5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Adam Spector, Entrepreneur, Startup Advisor & Co-founder of LiftIgniter

I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Spector, Entrepreneur, Startup Advisor & Co-founder of LiftIgniter. LiftIgniter’s machine learning personalization recommendation and discovery system enables every website and app to have a 1:1 “conversation” with users. Every user action should have an intelligent, dynamic and perfect reaction by the site.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My family has two generations of entrepreneurs and it was something that was always in my blood. The idea of starting and building something that didn’t previously exist, serving customers in way that they will wonder what they did before you is exciting. I (Adam) always wanted to work in tech. I was recruited to join a fast growing legal tech startup, then started my own company (which “failed”) and then helped start LiftIgniter.

My co-founder, Indraneel Mukherjee, is really the one with inspirational story, however. He only started using a computer in high school in India when his Dad got one at work (so he had to use it with his Dad during off hours at work). He self taught himself how to code from online tutorials he found. One thing led to another and he ended up winning a bronze medal at the international informatics Olympiad. He then reached the pinnacle by earning a PhD in machine learning from Princeton, winning awards at the NIPS (top machine learning conference) and then being recruited to join Google. Despite this amazing job at Google, he was smart (or crazy?) enough to leave that job to build a startup. 3 hard years later and we’ve built a real business serving global customers!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Shortly after we started the company, I went on a sort of tech “dude ranch” event. I went because I had always wanted to go to a dude ranch, used to ride horses a bit when I was young and figured worst case, it was a great way to take my mind off of the insanity of starting another company and fear of failure that is persistent when building something that no one else has ever done (which implies at least slight insanity). I ended up meeting one of our first customers plus a VC who would, almost 3 years later, invest in our A round.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

LiftIgniter is a machine learning personalization company. We predict in real-time what every user will want to click on or do next on a given website or app. Imagine having a conversation with your friend. Every time you ask a question, they have a quick, intelligent response. It’s an engaging and dynamic conversation. Imagine if you could do the same online. Until LiftIgniter, websites and apps had a static response to every “question” from a user (i.e. click or swipe), and each user saw essentially the same response. The LiftIgniter system learns dynamically from each user to give you the perfected response, which leads to 80% average improvements in clicks, engagement and conversion. It’s a win for our customers (i.e. businesses) and their end users (visitors to the sites) who end up saving time, and not having to search around for the thing they want, such as the perfect video or item to buy.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I sincerely believe in leaving where I work, where I live and the world a better place than when I arrived. Right now, I’m a board member of the Coral Restoration Foundation, which is the largest coral restoration organization in the world. I hope that is only the start and that my eventual success at LiftIgniter will enable me to do far more good as my resources and connections grow.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. It's all consuming - it’s tough to have a life outside of your startup.

a. The worst part, it’s almost a requirement to have some life or else you’ll become burnt out. Of course, having a life implies that you aren’t 120% focused on your startup so it’s a true balancing act. There are so many friend events that I’ve missed but it’s a tradeoff that I’m happy to make as I also love my “job.”

2. Only a few people ever make it big so do it for the love of building, not for the money or the fame.

a. I’ve now been in Silicon Valley for seven years. I have friends who started small and became millionaires. I have other friends who became millionaires and lost almost all of it. I have other friends who don’t do anything related to tech. The one unifier: some people hate their jobs. Others love it. The ones who love their jobs (and are lucky enough to have a great group of friends) are rich!

3. Love your business - if it takes off, you'll be working on it for a very long time.

a. Successful startups are almost always decades-long endeavors. Some of my most successful friends have been at it a long time and have much longer to go. There are days when they (and I) feel like I’m doing the same thing over and over but then you realize, I’m doing something that I believe is great and valuable. On top of it, personally, I love building businesses - there are few things that provide a bigger level of excitement than having paying customers who love your product. I’m in it for the long-haul and that is wonderful to me.

4. Get sleep

a. I try really hard to get enough sleep each night. I’m far more productive each day. It’s sometimes hard to turn “off” work in your mind, which then makes it tough to sleep, which then leads to stress in the next day and then leads to more concerns. I try to turn off work ~30 minutes before my attempted bedtime to destress (although I’m writing this past my 30 minute cutoff!) and by doing so, I can do better for myself, my employees, and my customers tomorrow.

5. Read or do things non work related.

a. I like Sci-Fi and bio books. I also read a lot of political articles (but how can’t you nowadays?) and about tech that is not all machine learning or AI related. I like to think it not only keeps the mind flexible (the world isn’t just Silicon Valley) but also enables me to come up with creative problem solving ideas, which are necessary since no startup is cookie-cutter.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

· Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos. Elon because he’s saving the world from ourselves. It seems that he’s not building the businesses for the sake of building amazing businesses but because he’s on a mission. He’s driven...to save humanity.