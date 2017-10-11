5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Become CEO: Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx & President of Prestige

“I wish someone would have really told me that you don’t have any days off when you’re a CEO. You go to bed thinking about your business, you dream about your business and you wake up thinking about your business. It can be stressful that way, but when you love and believe in what you do, it’s worth it all.”

Jonas Tahlin

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonas Tahlin. Jonas is the CEO and founder of Absolut Elyx and President of Prestige.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

It has been quite a long journey, I was recruited into the spirits industry back in 2005 when I was working for Procter & Gamble in Latin America. I joined Absolut Vodka as the Head of Western Europe and advanced to Global Head of Sales. In July 2010, I was promoted as Vice President Brand Development for The Absolut Company, based in London, before being appointed Vice President Global Marketing in July 2011 and joining the Board of Directors.

After five years of working in the vodka business I identified an opportunity that I felt only our company could bring to life. After 3 years of planning and working closely with Krister Asplund; the master distiller of Absolut vodka for 30 years, we created Absolut Elyx. The idea was to create a genuinely luxurious vodka, a vodka with real authenticity and integrity. Krister’s wealth of knowledge and craftsmanship allowed us to explore the DNA of Absolut vodka and create the ultimate expression of our globally successful mother brand.

What I knew from experience is that creating a liquid like no other, which I believe we have by the way with Elyx, is one thing, but to get people on board would be another challenge. Therefore I proposed we set up a team dedicated to making Elyx successful based in the US. - the number one market for Premium Vodka. These past 3 years have been unlike anything I have ever experienced in my professional career--the pressure is on in a big big way. I have taken it upon myself to see Elyx through to become the next phenomenon in vodka. It's my baby and I take it extremely personally. I live in the brand home for Elyx in Hollywood and there is not a second that goes by without me thinking of our next move or what we could do better. It's fun and it's exhausting in equal measure. But I will not quit until we have created the next cultural phenomenon.

This idea of essentially redefining the vodka category and making vodka “cool” has been the most exciting, interesting and challenging part of our job. When I started Elyx, it was common for people to say that all vodka tastes the same -- in fact, many leading bars and mixologists didn’t even carry vodka. Through the innovation of Elyx, I have noticed that the mentality begin to change and people are appreciating vodka again. I truly believe Elyx has taken vodka to the next level – from a simple cocktail ingredient to a luxury beverage people want to enjoy in a martini or on the rocks.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Elyx, as a lifestyle, is filled with funny and entertaining stories as we are a brand built around conviviality and hospitality!

Part of what makes Elyx special is our commitment to creating memories and brand experiences at our Elyx House in LA – and the parties we throw at the house have become somewhat of a hot ticket. A couple of times we’ve had big parties going on and I asked our security guys to slow the door down – more than once we’ve ended up mistakenly turning away legends from the music and movie industries – you know your hosting a good party when even icons can’t get in!

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Absolut Elyx is the new definition of luxury vodka, built on the principles of quality, integrity and true craftsmanship. We have a one-of-a-kind, hand crafted distillation process in which copper plays an integral role. Every drop is made with soft winter wheat from a single estate, in Åhus, Sweden and manually distilled in a 1921 copper rectification column, removing all impurities and resulting in a truly silky smooth vodka with distinct character and style.

Whilst crafting vodka is a serious business we believe that enjoying vodka and making vodka cocktails should be the most enjoyable experience possible. Since copper plays such a central role in the way in which our vodka is made we have been inspired to create a range of professional Japanese inspired bartender tools and playful cocktail cups for Elyx. Our copper collection has become something of a phenomenon in bars and restaurants all over the US and in November last year we launched our own dedicated on line store as so many people were asking us where they could buy the copper pieces. Since then we have expanded the Elyx Boutique to be a true lifestyle shop adding in a Holiday collection of gifting items, wallpapers and even jackets and sequin turbans; all items have one central theme – copper.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have been most influenced and inspired by a man named Michel Roux; he was the driving force behind the success of Absolut Vodka in the 1980’s. Not only did he distinguish himself in the business community as an exceptional marketer and philanthropist, he was the warm and friendly face of the brand. He made it a priority to make time for everybody and I try my best to emulate these qualities. He taught me that in order to have success you need to tap into today’s culture and that’s what I believe we are doing with ELyx, we have a brand that is truly progressive and embodies the culture of today.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a business, it is imperative to be socially conscious and responsible about the world we live in. We aim to modernize the spirits industry by making social influence the rule rather than the exception. Simple things that we take for granted, like safe and clean running water, are a scarcity in many parts of the world. Since vodka literally means “little water” in Russian, we decided to take part in helping to solve the global water crisis through, “Water for People,” an organization that promotes the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, accessible to all. Through this partnership, with every copper giftset, copper pineapple or bottle of Elyx sold, access to safe drinking water is provided to those in need.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

· Recruitment-“I wish I would have known was the importance of recruitment. Absolut Elyx is a global company that is available in more than 200 markets. It is impossible for me to be everywhere, all of the time, so building a team with the best talent everywhere is the most important thing.”

· It’s Lonely at the Top- “I wish I could have known that being a CEO can a pretty lonely place. Being the person solely responsible for a company’s ultimate fate and direction, as well as the livelihood of its many employees can be super stressful as well as all the travel!I spend extensive time on the road away from my family and friends on behalf of the brand. I really realized the importance of staying in touch with friends, family, colleagues and outside influences to make sure that I don’t get too lonely.”

· Pressure- “I wish someone would have told me about the pressure. The pressure becomes tremendous, it’s on your shoulders if things go well and it’s on your shoulders if something doesn’t go well. That pressure could be a bit tough, but it’s all the more rewarding in the end.”

· Getting to the Truth-- “I wish I would have known that it can bit harder to get to the truth. It’s possible that people will sometimes tell you what they think you want to hear, instead of what they’re really thinking. I think that you have to get people comfortable enough around you for them to tell you the truth.”

· 7 Days a week/No Days Off- “I wish someone would have really told me that you don’t have any days off when you’re a CEO. You go to bed thinking about your business, you dream about your business and you wake up thinking about your business. It can be stressful that way, but when you love and believe in what you do, it’s worth it all.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast with, and why?