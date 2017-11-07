5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Created My App: Tomer Dicturel, CEO and Co-founder of CraneAI

By: Yitzi Weiner

“CraneAI, is a tool for software development - a new platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to significantly cut down the time it takes to write the code and build enterprise-grade apps. Through natural language processing, computer vision and machine learning, CraneAI can develop a diverse range of code projects - in a fraction of the time it takes traditional developers using current tools.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tomer Dicturel, CEO and Co-founder of CraneAI, who just finished the initial iteration of their platform which uses artificial intelligence to create efficiency and expedite the process for building software. CraneAI is the first company to bring a commercially viable product to market using AI for this purpose.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My co-founder Ryan Hickman (also Crane CTO) and I had worked on a number of ventures previous to CraneAI, where the core of the business required the development of software or a native app. Our experience every time was typically painful and frustrating. Long and drawn out executional timelines, scope creep, spiraling budgets and general development frustrations were ever-present. So we both became obsessed with finding a more efficient path. Enter AI and Crane was born.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Not that long ago, we were showing CraneAI to the CTO of a global IT consultancy. After seeing Crane run its magic, he was convinced that we had a secret back room filled with developers on-site or, at the very least, a huge team in India writing the code that the CraneAI platform was outputting in near real-time. Nope, it was all the AI.

So what does your company do?

So, how does it work? To build an app - a user simply needs to tell the platform what you want your project to do, either by uploading designs or literally writing it in plain English (i.e. I want to build an app to share photos and videos), and Crane will convert the specifications into code, using proprietary AI software. The project is managed by an AI bot named Elly (which stands for L.E. or lite edition project manager). Elly, which operates like a chatbot, can create wireframes, prototypes, offer project management support, all in addition to writing code for app development. Ultimately, this reduces development timelines and costs and creates a better product experience that gets to market faster.

What makes your business stand out? Can you share a story?

How we use AI to improve software development in its own right is a stand out story. We allow for rapid prototyping for faster stakeholder approval and use a knowledge graph to improve developer handoffs and surface common problems developers may run into to help them better prepare. It can also output native code (rather than a new language or hybrid framework to learn). It is unique in that there is the ability to use Crane regardless of the project stage - whether starting out with an idea, wireframes, or design files. So the core is awesome, but to me, that isn’t the real stand out piece.

Solving our core Company thesis, “software development is a painful process” problem is all about not creating, and thereby forcing new behaviors and new ways of approaching the same problems, but providing tools that allow for efficiencies. As with anything that takes too long to complete, the margin of error becomes greater and greater with the time. We start to make decisions and behave in ways that really hurt our chances for a positive outcome, so by shortening the process and allowing for quality to rise to the surface, this creates an environment where really incredible things can happen. It opens the door to innovation. When we applied our own tech stack to building our own platform, we saw an incredible jump in our ability to innovate in the Crane platform. It sounds crazy, but Crane has actually helped us get out of our own way and innovate within Crane itself.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Companies that focus on AI generally have the same pain point: training the AI. Also, one of the criticisms of AI is that it will replace humans. In solving for both of these issues we are looking to completely decentralize the AI training process, creating a global platform that would allow hundreds of thousands, if not more, jobs to be created worldwide, bringing the AI economy to anyone who wants to and is qualified to participate. So in our view, Crane is about 1) creating efficiency and allowing the freed up time to be channeled in discovering innovations; 2) creating a global de-centralized process around AI training; and 3) creating jobs, not eliminating them.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I Created My App" and why?

Raising money is a time-consuming and painful process, no matter how incredible your product and idea is…we’ll use AI to solve that problem next! For example, we had huge momentum from an event at Google, early on in our development and with so much investment interest, we were certain we were on easy street. That momentum blinded us and instead of going down a traditional investment route, we jumped on an opportunity that looked to solve a sales channel partnership, while at the same time raising funds quickly. Needless to say, the intent of that deal never materialized – it was too good to be true. That deal set us back months upon months. It was an incredible learning moment. Hiring excellent talent never gets easier. The toughest talent pool to hire these days in tech is staff that specializes in AI. We network heavily with the AI community in order to connect into high value talent. Not everyone operates with good intentions – beware. I’ll leave the story out of this one, so as to keep this interview positive but it is critical to be aware and cautious of those who operate in bad faith. You can’t do it all – Pick the best people to surround you and delegate, delegate, delegate. I fell into a trap early on of ‘I can get all of this done faster and better if I just do it myself.’ Working late hours every day, 7 days a week. The burnout superseded the adrenaline from all the excitement. I really wish that I discovered the magic of team delegation earlier – in fact, so does my family. Managing time and capital is a massive challenge – You never have enough of either. Each time we have closed on capital, I have taken a breath and allowed the stress to dissipate, but the reality is I would’ve been better off stepping on the accelerator, because the money runs out and the time blows by. Every. Time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Elon Musk – I consider him the face of AI innovation.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!