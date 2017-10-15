5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became President: Christina Russell, President of the Camp Bow Wow Franchise

“I am a big fan of businesses that are driven by a true, deep passion for bringing happiness to the world.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Russell, President and Leader of the Pack at Camp Bow Wow. Christina is an influential franchising leader who serves as the President of Camp Bow Wow, the nation’s largest doggy day and overnight care franchise with over 140 locations in 36 states, and one in Canada. Camp Bow Wow provides a fun, safe environment where a dog can be a dog, playing all day in supervised play yards, and snoozing the night away in a comfy cabin. The brand has another 50 Camps in development, and is set for a record sales year.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I started small and worked my way up. I left a successful career as a science writer for the physics division at Los Alamos National Laboratory because I had this wild idea that I wanted to open a gym. I had no idea how to do that, but my husband suggested we start a franchise. I signed on with Curves International, which was the world’s largest fitness franchise. I started as a franchisee, owning four successful clubs, and worked my way through the system as a Business Mentor, Area Director, and ultimately as the Vice President of Operations for thousands of franchisees across the US and Canada.

From there, I was recruited to lead Camp Bow Wow, which is world’s largest dog boarding and day care franchise with nearly 150 open locations and another 40-plus in development. My focus has been on recharging our unit profitability, system growth, and positioning the brand to continue leading the sector through the next decade. I’m proud to say we’re having a banner year on all fronts.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Everyone says they love dogs, but we really, really, really love dogs. Meeting the teams in our Camps, you see dog tattoos, dog nose-print pendants, dog bone earrings, dog print socks… it’s all things dog. But what surprises visitors is the popularity of the poop emoji among our team members. Our teams take pride in keeping the Camps clean and odor free to create a healthy play space, and that means managing a lot of poop. We even call the onboarding training for new facilities Poop Camp. It just fits.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest doggy day and overnight care franchise. We pride ourselves in the highest levels of fun, safety, and service for our Campers. Our dogs get to play all day in our indoor and outdoor play yards, supervised by our highly-trained and loving Camp Counselors. Our pet parents have peace of mind because they can watch their dogs on our high-definition Camper Camps. Many Camp Bow Wow locations also offer training, grooming, and in-home pet care.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have an edge against the competition as we hold a genuine passion for our vision of Happy Healthy Pets, Happy Healthy People. We have a company motto that says, “Never put the dollar before the dog,” and that culture of safety and security inspires a high customer loyalty. Customers feel that passion and commitment at every level of the brand.

You see that in the love that our team members show for the families and communities they serve. Our Camps often work with local shelters to help find forever homes for dogs in need, and our Bow Wow Buddies Foundation helps keep dogs in their homes by issuing grants to families that can’t afford necessary medical treatments for their pups. We’ve helped over 50 dogs so far this year.

Additionally, we launched our nationwide campaign, #GiveAFetch, this year to highlight and celebrate the way pet parents across the country “give a fetch” about their pets. Through this initiative, Camp Bow Wow donated $50,000 to participating shelters, facilitated the adoption of 58 dogs and awarded free Camp services to various clients.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’ve had a long path of mentors in my life going all the way back to my second-grade music teacher who cast me as the Tin Man in the school play. She believed in me, and her encouragement helped me develop a fearlessness for public speaking. I had a great mentor in my first real career at Los Alamos National Laboratory as well. She was an amazing role model who proved that a woman could compete in what was very much a man’s world. She encouraged me to pursue my master’s degree, negotiate a better salary, and step into leadership for the first time. In franchising, I had a great mentor in Gary Heavin, who founded Curves. He was a challenging and inspiring boss, who gave me extraordinary opportunities. I’ve also had fantastic peer-to-peer mentors along the way, and many of them have become life-long friends. You need mentors who are willing to give you encouragement, but also push you and challenge you. If you’re too comfortable, you’re not growing.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am a big fan of businesses that are driven by a true, deep passion for bringing happiness to the world. At Curves, it was about helping women to find their strength. At Camp Bow Wow, it’s about making dogs happy, which makes people happy. In a broader sense, I think that’s what drew me to the franchising model at a higher level, Franchising provides a unique pathway to the American Dream. So many people dream of starting their own business, and we help them realize that dream.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became President" and why.

1. Rise Above It. There is a lot of noise in the business world. It’s a constant hum of feedback from executives, customers, employees, vendors, advisors, regulators, critics, media – on and on. It’s important to hear it, but the din can be paralyzing. I’ve learned to love activities like running, hiking, and golf. They give me a quiet place to rise above the noise and get clarity.

2. Rip the Band Aid. You have to do painful stuff as a leader, but when you know the right thing to do, do it. Don’t spend months fretting over something that would be solved in a few hours or days. Muster the courage. The pain is brief. And when it’s over, you’ll wonder what took you so long.

3. Own It. There is always a previous administration to blame, but don’t do it. Own the responsibility and honor the people who built the brand you have the privilege to lead.

4. Be First on Your To-Do List. There may be 1,000 things on your list, but the first one must be you. Make time for exercise, vacations, and quiet time (see item 1). You’re no use to anyone if you’re burned out and miserable.

5. Wear the Girly Suit. This one is for the women. The higher you rise in leadership, the more you will find yourself in the minority. You will be tempted to blend in with the guys. Don’t. Just be you. I learned to embrace my girly stuff, and I’m happier for it. We don’t have to wear navy to be taken seriously.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)