5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched by Startup: Jonah Lopin, Co-founder and CEO of Crayon

Jonah Lopin

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonah Lopin. Jonah is the CEO and co-founder of Crayon, the market and competitive intelligence company providing business insights on over 2.2 million companies. Prior to Crayon, Jonah was an early employee and executive at HubSpot, scaling the customer success team over 6 years. He also built and launched social and mobile apps and served as a consultant in the Strategy & Operations group at Deloitte Consulting.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

After a month of kindergarten, I home-schooled until high school. That meant no teachers, no grades, no homework, and no one telling me what to do. Everything I did was because I wanted to do it, and I think that made me deeply self-motivated. I grew up following my interests & convictions, and since then I’ve always been passionate about my work. A lot of “grownups” end up disassociated from their true interests… I’m happy that didn’t happen to me!

When I was 14, against my parents advice, I decided to give Newton North High School a try.

In high school, my inner nerd started to really shine. I got into math & science, and realized I was pretty good at those things. A few years later I majored in Physics at Cornell, and I’ve been heavily influenced by science in my approach to building products & companies.

High School also taught me a healthy skepticism for bureaucracy and big organizations. I remember being mystified by “study hall” as a freshman. Why did I have to do “study hall” in an assigned room? Why couldn’t I study in the library? Who cares if I study in one place or the other? “Because that’s how study hall works,” the teachers told me. Dude, come on! I came to think of big systems & organizations as sometimes hanging onto broken ideas and practices for too long, and I always had appetite for questioning things that didn’t make sense. I’ve always felt more like an outsider looking in on established processes, trying to see how to improve them, rather than feeling like part of the system.

After college I spent four years as a management consultant at Deloitte in Boston, and then two years doing an MBA at MIT Sloan.

I spent those years trying to absorb as much as I could from the brilliant Deloitte partners & MIT professors I spent time with. Deloitte taught me a lot about how big companies work, and set a high bar for professional standards I’ve always maintained since then. At Sloan I learned enough about business fundamentals to responsibly run a company… everything from accounting (very proud of my A+ in that course), corporate finance, strategy, & marketing.

I thought most companies were similar until I spent my MBA summer internship at eBay. What was this? Brilliant, innovative people everywhere… software supporting billions of transactions from millions of users every day, ultra high-margins, rapid growth, margarita machines… this was awesome!

At that time eBay was a large public company, but some of the early startup team was still there. One of these guys took me aside at the end of my internship, offered me a full-time job after graduation, and also encouraged me to turn down his offer. “Go find the next eBay!” he told me.

And that’s what I did. I joined HubSpot as employee #6 and was on the management team there for 6 years as we signed up our first 10,000 customers, from $0 to about $50 million in revenue. HubSpot had a profound effect on me. I learned a lot about how to build something big, and that playbook has been incredibly valuable in building my current company, Crayon. I also built a network of people I knew I’d want to work with again. Our CMO, CRO, and first sales hire are all HubSpot alums. Five members of the HubSpot management team are investors & advisors of Crayon.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Crayon tracks 200 million pages across 2.2 million companies. There’s a lot of noise on the web to cut through, there’s a lot of strategically important changes that our clients need to be aware of, and there are lots of tactical insights teams can use to get great results. There is also a lot of absolutely hilarious, silly, entertaining stuff that we pick up on.

For example Lightspeed POS has been on a roll recently. Here’s their landing page targeting adult ecommerce stores. The tagline is awesome.

And here’s their landing page for vape stores: genius!

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

At Crayon, we believe millions of businesses are radically underinvested in their ability to gather actionable market intelligence.

Most companies understand what’s happening internally, but they’re blind to what’s happening outside the four walls of their company, with competitors, customers, and partners.

We’re building market intelligence software that helps companies drive strategic and tactical actions based on real-time market data.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The first two decades of my career are about building products & services millions of people love, and creating massive economic value. This brings goodness to the world in two ways.

First, at HubSpot and Crayon, I’ve worked hard to build organizations where amazing people can come do the best work of their careers. It’s an honor and a privilege to bring great people together to build something remarkable. Between the two companies, we’ve created thousands of jobs.

Second, I’m proud of what I’ve done for customers over the years. I’ve helped build products that millions of people love and use to do great things and advance their careers. At HubSpot we helped a generation of marketers learn Inbound Marketing. At Crayon, we’re helping millions of businesses tap into market intelligence and teaching them how to use that intel to create a sustained informational advantage.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Every hire should be better than the average of the people already on the team.

If you don’t do this, by definition, the average quality of your team declines over time. I first heard this concept articulated by Netflix, and it’s really true, both mathematically and practically. A decent way to do this is to compare each potential hire to yourself. Assuming you’re good, which hopefully you are if you’re building a company, that’s a decently high bar. If you can’t see the candidate being better than you, don’t hire her. At HubSpot and at Crayon, I’ve been able to recruit world-class teams, and that’s where greatness in a company comes from. If you can’t build a great team, it’s unlikely your startup will succeed.

2. Get picked by customers.

It’s hard to get picked. It’s hard to get picked by investors… there are a million reasons they won’t invest in you. It’s hard getting picked by the press, it’s hard getting picked by employees, it’s hard getting picked by advisors, and it’s hard getting picked by customers… it’s hard to get picked by anyone! So what should you do? Get picked by customers. At the end of the day, if customers pick you, meaning they trade you money or attention for whatever you’re building, then investors, journalists, employees, advisors, and everyone else will likely pick you too. In the early days of Crayon, we met with lots of skepticism from lots of directions: investors, potential employees, family members, etc. But every time a customer wrote us a meaningful check for our software, our confidence and our business grew. And as more customers paid us for our software, it got much easier to convince everyone else that we’re onto something. Surprise surprise!

3. With people issues, where there’s smoke there’s fire. And the fire gets bigger, not smaller, unless you deal with it.

The first time you hear about a people issue, it’s likely everyone else on your team already knows about it. Sure, sometimes it turns out to be a non-issue… but more likely it’s an issue that’s been smouldering and there’s likely a decent sized problem you need to dig in and solve. Don’t ignore it for a week or a month, hoping it will get better… The natural course of people issues is that they get worse over time, not better. My advice has three parts: First, as soon as you hear of a people issue, assume it’s 10x bigger than what you’re hearing and you’re the last to know. Second, deal with it right away. Third, don’t just deal with part of it, dig in and deal with all of it, no matter how messy or unpleasant that may be. Dig deep, dig out all the roots, and be done with it.

4. Your story matters a lot, probably more than it should, but that’s life.

Your product matters more than your story. But if you’re setting out to capture the hearts & minds of investors, employees, and customers, your story matters a lot. Think about how powerful Steve Jobs was at wielding the combination of a great product and a great story. A great story with a crappy product is usually a recipe for failure, but so is a great product and a crappy story. In the early Crayon days we built a product called Inspire. When we told people it was a design search engine, the typical reaction was “ok, that’s kinda cool, but sounds like a small idea”. But when we told people it was “Houzz for Marketing”, people generally thought we were onto a big idea. We were the same team with the same product, but one three-word phrase got us a second meeting while the other three-word phrase got us sent packing. My advice here is if you suck at storytelling, get someone to help you… it’s critical.

5. You will toil in obscurity.

Some companies are high-profile from day one, but I think that’s the exception. Most founders and entrepreneurs who are up on stage today spent years with empty inboxes when no one believed in what they were doing. Heck, no one even knew what they were doing! These paragons of entrepreneurial success endured years of skepticism and toiled in obscurity. Not everyone is cut out for that. When I left HubSpot, I had over a hundred people on my team, our company had raised over a hundred million dollars, and we had press and fanboys and fangirls everywhere we looked. Then I left. I remember my first day at Crayon with my co-founder, John, just the two of us in a room. My inbox was literally empty. No emails, no meeting requests, no one knew what we were doing or why we were doing it. No one cared. If that sounds scary, maybe founding a company isn’t for you. I came to believe that backdrop of silence, however, is what you need to incubate your creativity and passion to build something innovative. If you can dig that, go forth and found your startup!

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I’m a total introvert, and I usually get more out of spending time with the brilliant people I’m lucky enough to know already, like John Osborne (my co-founder), Eric Paley (famous investor who’s on our board), and Dharmesh Shah (HubSpot co-founder and all-around amazingly thoughtful hackapreneur).

But here’s a short-list of folks I’d love to meet with:

For investors, I’d love to meet Paul Graham, Brad Feld, and Mark Suster. I’ve read everything those guys have written, and they’re just awesome. For entrepreneurs, I’d love to hang with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. They’re both remarkable.

I’d also love to meet the neuroscientist Dr. Mike Merzenich. My son had a stroke before he was born so my wife and I are laser focused on his rehabilitation, and thus we’re students of neuroplasticity. That’s what we’re working on Friday & Saturday nights!