5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Brandon Harris of NuMedia Agency & GetSocialPosts.com

I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandon Harris of NuMedia Agency & GetSocialPosts.com, who has a whopping 15 million followers total on Instagram & Facebook, works with some of the most popular brands in the world and does 7 figure sales in ecommerce annually.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Thanks for having me, Yitzi! It all started in a garage studio apartment that I split with someone for $300 per month in sunny North Miami. When my family home got foreclosed on & I didn’t make the Florida International University’s basketball team, I had to get creative and come up with a business that could support me and help my family. I was devastated but I knew if I wallowed, we might all be homeless. So I turned my attention to coaching young players. I quickly found that even if I had a ton of people to train, the travel and mother nature’s distractions would make a consistent income impossible. So, I rented a gym for $2400/month when I had no more than $1,000 per month in profit after travel & expenses. I needed to figure out how to grow and market fast, or I'd be out of business before I even started. As a competitive perfectionist, I dove into online marketing and social media specifically. I interned at agencies, took courses, went to seminars, paid for private coaching out of my profits... you name it. Soon, I learned that the knowledge I'd gained to grow my training business was more valuable than the training business itself, and I began my marketing journey. I was obsessed with learning every trick in the book to grow and convert customers on Instagram & Facebook. I got @NextBBall, my basketball training business, up over 30,000 followers... Then I took over a brand, @HoopCulture's marketing and built them from 900 followers to over 300,000 followers. I realized that this was infinitely repeatable with the systems I'd put in place, and instead of tens of thousands of followers, I started to gain by the millions, building @sports, @basketballvideos, @basketballvines & many more accounts in addition to the brands I work with. Today, I have a network of over 15 million that I advertise businesses with, Hoop Culture has become a 7 figure brand, and I’ve launched my influencer marketing platform GetSocialPosts.com as well as my Instagram course Scale Your Social (I know it’s a lot).

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Actually, about 2 years ago, when I first started having success, I decided to start acquiring smaller businesses with larger social assets. So, I flew to New York by myself to meet with someone I’d only chatted with online, to hand him a $50,000 cashier’s check for his business. To me, that was the largest check I had ever held. The first red flag was that he sent his “relative” (who turned out to be his father) instead of coming to our meeting. But, being an excited young entrepreneur making the biggest purchase of his life to date, I still went. I met his Dad in the Chase at Madison Square Garden, handed him a check and sat with him while he exchanged the passwords for intangible assets. I left, had a celebratory beer, and headed to the airport. In the cab on the way to the airport, I started getting notifications… He logged me out of his accounts. I was hacked, and, for a moment, broke. But, thankfully, this wasn’t my first rodeo and I got it back and had it completely secured. But, that was easily the biggest scare of my life.

Young Brandon on TV

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Basically, we work with brands to create, and, especially, amplify their content to millions of people in their target market. We help brands- both personal & corporate- build followings and generate sales using Instagram and influencer marketing. We also do a lot in the ecommerce space- helping brands use Facebook, Instagram & influencer marketing to drive traffic, then facebook ads and abandoned cart sequences to close sales. At the moment, we’re focusing on scaling a select few brands, including some we own, like my Instagram course and Influencer marketplace.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

This is still very much a work in progress. Over the years, we’ve sponsored travel basketball teams for young people in areas struggling with poverty & crime, namely in North Miami. I’ve hired and trained a lot of my friends & family, who have grown with me or gone on to get great jobs. When a worthy campaign comes along, we promote causes on my Instagram network. But, overall, I’d really like to do more when my company matures. I’m especially passionate about helping young people go from poverty to success.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

1. I still make this mistake, but, hiring friends & family can be poisonous. Some grow to resent you, some try to take advantage and sometimes it’s hard for you to be unbiased and do your job. 2. Being too spread out leads to getting nothing done. It’s hard not to jump at the various opportunities as a hungry entrepreneur, but hire & defer before you put too much on your plate. 3. Don’t be afraid to hire and trust. It’s scary- and you may have been burnt in the past- but you can’t do it all yourself & scale. It’s just not efficient. 4. If you don’t like solving problems, don’t be an entrepreneur. Shoot for a great job with a great company. You’ll have no peace of mind. 5. The idea of bootstrapping and hacking is exciting, but be careful not to cut corners. Be willing to invest in the necessities, like keeping books, doing taxes correctly, using contracts. It can come back to haunt you if you don’t.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I’d love to have lunch with any of the top sports agents or professional sports team owners in the world. I think we have a ton of synergies and we could do some really unique and exciting stuff together.