5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Adam Enbar Co-Founder, CEO of Flatiron School & Avi Flombaum Co-Founder, Dean of Flatiron School

“We help people learn to love code. Flatiron School’s mission from the beginning has been to enable passionate people to pursue better careers and better lives through education.”

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Enbar and Avi Flombaum of Flatiron School.

Adam Enbar is the Co-Founder and CEO of Flatiron School. Above all, Adam is dedicated to reestablishing education as the best investment one can make. Prior to launching Flatiron School, Adam worked as a VC at Charles River Ventures, worked in sales at HubSpot, and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Avi Flombaum is the Co-Founder and Dean of Flatiron School. Avi has changed thousands of lives by teaching students – with little to no experience – to code and actually launch careers as developers. A self-taught programming prodigy and CTO-by-20, Avi is passionate about helping people learn to love code. He’s also Karlie Kloss’ coding instructor.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Avi: I started teaching myself HTML and CSS around fifth grade in 1995 – initially to make my early computer games harder to beat. When the world wide web came out a few years later, I signed on for the first time and thought to myself: “This is going to change the world and this is what I want to do with my life. I want to build this Internet thing.” From there, I took every opportunity I could to be coding. By 20, I dropped out of college to become a CTO of a hedge fund before launching a few of my own startups. I started Flatiron School with my co-founder Adam in part to make coding careers more accessible – to make it easier for people to fall in love with code than it was when I was reprogramming my computer games.

Adam: My parents were immigrants; neither of them went to college, but they believed wholeheartedly in the power of education and felt that, for me, education should be the biggest priority. When I was young, my family went from back and forth between being well off and living out of a motel. But the first thing my parents always considered was our education. Eventually, I became the first person in my family to go to college, but I came away with the feeling that I had spent four years and a tremendous of money to have a great experience, but not come away with many practical skills. After experiencing the same feeling after attending business school, I became obsessed with the problem of ROI in higher education – first as a VC and then tackling the problem head-on by starting Flatiron School with Avi.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Adam: As a company, we’ve always tried to keep up a sense of inertia, even from our earliest meetings. Pretty immediately after I attended one of Avi’s Skillshare classes, I told him I wanted to open a school with him. When he agreed, he wanted to get moving, asking what we could do right away, asking what we would definitely need. And we knew, to open a school, we definitely needed desks. So our next step wasn’t writing a business plan. It was renting a Zipcar and going to Ikea. Avi still says that trip was the first time – even though we already opened an account and rented a space together – that he knew this partnership was going to work out. We were stuck in traffic on the FDR for two hours and I guess I had two hours worth of jokes. And Avi likes jokes. The fact that we could just be in traffic together making each other laugh was what really convinced us we could work together to make something special.

So what exactly does your company do?

Avi: We help people learn to love code. Flatiron School’s mission from the beginning has been to enable passionate people to pursue better careers and better lives through education. We’re now the longest-operating coding bootcamp, with courses offered on our NYC campus and online and we have grads reinventing their careers at some of the world’s most exciting tech companies.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Adam: I always say that even the most amazing educational outcomes aren’t that interesting if they’re only accessible to a select few. So increasing accessibility to our programs has been a huge part of our focus from day one – both by developing scholarship initiatives and creating technology that opens up our courses to people who can’t afford to quit their jobs or more to NYC to learn to code. We’ve donated our time and resources to teach Syrian Refugees how to code, opening up new, flexible work opportunities for them. We’ve run tuition-free Fellowship programs for underserved communities. We stay late for women’s-only study sessions and work weekends to put on community-focused events. When we take on issues like gender balance, we actually move the needle – and not by a little. Our Women Take Tech scholarship took our online student gender ratio from 35% to 50%, preparing more women to enter a tech industry that needs more diverse voices. And it was one of the best things we’ve done as a business. That point is worth repeating: the thing we did because we wanted to do good had a bigger impact on our business than almost anything we did because we wanted to grow.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1. Set out to solve a problem, not just start a business A lot of entrepreneurs simply want to start a company to start a company. That’s the worst way to go about it. What drives you and your business should be a desire to solve a problem. Founding a company is hard; if you’re not obsessed with what your company is doing, you’re not going to make it. Education was my obsession. So I didn’t set out to just start a company with Flatiron School – I aimed to tackle the problem of ROI in higher education, and that goal still drives us.

2. Ignore shiny objects and stay focused Entrepreneurs have big ambitions; we love change and experimentation and when shiny new opportunities arise, our imaginations run wild and we are tempted to jump on them. We had countless ideas to expand what we were doing at Flatiron School beyond our main focus. But in exploring those opportunities, we learned that it’s incredibly hard to do one thing well. Doing more than one thing effectively is nearly impossible.

3. Never ignore your startup’s greatest asset: people As a former investor, I always looked for strong founding teams but I didn’t truly appreciate it until I started Flatiron School. All a startup is is a collection of people. Having the right people on your team, especially early on, is the single biggest determinant of your success. So find the best people and invest in them. When you’re a startup, they’re the only real assets you have.

4. Don’t compromise your values for short-term gains. Later on, it may be too late. You can push off hard decisions, like whether to commit resources to cultivating inclusivity, increasing diversity – or, in my and Avi’s case, foregoing paychecks so we could fill 30% of our early classes through scholarships. But remember that it’s increasingly hard to steer your company’s culture toward your ideals as you grow. Even Apple, with $215 billion in annual revenue, decided a proposal to prioritize their diversity efforts was “unduly burdensome and not necessary.” It’s a hard decision to put your values over the bottom line in those early days – but it’s even harder to change later on.

5. Don’t forget to make money It seems obvious, right? But too many new businesses don’t focus on the need to survive financially when they start. At Flatiron, we were fiscally bootstrapped for the first 18 months. In order to pay rent, we had to ensure our service was something people were willing to pay for right away and not waste any potential income sources.values over the bottom line in those early days – but it’s even harder to change later on.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Avi: Adam Neuman at WeWork. There are people in this world who are willing to have a point of view, a perspective, to be contrarian and value things most people overlook. Who are uncompromising and passionately share their vision with the world, being unconventional, called crazy, and risking failure. I believe Adam is one of those people. In WeWork, he built a company that values love, community, and humanity above all – and he's got crazy ambition. I remember I read an interview with Adam and he was asked what’s WeWork's vision. He said, “WeWork Mars.”