5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CTO: Rhonda Vetere, CTO at Estée Lauder Companies

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rhonda Vetere, CTO of Estee Lauder. Rhonda Vetere is the Chief Technology Officer at Estée Lauder Companies. Vetere's role includes global leadership across 162 countries and running the technology and operations team. At ELC, she spearheaded the transformation of the IT capabilities foundation into a digital environment at a record industry pace, without business disruption, around the world . One of her goals is to be a role model for people in the Industry who have made it from the ground up to the C suite. She wasn't handed her career by all means and continue daily to be in the trenches with the Team and roll up my sleeves to learn and gain insight on how I can remove roadblocks as a Leader. Rhonda’s motto is, " I work for the people"! She is a Leader that thrives being in the trenches and won't forget where she has come from and draw from those experiences.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My inspirational backstory is being a self made person and growing up working since I was 12 years old. Worked for everything, nothing was handed to me and wouldn't change a thing that has taught me to be risk resilience and focus on the end game. My Mom instilled in me early on to work hard, reach for the stars, anything is possible once you put your mind to it. My competitive side came out in sports- swimming, gymnastics, diving, cheerleading, volleyball, softball, skiing, scuba diving, cliff diving and all sports. One day, my dream job is to manage an NFL Football Team to show that women can do it and I am a sports fanatic! Results speak for themselves on and off the field.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I was in my late twenties and working in the financial sector, being one of the first females to do outsourcing, I was rescued from being kidnapped in an alley after going shoe shopping in India. My hands were full of bags and couldn't defend myself, thank goodness my colleague who still works with me 17 years later saved my life. Learned my lesson to look up, pay attention and blend in with the culture no matter where I go in the world now. Was young and naive.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is an American manufacturer and marketer of prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company owns a diverse portfolio of brands, distributed internationally through retail channels and digital commerce, and has its headquarters in Midtown Manhattan,, New York City

My job is managing all of infrastructure, security, mobility, desktop, storage, network, service integration, managing vendors, back office functions to keep the business running. This is a global role, spanning and managing over 162 countries and over 2 dozen brands.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company is very philanthropic and we give back. For example one day a year, on the same day in December all around the world we all volunteer our time to a charity of our local choice around the world.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I am grateful for Jamie Dimon, Jim Ditmore, Austin Adams for supporting me along my career and giving me the advice and moving me around to become well rounded. In addition Dean Paul Barrett who supports me to give back on the education front for college students and is a big cheerleader from day one.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I bring goodness to the World by giving back to the USA Olympic Team as a trustee and believe in helping place athletes in the business world after their career in the Olympics. I mentor folks around the world and industry to help them in their career. Along with adopting orphans in India-- we as a global team go there twice a year and give money and make a day of donating our time to help out with the little ones. In addition, believe in helping College students make their curriculum choices and on two Advisory Boards for Colleges.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

- Read world news, don't get on a plane without knowing what is happening on the ground when you land. - Find a mentor - Move, be mobile-- which I have along 20 plus years and it has paid off! -Move Around the world, learn how to do business in different countries and work on different places to gain perspective. Be a true Corporate Athlete--- take care of yourself, you can't manage a team if you can't manage yourself and aren't healthy. I do marathons, triathlons and IronMan to keep mentally tough and "my mind is focused more making business decisions". - it's about developing people and building a legacy along the career, I get the most out of helping others thrive.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)