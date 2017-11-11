5 Things I wish Someone Told me Before I Became CEO: Audrius Vrubliauskas, CEO of Birdchain

“We came to the conclusion that it is not money that is needed. For example kids are in need of inspiration, a path, and an understanding of some common things that most of us get from our parents. That’s why we recently hired someone who will work exclusively with charity projects and will try to make real changes in young lives.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Audrius Vrubliauskas, CEO of Birdchain, the company that aims to change the way we perceive instant messaging. Their idea is simple - app users to convert their unused SMS to cryptocurrency. Almost all of us have unlimited SMS plans, but we rarely use them. On the other hand, businesses pay top dollar for SMS marketing because it is super efficient - 97 percent of SMS are read in 3 minutes. Birdchain plans to solve both problems - companies will get a price up to 6 times lower for the service and individuals will get paid for every single sold SMS.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

We are successfully operating in the A2P SMS business for almost 10 years. The idea of Birdchain was born from something we do every day - deliver A2P SMS - and see all positive and negative aspects of the market. The negative aspects started to really bother us. As an independent aggregator, we see market flaws as opportunities for Birdchain.

Mobile operators are increasing prices of their services to an indecent level, while at the same time they are lowering delivery speed and overall service quality. And then there are big players who keep the SMS delivery market closed to new companies which means that there is very little competition and virtually no innovation.

The current generation of A2P services heavily lacks transparency. In fact, there were cases when aggregators offered much lower price of services than average, but they delivered only a fraction of SMS and claimed the delivery rate of 100 percent. That is 100 percent cheating. Sadly, there are no tools for clients to check the delivery rate.

Keeping in mind these flaws, we came to conclusion that we have to start a change. And we joined transparency revolution that is already happening - adopted blockchain technology with smart contracts. It will guarantee companies that all SMS were sent and it will prevent from fraud and misconduct. Moreover, using the phones of regular people will decrease the price for companies and people will get their share of $63 billion market.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

After realizing that we had to start a change in the market, we did not know how we were going to do that. When you start something new, when you go somewhere no one else went before you, you don’t have an example or manual how to do it. So, we spend couple of weeks discussing various solutions, but we could not choose the right one.

At the same time, each of us were taking an interest in blockchain, bitcoin, ICOs, and cryptocurrencies. Something like a common hobby. We were reading articles and discussions of professionals and only dreamed of working with blockchain.

One day, when we were about to lose our heads on how we can start a change in the market if we have no clue what to do, we were discussing how some of the blockchain projects are useless in the real world. And I guess the idea to use blockchain in Birdchain came to all of us at the same time. Everything just clicked. We knew what to do and it should be done. Everything became so clear and obvious that we were surprised no one else did this before.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Even though we like to have a good time, but we take our work very seriously. Sometimes even the authorities are surprised.

Currently the crypto world is unregulated, but the situation will change soon and when it will, a lot of companies that raised funds in ICOs will be in a lot of trouble. ICO can be described as crowd funding when projects are funded in cryptocurrency. When companies decide to exchange it to real money, governmental institutions will ask where the money came from. Are they from terrorists or criminals? Maybe it's a money laundering scheme.

Because the ICO process is unregulated and anonymous, there will be no proof of where funds came from. In that case, authorities can confiscate the funds, freeze the accounts or order to return funds to contributors.

Either way, it will mean the end for the project and contributors will lose all or portion of their funds.

We will also launch an ICO to fund Birdchain development, but we will do it differently. We are going to have a KYC check. It is procedure similar to the ones held in banks - our contributors will be screened and whitelisted to contribute. It will guarantee that our contributors do not have a criminal background, prevent any money laundering activities and much more. Our ICO will be 100 percent transparent and compatible with the law.

When we addressed the authorities with this idea to do transparent and properly legal ICO, they were shocked. It was the first time for them. A couple of weeks the they were checking our safety, privacy and screening procedures to approve it.

So, returning to your question: what makes us stand out? We care not only about ourselves, but also about the people who trust us and believe us. We cannot let them down.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe that support from parents is crucial and I am doing the best I can for my son. But there are a lot of unlucky children, who do not have parents. Our company frequently donates to charities that takes care of orphans.

Our company is one of the top most donating companies to orphanages in our country. Also, we analyzed how our donations are getting to those who need them and we came to the conclusion that it is not money that is needed. For example orphans, kids are in need of inspiration, a path, and an understanding of some common things that most of us get from our parents. That’s why we recently employed a person who will work exclusively with charity projects and will try to make real changes in young lives.

I truly believe in this cause.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

1. “You will fail”

When launching start up failures are inevitable. It does not have to be a big fail that will ruin your business, but failures will happen. If you will not fail, someone else will and it will affect you. Knowing and understanding this inevitability helps me to deal with everyday fails, not to stress over them, to deal with them, and to expect them tomorrow.

2. “Dream big or go home”

If your idea is not bold enough or big enough, someone else can do it. You have to have such a big ideas that no one else could dare to implement it. So that your competitors would think - that is impossible. When they think, something that you do is impossible, that gives you an opportunity to stand out and change the world.

3. “You don’t have to know everything”

If i would knew this when I was younger, that would have saved a lot of my nerves. It is impossible to know everything, the important part is to know where to look or to hire people who are better in that field than you are.

4. “If you don’t do it, some else will”

When you have a business idea, do it as soon as possible. If you will not do it NOW, if you will hesitate, someone else will have the same idea and make it happen. And the ones who create something first, will end up with 70 percent of the market.

5. “Relationships are the real treasure”

Well, this is not something I wish someone told me, because I knew it all the time, but I think it is an important rule in all areas of our life. I try to build and maintain good relationships with people, because without it you will stress and will not be happy.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. :-)

Satoshi Nakamoto. I don’t think that he is real person, but a breakfast and a chat with the guy who created blockchain sounds exhilarating.

We are using blockchain and sometimes it is hard to understand how it works. Imagine, he created the concept out of nothing. He did not adapt or upgrade the technology that we were using. He thought of a new one. There was nothing like blockchain and then he had an idea and new technology was born. I cannot even comprehend how his mind works. It would be immensely exciting.