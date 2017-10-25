5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Ben Uretsky Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOcean

“What better way to bring goodness to the world than by surrounding yourself with good people.”

Ben Uretsky is the co-founder and CEO of DigitalOcean, a cloud platform provider focused on simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. Under his direction the company has become a destination for tens of thousands of engineering teams around the world to run their application workloads in the cloud.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

The story of DigitalOcean actually starts in 2011 with my first company, ServerStack, a managed hosting provider. Despite having newer hardware and more support at a lower cost, we were losing prospects to the competition. While customers turned to the market leader at that time because of its differentiated positioning, we realized that even if we could learn to compete, we were actually facing a new threat as Amazon Web Services became more mainstream with a new business model that challenged the industry’s way of operating.

That’s when we took a step back in order to look forward at our long term goals and plans. We realized that the cloud was the answer developers were looking for, and from that realization we were able to think through what the next five years looked like. We also realized that we needed to find a way to stand out with a unique value proposition. So, armed with a few slices of pizza to share, we visited CTOs at local startups, offering a slice for thoughts on their tech needs.

Flash forward to now, DigitalOcean is the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public-facing apps and websites, we’re supporting one million users worldwide, and millions of developers turn to our tutorials and content as a resource. Our focus on creating elegant, simple solutions is our differentiator, and it’s what we’re known and loved for by our users.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

When you’re raising funding, most financial transactions are done via wire transfer. However, when we raised our very first investment, our seed round, we asked IA Ventures for a physical check. They actually printed out a nearly $3,000,000 certified check for us, and took a yellow cab over to the Chase bank next to our office. As they were pulling up, I got a call that the taxi they were in broke down. So I went to meet them and told them I was bringing the hardware - which made them nervous because they had no idea what that meant. A few minutes later, I met them with the hardware - a scanner - and we took the check to the bank. The printed scan of the check is still hanging in my office at our headquarters in NYC.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

DigitalOcean has built a platform that developers love and engineering teams trust to build, deploy and scale applications in the cloud. Developers rely on DigitalOcean to simplify complexity. We provide them with transparent and affordable pricing, a simple and elegant user experience and a highly engaged developer community plus one of the most comprehensive libraries of open source resources in the world. Our servers scale up in seconds and we have intuitive solutions for high availability, storage, security, and networking.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Giving back is something that is important not only to me, but also to my colleagues at DigitalOcean. What better way to bring goodness to the world than by surrounding yourself with good people? Which is why we recently partnered with Bright Funds to restructure our employee referral program. Now, when employee referral candidates are hired, the referrer receives a bonus, and DigitalOcean makes an additional $1,500 charitable donation on behalf of the employee. In addition to our referral program, we’ve also organized and contributed donations to many charities and causes.

We’ve also launched a global incubator program, Hatch, to help support startups as they launch and scale. When we were trying to get DigitalOcean up and running, the support we received from TechStars really changed the game for us. Through Hatch - which offers infrastructure credits, community and education, and training and support - we’re helping others along the path of their own entrepreneurial journey.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. The journey takes a lot longer than you would expect. Many people build companies and expect to get rich within a couple of years. But gaining traction in the market and finding real success doesn't happen overnight. I was nearly 10 years into running my first business before starting DigitalOcean. And now we’re five years in but, there is still a ton more building, learning, and growing to do. Understanding that it’s a marathon and not a sprint is critical to the way you hire, set plans, and drive the business forward.

2. Recruiting will become your number one job. This is the one activity I’ve spent the most time on - even more than fundraising! Seeking new, quality talent to join the business, attracting the right people, and building the leadership team are critical pieces of running a successful company. And this talent sourcing and development is evergreen - just when you think you’re in a good place, the cycle repeats itself all over again.

3. Culture is just as important as strategy. Many people make a choice between the two, but over time, especially as you scale the organization, it becomes evident that you need to have an authentic culture and a solid strategy to succeed. It’s never too early to start building both. We were about two years into the business, with upwards of 50 people when we started to be really deliberate around our culture, and I always think back to how we would do things differently if we had been more intentional about factoring culture into the foundation, just as we had done with developing our strategy.

4. People are the most important part of a company. First you fall in love with the idea, then you start to build and execute on the product. You begin to think that the company is this tangible thing that you sell, but it turns out that the company is actually the people you have working alongside of you. You’re only able to move quickly, in the right direction, when you’re surrounded by a team that has truly bought into what the business is building.

5. It looks really glamorous on the outside, but building a business is really hard work. It’s a roller coaster ride of ups and downs, with very little time, in the moment, to truly appreciate what you’re building and how hard you’re working. When you’re in the middle of it all, it can feel overwhelming, scary and uncomfortable. But you’ll look back at this time - bringing a new idea to life - and recall it as one of the best periods; it’s a professional accomplishment, but also an opportunity to grow on a personal level.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.