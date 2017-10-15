5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Andy Seavers Founder of the Taste app

“I spent my college career learning specific skills, but I wish that somebody had told me that I should be learning how to deal with the constant feeling of being unprepared.”

I had the pleasure to interview Andy Seavers. Andy is the founder of the new Taste app, which was recently hailed by Forbes as one of the top 10 new dining apps on the market. He's been the mastermind behind other tech brands as well.

What is your backstory?

I grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and moved to Nashville to pursue entertainment law. During college, I launched my first web startup: My College Storage. We automated the process for booking storage, pickup and delivery for college students. I decided before law school, I'd work at a tech company to gain some experience. After testing out a few ideas, I ended up starting a parking app. During that time, I became a wiz at managing technology products. Companies started hiring me to manage their web and mobile software applications. In November 2016, we shut the parking app down, and I started testing different products. I partnered with two friends in April to start Taste--an idea that came about in 2015 when we were looking for places to eat. There was no easy way to find a list of the best places to eat. Negative reviews from tourists and 1 star ratings make it impossible to know what places are truly the best. We built an IOS app and launched in August 2017 in 30 major cities. So far, we've seen thousands of users download the app. We've been featured by some great publications, and have even seen some awesome endorsements from local foodies, celebrities, etc. Taste is different because we focus on the positive side of deciding where to eat. By removing reviews and ratings, we instead care about the opinions of locals. As a local, you get one vote for your favorite in each category. We all have a favorite burger place, coffee shop, or dinner place. With Taste, you can set a favorite in each of our 9 categories. What makes a Taste a truly great experience is how easy you can see your friends favorite. As you check in to local restaurants in your city, you can increase your "Taste" score, which actually makes your opinion worth more.

Who/ what company do you admire most and why?

I so admire Elon Musk. Here is a guy who knows how to innovate. He has disrupted some of the largest industries: transportation, energy, rocket science, etc. He's a great example of someone who doesn't take “no” at face value. If something is not currently possible, he'll find a way to solve the problem. Problem solving is one of the most important skills to sharpen as an entrepreneur. Problems are a daily occurrence. It's important to push through those problems to get to desired outcome.

How have you used your success to positively impact the world?

Taste is focused on positivity. In a world where negative reviews plague Yelp, Facebook, and Google, we wanted to create a community of people that care about what is truly best. That's the reason for our website: wehavetaste.com. Our system only works if the local community comes together to cast their vote for their favorite places. Taste wants people to know that their opinion matters. When you set a favorite, you are staking your reputation with that restaurant. Whether it's truly the best or not, your opinion carries weight. You can even change your favorite restaurant anytime. In Politics, people become so accustomed to setting an opinion and holding it at all costs. Discussion becomes impossible if opinions can't change. With Taste, we aim to shed light on the phenomenon and shift they way people talk about their favorites.

What are 5 things you wish someone had told you when you first started your business? If you can, please provide a story/example for each

I spent my college career learning specific skills, but I wish that somebody had told me that I should be learning how to deal with the constant feeling of being unprepared. Starting a business requires a lot of quick, creative thinking in uncharted territory. Having the right mindset, knowing that the unexpected will happen keeps me prepared for almost anything. Just because people "Love the idea" doesn't mean the idea will work. The most important feedback is from those paying you and those investing in you. Consumer facing products are REALLY hard. Most successful products do two out of the three things for the consumer: feel good, save money, and/or save time. Why do we as people do anything? We make decisions on internal, emotionally driven factors. Create products that people want. I've created plenty that people did not want. We believe that Taste feels good and saves time. Identify and prove your core idea first. I have been involved in many software products. One projected I was managing involved clients who created a really big platform that had a ton of features and became really hard to use. As users decided not to stick around, the clients continued to add more features. The core platform missed the mark because people didn't want the most basic version. With Taste, we are proving that a system of favorites is valuable to people. It doesn't matter how many features we add or devices we are available on if people don't care about the core idea. If the core idea is valuable to people, we can build a business off that.

