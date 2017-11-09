5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Gallant Dill, Founder, CEO of In Store Connection and Gallant Dill Mentoring

By: Yitzi Weiner

Gallant Dill - Founder and CEO of In Store Connection

I had the pleasure of interviewing Gallant Dill, Founder and CEO of In Store Connection and Gallant Dill Mentoring. Gallant is a true entrepreneur and a millennial marketing mastermind. He started with next to nothing, and now has not one but multiple successful companies and is a sought-after consultant.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My back story is incredible. A high school dropout, I started building businesses when I was 17. I failed all the way to my early 20's. When I was 21 I started an energy pill company that I got into stores nationwide and had up to a million followers. Then my business ended up crashing because I lacked investments, but from my failures I was able to turn learn valuable lessons. From those lesson I created a successful product placement company, called In Store Connection, and from there I was able to grow my own personal brand. I’ve now started the world’s largest entrepreneur community on Facebook called the Entrepreneur Lifestyle Group.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The funniest thing is how out of all the businesses I owned and operated, when I ended up working the least I made the most money. I thought that you had to work 90-hours a week, but you don’t. When I ended up working smarter, I ended up making 10 times more.

What exactly does your company do?

We place products into stores across the country. When you create a product, and you want to get that product on Shark Tank, or you want to get into Walmart, 7-11, or Costco, that's what we do.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In Store Connection stands out because I have national experience in product placement. Most of our competitors focus on one region. No one focuses nationwide, and not many of the companies have the marketing expertise I do. There's not many brands that have ever been able to break the million dollar or million follower mark.

No one is able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Most of the business stuff I took on alone. I'm thankful for all the mentors and people that wrote books on success, but success isn't in a book. Success isn’t in a course. Success is in you and the day you decide that you want to be successful is the day that you become successful. So, I had my success before I read anything or did anything. I just went for it. I believed in myself. I thank myself for making sacrifices and not being lazy, and doing whatever it took to reach the level I'm on now.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

From the money I was making at In Store Connection, I was able to transform and build an online training for entrepreneurs across the world through the Entrepreneur Lifestyle Group on Facebook. 85,000 people have access to free materials on starting businesses, staying motivated, and inspiring people. I post daily in there. I give guidance to tens of thousands of young and even seasoned entrepreneurs on life, success tips, and free business consulting. I've been able to really help and give back through that medium. I've ended up helping approximately 1,000 other young business professionals start their own companies from my platform.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1.) Never do business with friends or family. I've lost a lot of friends doing business with them. I've lost a lot of family doing business with them.

2.) Never do business with broke people or broke companies. People that pay the least expect the most. You cannot help a company that has two thousand dollars left to its name. It's on its way out. Your sacrifice is going to end up costing you more than they're paying you. So, don't do it.

3.) Everything is marketing. The better you are at marketing the more money you're going to make. If you don't know how to market you're not going to get very far. This isn't 1960, where it's word of mouth. No, it's word of market. There's no such thing as a business. It's all marketing.

4.) Have goals for your company; know where it's headed, break down how you're going to get there, don't just assume you're going to get there. Break down exactly how you're going to do it. What kind of sacrifice? What kind of resource? What it's going to take?

5.) Think about what's best for your business. Never think about what's best for you. Think about what's best for the company. There's a lot of times CEO's get hungrier, they're stressed out and they're thinking about what's better for them and it actually hurts the business. Focus on what's going to be better for your business. Don't think about right now. Think about the overall goal. What business decisions can I make today that are going to jet forward my company later? I don't always take the fast road. Look at the long-term play. A lot of CEOs will take something right away and get instant gratification that ends up hurting them in the long run. Always make a decision based off the longevity of success for your company.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Bill Gates, the richest man in the world. I want to know what kind of mindset he has. I would love to know what gave him the drive to get to this pinnacle of success. Was it luck? Was it something he sought after? Was it a goal? How has he maintained the title of richest man in the world for the last couple of decades? I would love to have a conversation with him because I'm curious how he's maintained his success, and how he hasn't let it go to his head. He's very humble. I'm curious to see how he spends 24 hours.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!