. The support from my wife has also been really important as the decision to leave a well-paying job and take a risk with setting up my own business was very hard decision for my family to make. I’ve never had a mentor in the traditional sense but like most people, I had people I looked up to, admired and learned from. I was lucky that some of my best friends’ parents were very successful business leaders in Scotland. Spending time with them really helped to humanize their success and made it easier for me to understand that there was nothing standing in the way of my own success other than myself.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It may sound slightly strange given the question, but I don’t actually consider myself to be successful. I like to think that the best times are always ahead of me. I’m trying to learn and get better every day and that doesn’t stop. As a business owner you hope to have success so you can create jobs and provide opportunity for people. That’s an enormous responsibility as the impact you can have on people’s lives is significant. As managers of investment funds, we want to empower our clients to live the lives they want. If our funds can, in some way, help people achieve their financial goals, it makes us all feel very humble.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

1. Lead from the front. This is such an important thing. You have to set an example for people. When you start a business, you’ll have to convince people to do things like leave their jobs and come work for you. If you don’t set the example, you won’t go far.

2. Nothing ventured nothing gained. When you start a new company, you just don’t know exactly what will work for you. A business plan is only a guide until you start to make it happen. There will be bumps along the way but the important thing to be able to adapt. You have to be open minded and not afraid to experiment or challenge your original assumptions

3. Don’t listen to naysayers. When I started GraniteShares, I went into the market to raise venture capital for the company. I can’t tell you how many times I heard people tell me it wouldn’t happen for a whole host of reasons. The majority of those were complete nonsense and I ignored them all. My thought process was actually incredibly simple. I told myself that if there are one hundred VC firms out there that do this all day long, that I only needed one to say yes, and that seemed reasonable. I ended up raising money from Bain Capital Ventures and couldn’t be happier.

4. Listen to your clients. One of the biggest mistakes big companies make is they get to a point where they think they are more important than the clients they serve. This is such a huge mistake as listening and learning from your clients is the most important thing if you want to offer a product or service that will truly make a difference.

5. Keep an eye on the finances. Last but definitely not least is the importance of keeping an eye on the finances of the business. Growing quickly is really exciting and wonderful but if you run out of money, it’s game over. Managing your burn rate and plotting a realistic path to sustainability is key. A lot of companies fail, not because they had bad management or bad ideas, they just over extended themselves financially.

