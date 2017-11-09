5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: James Stickland, CEO of Veridium

By: Yitzi Weiner

James Stickland, CEO of Veridium

I had the pleasure of interviewing James Stickland, CEO of Veridium, whose software eliminates the most vulnerable point of online access – passwords – by replacing them with secure and convenient biometrics.

What is your "backstory"?

I spent many years in finance, working in IT strategy and technology investment. I enjoyed what I was doing, but I realized how often I was getting distracted by issues of authentication – most often, passwords. Not only are they a terrible security measure, but passwords are actually really expensive for enterprises: people forget them, and IT must reset them. Biometric authentication caught my eye as a way to address both of these issues, and the timing felt right, as the proliferation of mobile devices means that all the technology and sensors needed to capture biometrics are already deployed. So, I decided to roll up my sleeves and jump into the other side of business. Now, as CEO of Veridium, I’m working to tackle these problems of security and authentication.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Because I’ve worked on both sides of the fence, I’ve had a few funny interactions sitting across the table from former employers – but I’d have to say the most interesting moment came earlier this year when I found myself in Mexico City for some meetings on the day of the earthquake. We were in an area of the city that was less impacted, so – after evacuating the building in the middle of our meeting – my client and I managed to wrap up our conversation and agree to terms on the street corner.

So what exactly does your company do?

Veridium was founded in 2016 to combat the problems around assuring identity by using biometrics – a person’s unique traits, like your fingerprint – instead of passwords or PINS: a method that is both more secure and convenient. Most importantly, Veridium uses a unique storage method to keep biometric data secure – after all, you can reset your password, but not your fingerprint. Instead of saving all of the data in one place, our system encrypts a person’s biometric data, breaks it into multiple files and stores those pieces on both their mobile phone and the server. This system drastically reduces risk because a hacker would need access to both the phone and the data center to have the complete biometric.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are many companies in the security space, but I’m proud of the way Veridium is looking beyond the obvious applications of biometrics to find new ways to advance our world. Here’s a great example: low income families often lack valid identity documents, especially in developing countries, which can prevent them from accessing financial services and government benefits. Biometrics are a great solution because it avoids the process of paperwork or identity cards, which can be a particular challenge for regions with low literacy. Current methods often rely on portable fingerprint scanners, but they are expensive, and can be hard to use on individuals with dirty or work-worn hands. New solutions, like our 4 Fingers Touchless ID technology, use a phone’s camera, which is both cheaper and more effective. Veridium was recently awarded a grant from the Digital Financial Services Innovation Lab, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to pilot fingerprint verification in developing countries.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My parents, of course, for teaching me the importance of hard work. I watched them work hard, and – from the age of 13 – I began working too. They helped me understand the sense of pride and achievement you get from a job well done, and from seeing the fruits of your labor. People love to emphasize working smarter, not harder – but, for me, hard work will always be (as) important.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m excited to be working on a technology that has great potential to change the world for the better. In addition to our focus on improving lives in emerging markets, another area we’re looking at is the rise of false information and cybercrimes. This is a huge threat – not only because it promotes the spread of hatred and extremism online, but because it undermines our ability to meaningfully solve problems across the globe. Some of the smartest people in the world are working to solve this problem, but I believe one solution could be biometrics, since the issues exist largely because people can remain anonymous online. By requiring fingerprint verification to sign on, or before posting, a person’s true identity would be tethered to the content, and many would hesitate before posting anything that may truly harm their reputation.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

There are no time zones: Banking was an incredibly busy industry, but working in a growth field is practically nonstop. On more than one occasion, I’ve found myself boarding a 20-hour round trip flight with nothing more than my laptop bag. In those instances, I’m certain of two things: this business is truly global, and that meeting better be worth it. Give yourself some wiggle room: I learned early on to ensure that the expectations I set have a sensible amount of fat built in to anticipate the unexpected delays. You’d think, having spent time formerly on the client side, that I would have known better what to anticipate; but, even when you have every piece of a deal already lined up, you can’t predict surprises. Instead, we have adopted a practice of planning for wiggle room: doubling the relationship depth, ensuring we have multiple sponsors, and always building a timeline to allow for the inevitable unexpected. Get in the trenches with your team: You can set a vision, you can motivate a workforce; but, getting involved early on with everyone shows you believe in what you’re doing, and you care. Nothing builds team spirit like fighting in the trenches together. Hire for attitude, not aptitude: Urgency: not everyone is built with it, but in our company, the need to work quickly is just as important as doing exceptional work. Hiring for the perfect skillset but not screening for attitude is a recipe for frustration. We recently built and launched a complete production-ready environment within five days so that a client could stand onstage in front of his entire senior leadership team to demo our product. In that scenario, we could not have succeeded if the team didn’t all embody the same sense of drive and urgency. Board members should have jobs too: Board members are an invaluable source of counsel and insight, but it’s easy to feel like they are solely there to hold you accountable. I’ve learned to put their skills to use as well, because they are just as invested in the company’s success as I am. I work with them to map their skills against our needs – so when the business needs assistance, I know exactly who to go to for help.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?