5 Things I Wish Someone Told me Before I Became CEO: Mark Mastrov, CEO of UFC GYM

By Yitzi Weiner

“Bring in the best people you can and let them operate. Everyone should be better than you are in the position they operate within.”

I had the pleasure to interview Mark Mastrov, the CEO of UFC GYM. Not only is he the CEO of UFC GYM, but he was also the founder of 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide, Inc. and many other well-known brands within the fitness industry. He is credited not only with introduction industry-leading fitness club designs and services such as around-the-clock access, month-to-month memberships, and electronic monthly billing and personal fitness training in a multi club setting, but also with innovative partnerships and sponsorships. From the US Olympic Team, free after school programs for high school athletes, partnering with celebrities to open co-branded clubs, supporting NBC’s innovative reality TV program (The Biggest Loser), and pioneering fitness in numerous countries around the world, Mastrov has seen and done it all in his 25+ year career within the industry. Mark and MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez recently partnered together and took ownership of UFC GYM Kendall in Alex’s hometown earlier this year.

What is your "backstory"?

After graduating college, I borrowed $15,000 from my grandmother and used it to buy into a small 5,000 square foot gym. I grew that one gym to what became the world’s largest gym chain, 24 Hour Fitness, with over $1.5 billion in sales. I sold that business for $1.7 billion in 2005. While building that company, I also opened gym chains of the same name or other names in more than 30 countries around the world on my own or in partnership with 24 Hour Fitness. My passion for healthy living and expertise in the industry led to my current position as the Chairman and CEO of UFC Gyms. Currently we invest, operate and manage fitness clubs in countries around the world. In the US we own and operate Crunch Fitness and UFC Gyms. They range is sizes from 5,000 square feet to over 50,000 square feet.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

While there are many stories to share, here is one that stands out. In Moscow, Russia we bought a large piece of property between two metro stations – a desirable piece of land with high-foot traffic. As we were about to begin construction, we were served notice that alleged we bought the property improperly and it belonged to someone else. We went to court and the judge said he would send us a written notice with his judgment. Two weeks later we received notice that we had lost the case and the new owners would need to pay us our money back (which they did). A month later our CEO went to see the judge to learn more about why we lost. Upon meeting the judge, our CEO was advised that we had actually won and the letter we received was forgery. When we went to reclaim the property, we found out that it had been bought and sold several times and we had no choice but to move on. This is an example of how unethical some people are in business and despite our best efforts to do the right thing, we still lost. A metaphor for life – you just keep moving. Not everything will work out exactly as you envision and you must learn from the losses just like you do from the wins.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have helped tens of millions of people get in shape and improve their lives through fitness, nutrition and education all over the world. We have raised tens of millions of dollars for a variety of global charities and give often to local groups within our communities. We have built gyms that cost as low as $10 a month to help people find their way to exercise and have entered countries from India to Russia to Vietnam where fitness was an afterthought and changed cultures to where fitness is now a priority.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1 Get everything in writing. So often you trust people and they seem to forget everything they promised you. Everything has to be in writing. Example- I entered into a partnership with someone who told me that if I helped put the deal together I would receive certain things. He said he word was his bond. I finished the deal and he ‘forgot’ about everything he promised me. Worst of all, I thought he was a friend.

#2- Equity- don’t give it away. Often you raise capital and when running the business are so focused on moving fast and wining that you give away too much of what you own. Keep all that you can, take your time.

#3- Work/life balance- as a CEO of a fast growing and large company it is imperative that you have work life balance. You need to exercise, eat right and set aside good quality time for friends and family. If married with children, you need to ensure that travel does not get in the way of your family and that long days and hours do not as well. Often it is part of the job, but hiring the right team around you can lead to a great work/life balance. This is something I wished I had learned much earlier than I did.

#4- Don’t be afraid to hire people better than you in all positions. This is something I learned early on and it paid great dividends. Bring in the best people you can and let them operate. Everyone should be better than you are in the position they operate within.

#5- Legal & Accounting- have great people in your accounting and legal areas. Don’t underestimate the need to pay close attention to both. Forecast your cash needs to ensure you are well positioned and keep an eye on all legal areas to ensure you are abiding by all laws as they are ever changing and there are many out there just waiting for you to make a mistake so they can litigate and collect.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this. :-)

In the US- THE POTUS- just would love to sit and understand the plan,

Dwayne Johnson- his work/life/balance is insane- love to spend time with him.

Jeff Bezos- to better understand what’s next.