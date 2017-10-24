“I wish someone had told me how tiring and often uncomfortable regular business trips can be. Flying from Europe to the US and back every two weeks is not as inspiring as it might at first seem.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Eugene Levin, CSO of SEMrush. SEMrush is a leading digital marketing toolkit trusted by more than a million marketing professionals worldwide. The company sticks to flat structure and values people above all.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Back when I was a student I had to study 30 hours a week. That’s quite a lot of time, huh? Ah, right, I also had to work 40 hours a week, which made it all a bit more complicated. Just a little bit, you know. Sometimes I caught myself thinking, “I gotta keep working, I have already slept this week.” And to make things worse I lived with two roommates in a 160-square-foot room.

After that, after almost six years of software engineering, I realized that this career probably wouldn’t make me very rich. I decided to try working in the venture capital world and was lucky enough to become an associate at a small seed-stage firm. The partner who hired me explained that it’s easier to teach an engineer the basics of equity investing than to explain software and advanced analytics to someone with a degree in finance. I guess I was good at it, and fast forward four years, I was a partner at a large multi-stage firm with offices in the US and Europe.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

To start with, the very fact of my becoming SEMrush’s CSO is pretty funny, because initially I intended to invest my money in SEMrush. I was pretty sure I was going to do that, yet Oleg Shchegolev, SEMrush’s CEO, opposed that idea. He didn’t want his company to be dependent on external investors. We kept negotiating and, well, long story short, we decided that we both would be better off if I became SEMrush’s Chief Strategic Officer. I knew the company pretty well by then and figured that might indeed be a great option.

But there’s another story that happened after I became SEMrush’s CSO. I heard some funny stories about people chatting in their native language when discussing business stuff with their foreign partner. I never thought, though, that I would overhear some stuff that was not meant to be understood by me. So, I’m in Germany negotiating with our clients on a big discount they would like us to offer them. Then there’s this small pause in our otherwise flawless conversation. They ask me to excuse themselves and engage in some kind of a small talk in German, in which they refer to me with some not so pleasant and, in fact, pretty offensive terms (I can’t repeat the words here for a good reason). I had my poker face on, pretended I didn’t understand anything and kept acting like nothing was wrong. It goes without saying, they didn’t get their discount!

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

SEMrush is a leading digital marketing toolkit for SEO, PPC and content marketing professionals worldwide. We are trusted by 1.5M+ professionals from 150 countries, including some of the world’s biggest brands and seven out of top 10 AdWords spenders.

We are proud to say that people are what we value the most, that’s why corporate culture and communication within SEMrush are of primary importance to us. We stick to agile and a flat structure, and all our teams are independent and self-organized. Close-knit teams that enjoy no bureaucracy and maximum freedom in carrying out their tasks is what really helps us to create a high-powered workforce.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Well, apart from charity, I personally also help beginning investors and entrepreneurs. I don’t ask for any money for that. It’s just that I know how hard things might be at the beginning stage. As a company we certainly advocate sustainable business development and stick to fair play when it comes to our clients or any stakeholders. We focus intently on our relationships with customers and clients, and I’m sure that’s a nice place to start for making the world a better place.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CSO" and why?

To begin with, I wish someone had told me that being a CSO isn’t as painfully difficult as some people would imagine. There were no negative surprises — this has been a totally consistent experience for me. I did all my due diligence beforehand and, apart from some minor issues, I can’t even think of any drawbacks. I wish someone had told me how tiring and often uncomfortable regular business trips can be. Flying from Europe to the US and back every two weeks is not as inspiring as it might at first seem. I wish I knew what the weather is like in Philadelphia (our American office is located there). Seriously, it’s way too hot out there, especially during the summer. Surely I’ll get used to it one day but that’s one thing that can have a serious impact on your commitment to doing business stuff during working hours. SEMrush’s organizational structure is flat, and this is something I couldn’t get used to right away. I just didn’t expect that it would be all about promoting ideas instead of giving orders. We don’t believe in managers, and any employee can come by my office and suggest discussing some business ideas over a cup of coffee. It always works out for the best, but you’ve got to be prepared for that when you work in a company with a flat structure. I guess I didn’t expect that in spite of my being a C-level executive, I would have to report to all SEMrush employees. Being responsible for high-level decisions doesn’t mean that you are more important than others. A flat corporate structure requires transparency at all the levels.

