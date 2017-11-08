5 Things I Wish Someone Told me Before I Became CEO: Frank Sanchez, Founder and CEO of Finxact

By Yitzi Weiner

“I also believe in sharing success with employees, colleagues and the community. It has taken the form of oversight, advice, capital, participation and motivation depending on the situation. What matters most is to leverage the success I've been fortunate to achieve to other deserving individuals who might just need a break here or there to break out themselves.”

I had the pleasure of speaking with Frank Sanchez, Founder and CEO of Finxact , who is driving the change in banking, as we know it. Frank has been at the forefront of core banking for 35+ years with the earliest real-time systems for Internet banks and has now developed the industry’s first cloud-based core banking platform as a service.

What is your "backstory"?

My story starts in grade school when my dad, who was a first-generation software developer and a banker, used to bring home a dial-up modem and Teletype terminal to work on his system. He also used to take my brother and me into his bank on weekends as part of his “babysitting duties.” Not only did we get good at generating pounds of confetti from keypunch machines, but we also learned how to program. This was in the late 60’s and early 70’s before IT/programming and software development were relevant and even considered as career paths.

This evolved further right after college when we started our first company, Sanchez Computer Associates, hiring most of our dorm-mates, and worked out of a storage facility. We went from the garage startup to a leading core banking vendor, took the company public in 1996, and sold it to FIS for $184M in 2004.

Following the sale, I ran development and a number of business lines of the acquiring company until I decided to retire in 2012. However, I was quickly persuaded by a former customer to join a Silicon Valley startup called Zenbanx. I spent four years there, helping to build and launch an innovative multi-currency banking and remittance product. As a result of my experience directly dealing with limitations of the available technology, and pressure from former customers and industry executives to “jump back into the ring” I decided to start my new company, called Finxact. The market is desperate for solutions that can support banking, as it should be circa 2020, not locked into last century technology and practices.

Finxact is re-architecting the heart of a bank, giving banks an opportunity to remain competitive, with a core-as-a-service banking platform. Historically, banking had been centered on payments and transactions and the technology developed to perform those tasks hasn’t changed much, limiting what banks can offer their customers.

Here we are, in 2017, with startups popping up left and right, with new fintech apps, and banks can’t integrate, because their core software can’t support it.

We’re doing what Henry Ford did for cars, but with core banking systems. People told Ford that they wanted “faster horses.” We are taking that same approach to banking, re-architecting the core operations for banking as it should be, not as it used to be.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Well, unfortunately there’s nothing funny about core banking software. Something your readers might find interesting is that when I finally decided to start Finxact, I went out to present to individuals that might be interested in participating as investors or partners in the company using a four-slide PowerPoint. I was testing the waters to determine the potential level of interest.

However, my brother (and business partner) thought differently. He said to me “what are you doing? You are going to embarrass yourself!” I responded that I didn’t want to waste time developing a full investor deck with reams of detail unless I knew there was interest. When we went out to talk to investors, not only did we not need that deck, we raised the entire initial equity we were seeking in less than a week. I found out that if you have a good proposition, you don't need a lot of collateral.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At Sanchez and FIS we deployed modern technology in markets and geographies around the world that didn’t have access to payment systems technology, such as Central and Eastern Europe and Asia. We allowed them to modernize their economies and integrate into and transact with western countries. At Zenbanx, we also developed technology to substantially reduce the cost and latency for individuals sending money to families back home. Fees can be outrageous! For example, for every dollar sent to a family in Asian or Latin America, often only a fraction actually arrives. I also believe in sharing success with employees, colleagues and the community. It has taken the form of oversight, advice, capital, participation and motivation depending on the situation. What matters most is to leverage the success I've been fortunate to achieve to other deserving individuals who might just need a break here or there to break out themselves.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

As this is my third startup, I went into this one knowing what to expect, but I still had surprises.

1.Have the resources to get the job done – I learned with Sanchez Computers, that sufficient capital matters. That doesn't mean you can’t start things with minimal funding, but it’s important not to cut corners. With insufficient capital to keep the lights on, you’ll have to accept business that may not be strategic, but that will get you to the next payroll. At Sanchez, we initially had to accept business that that wasn’t aligned with our plans, and ultimately the opportunity cost was high.

While it's a tribute to the company that it ultimately succeeded by any measure, with sufficient funding initially I believe we could have been even more successful.

2. Understand your market – When first coming to market in the early ‘80s, I had a future vision for our customers driven by what our product could do versus what the market needed. While it ultimately worked out for us, I didn’t initially provide an adequate roadmap and many banks rejected the solution as either too risky or too radical. It took us a decade to be accepted in the US and really only after the Internet saved us’ by creating a demand for 24x7 banking. As a result I've learned that it’s important to ask yourself, “who’s going to consume that idea?” If it doesn’t exist, can you convince yourself that it will exist?

3. Stay focused – Have a target and stay focused on it. Get to end of job and avoid distraction. Finish what you started before expanding. It's easy for a small company to be too opportunistic, sometimes inevitable under the circumstance, but nobody fails for doing one thing too well, conversely they often do for being a “mile wide and an inch deep.”

4. Be as transparent as possible – When running a startup, you get busy, inundated; it comes with the territory. A danger of this is forgetting to communicate with everyone. I’ve been guilty of unintentionally disappearing at times. In my world, no news is often perceived as bad news, and even if it's positive news, trust can erode. No one is perfect. You get busy, but try to over-communicate.

5. You can’t be afraid to get your hands dirty – I went from a startup in a garage, to an executive at 30K person company and back to startup. It had been 25-30 years since I booked a hotel or flight. I recently showed up for 7am flight to only find I booked a 7pm flight and a month later. It's critical to realize that you’ll be admin support, tech support, legal, HR, etc. If you’re not willing to do that, then the startup life is not for you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?