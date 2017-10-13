5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Paige Arnof-Fenn, CEO of Mavens & Moguls

“Do what comes natural to you and follow your own path not someone else’s.”

Paige Arnof-Fenn

I had the pleasure of interviewing Paige Arnof-Fenn. Paige is the Founder & CEO of Mavens & Moguls, a branding and marketing firm she started 16 years ago based in Cambridge, MA. Her clients include everyone from household names like Virgin to Microsoft to Colgate as well as venture-backed startups and non profit organizations. Paige is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Business School and before becoming an entrepreneur she worked in marketing building brands at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Zipcar to name a few.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in the Deep South as the oldest of 3 kids. I was a good student and played lots of sports. I went to high school in New Orleans and knew I wanted a career in business. My dad and both grandfathers were commercial bankers so I always assumed I would go into finance too since I had been told I was “good with numbers” my whole life.

After college, I started my career on Wall Street in the 80s. I really did not enjoy the work even though it paid very well so after 2 years I went back to school for my MBA. I did not plan on starting a company. I always wanted to go work for a large multi-national business and be a Fortune 500 CEO. When I was a student I looked at leaders like Meg Whitman & Ursula Burns as my role models. I started a global marketing company in Cambridge, MA 16 years ago after having a successful career in Corporate America doing marketing at companies like Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola and working at 3 successful startups as the head of marketing.

I took the leap right after 9/11 when the company I worked for cut their marketing. I had nothing to lose. Being an entrepreneur provides me a platform to do work I truly enjoy with and for people I respect. I get to set my priorities, I have time to travel and hang out with my inner circle, and work out every day. It has been a journey to get here but I am lucky to have found it. I love the autonomy, flexibility and the fact that I know every day the impact that I have on my business.

When I worked at big companies I always felt the ball would roll with or without me, that if I got hit by a bus someone new would be in my office right away. Now my DNA is in everything we do and I can trace every decision and sale to something I did or a decision I made and that is incredibly gratifying and fulfilling. Like most entrepreneurs, I am working harder and longer than ever and I have never been happier. Working for yourself and building a business you started in incredibly rewarding and gratifying. I do not think I could ever go back. I am so much happier and more productive as an entrepreneur than I ever was working for others. It is all about controlling your calendar. I no longer try to squeeze in more meetings or hit multiple events at night.

As an entrepreneur, I can be selective. Less really is more. i’ve chosen quality over quantity. It sounds trivial but it is true. I am happier and healthier than I have been in more than a decade. As a marketing consultant I am able to write articles, contribute to books and speak at events to share my experience and lessons learned.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

There have been so many! In the first few years of my business I had pitched a CEO about a month before I ran into her at a networking event where she was the keynote speaker and her topic was about being a woman leader in a traditionally male-dominated business. I had followed up after sending my proposal several times via e-mail and voice mail but the CEO never returned any of my messages or even acknowledged receipt of the proposal requested. You can imagine my shock when she announced at this event as part of her speech that she believes it is important to put your money where your mouth is and for women CEOs to support other respected & well-run women's businesses and that is why she has hired my firm to handle all her company's marketing & PR! Everyone congratulated me after, it was a better endorsement than the New York Times because she was very well known and had the reputation of being very tough with high standards so I got a LOT of business from people in the room that night because they thought if I was able to impress her I must be very good ;-)

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Mavens & Moguls is a virtual marketing department for companies that need access to great marketing talent on an as needed basis. We do anything an advertising agency, market research shop or public relations firm can do as a project or on retainer so you do not need to hire permanent staff We can help with social media, web design and development, online marketing, graphic design, etc. I have people in 14 cities around the country and major metro areas worldwide. Our clients range from early stage startups to Fortune 500 companies to nonprofit organizations.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I created a platform to do work I enjoy and feel energized by. I feel I have found my purpose because I used to work all the time and life was passing me by. I got raises and promotions but I was all work and no play and I did not feel fulfilled. Since starting my business I have joined boards and volunteered at several organizations. I am a mentor to the next generation of leaders and have helped build a very successful anti-bullying program that >50,000 middle school aged kids have gone through. I help my clients find the right words and pictures to tell their stories so they can bring goodness in he world too.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

#1) Always trust your gut instincts

Someone I had thought was a trusted colleague tried to plant seeds of doubt in naming the business early on. He felt easily threatened and told me I would not be taken seriously trying to steer me in a different direction. I joked that I was the accidental entrepreneur because I had not written a business plan but I was very serious about my craft and the people I chose to work with. When I started the business I referred to the women in the group as the Marketing Mavens & the guys as the Marketing Moguls & for short I called them Mavens & Moguls as a working name but never expected it would stick. I did research over e-mail with prospective clients, referrers, media, etc & tested ~100 names.

Mavens & Moguls was one choice on the list & to my great delight & surprise it came out as a clear winner. The data was right and he was wrong, it has helped us be memorable and stand out from the pack. Because I have a hyphenated last name half the battle is for clients to be able to find you when they need your help. I have had clients tell me they could not remember anything other than my first name & one word of my company so they googled Paige & Mavens and we popped right up.

I was at an event one day and a venture capitalist started waving in my direction and shouted "hi Maven!" across the crowd, everyone looked my way and we ended up getting introduced to a portfolio company that hired us! Names contribute to your brand and in our case I think it has been a major plus. Maven is Yiddish for expert and a Mogul is someone of rank, power or distinction in a specified area. I like the alliteration and I think it sets us apart from other consulting firms. It shows a little personality & attitude and implies we do not take ourselves too seriously. Would you rather hire "Strategic Marketing Solutions" or Mavens & Moguls? We are the "not your father's Oldsmobile" of marketing firms. If nothing else our name is a great conversation starter and getting into a conversation is all it takes to open a door.

#2) Do what comes natural to you & follow your own path not someone else’s

I was always the person in my corporate life who was trying to bend, break or change the rules. It used to drive my bosses crazy and frustrate me to no end, I did not realize it at the time but those are the very qualities that have made me successful as an entrepreneur. Since I started a global marketing firm 16 years ago I can now appreciate why I felt so confined in a big company environment. Turns out I was an entrepreneur at heart and did not realize I would do better finding new ways to solve problems than following someone else’s rules. Structure and chain of command decision making did not really work for me and now it makes perfect sense that I am so happy running my own business and why I never saw it as risky to go out on my own. It is not for everyone but it works for me! My dad loved working within the structure of a large company but I prefer taking the road less traveled. I have never been good at following rules or recipes. I love jazz music too. It is like the Dr Seuss saying “be who you are and say what you want because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind!” Or when you have straight hair but wish it was curly, perming it never really works the way you want it. Learn to love the hair you have and get the best cuts, when you stop fighting nature that is when you can shine.

#3) Get out of your own way

For the first 5 years I worked all the time. I was scared to go on vacation for fear all my hard work would unravel. Then my in-laws, father, mom and stepdad all started to get sick and I wanted to be there for them. They all lived thousands of miles away so I started to work less. After years of decline, 7 family members each died about 6 months apart and I became executrix of many of the estates which is like having another job at times. So I had to take very good care of myself or I would not have been helpful to anyone else. I started working out every day. I started planning me time on my calendar. I became more comfortable with white space in my day and stopped over scheduling myself. And guess what? My business did not suffer, in fact it has become stronger. We moved up the food chain and have better clients. I enjoy my work more now than ever before. I am having more fun. It has truly been a case of something good coming out of something bad.

#4) You are only as strong as the team you build around you

I wish I had known that the people you start with are not always the ones who grow with you. The hardest lesson I learned when I started my company is not getting rid of weak people earlier than I did in the first few years of my business as the business started taking off. I spent more time managing them than finding new customers. I knew in my gut they were not up to snuff but out of loyalty to them I let them hang around much longer than they should have. It would have been better for everyone to let them go as soon as the signs were there. They became more insecure and threatened as we grew which was not productive for the team. As soon as I let them go the culture got stronger and the bar higher. “A" team people like to be surrounded by other stars. It is true that you should hire slowly and fire quickly. I did not make that mistake again later on so learned it well the first time. I wish I had known it even earlier though but lesson learned for sure! It is so exciting though to watch a business that you created go from a vision to a reality and be successful! It is incredibly fulfilling to build the right team and solve clients’ problems. Seeing the value created and joy it brings feels great.

#5) Happiness is positive cash flow

Don’t worry about how your career is going to turn out, you do not have a career you have a life. Life is about relationships so make sure you spend time with good people. People are what make your life extraordinary not things. There is no manual or playbook to follow. Success does not make you happy, being happy leads to success though. Happiness is created from the inside out.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Wow what an offer that is such a great question! There are so many people out there doing amazing work in business sports, and entertainment who really impress me as people and professionals. Although he is an odd choice, my immediate thought is Tyler Henry, the Hollywood Medium. I am a huge fan of his and would love to meet him. I think he really has a gift.

