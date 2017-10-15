5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Hollie Siglin and Candice Romo, Founders of Hawk + Sloane

“Experience is the best teacher. Often times you won't know what the best path for your company is until you've tried a few. It's all about trial and error. When we first launched, our vision was different than it is today.”

I had the pleasure to interview Candice Romo & Hollie Siglin. Candice and Hollie have been friends since middle school when they were the only two girls hitting the links at the golf course. Fast forward several years, when they reconnected with the same due date of their babies, Hawk and Sloane. Now, with five children between them, doing life together looks a lot different than it did 10 years ago. As they grind out parenthood together, they are always looking for ways to make the life of a modern mom easier. Struggling through the daily challenges of raising children led them to create these recipes to help conquer parenthood. . . one spray at a time.

What is your backstory?

We actually grew up playing golf together when we were younger. We were pretty much the only girls on the golf course and so naturally, we stuck together. We lost touch after going to different colleges and so forth, but then reconnected after running into each other pregnant with the exact same due date. Hence the name of our company "Hawk + Sloane", which are our two children that reconnected us. We have been best friends "doing life together" ever since. Our idea for this company actually birthed itself out of necessity in our own lives. We were trying to find a method of discipline slightly harsher than time out, but not to the extent of spanking. Years ago when children talked back or said a potty word, they would get their mouth washed out with soap. Now, I don't think any of us want to put soap in our kids mouth, but someone told us to try spoon feeding apple cider vinegar, which is healthy but leaves a bad aftertaste. We had the idea to put it in a spray bottle so it wasn't so messy, and you could just squirt a little on the tongue. Once we realized how effective it was, we wanted to share it with other moms. Since then we have created a blend of Apple Cider Vinegar and VitaVeggies, which is a blend of green vegetables. From there, we saw how convenient sprays were and the rest is history. We now have a line of 6 sprays to help tackle parenting--these can be found online.

Who/ what company do you admire most and why?

Goodness, this is a hard question as I think there are so many entrepreneurs out there that inspire us. Jamie O'Banion, founder of Beauty Bioscience, has been an unbelievable mentor for us. She's a mother of 3 young children as well, who has built an extremely successful company from the ground up. Hearing her story is so inspiring. I think she's a great example of balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship.

How have you used your success to positively impact the world?

Ultimately, our faith is what drives us and I think striving to live that out daily and be an example for young women is our hope. In addition, we hope that we encourage others to take a risk and pursue their dreams.

What are 5 things you wish someone had told you when you first started your business? If you can, please provide a story/example for each

1. Fear is normal, but don't let it stop you. Starting a company is scary, and you are diving into a lot of unknowns. I don't think we've ever encountered a successful entrepreneur that didn't encounter some reservations along the way.

2. Experience is the best teacher. Often times you won't know what the best path for your company is until you've tried a few. It's all about trial and error. When we first launched, our vision was different than it is today.

3. Look for mentors and don't be afraid to ask questions. When we first started, we knew nothing about wholesaling, invoicing, taxes, etc. Sometimes you don't want to look like you don't know what you are doing, but taking advantage of people who have been in the business and asking questions you don't know the answers to has been one of our greatest assets. Those relationships have been key for us.

4. FORECAST, FORECAST, FORECAST. This is so important. Keep track of numbers, margins, and expenses. You can have an amazing concept but if the numbers don't make sense, then the business won't work. This comes with a lot of trial and error as well and we are still figuring out the best avenues to spend money in. It's OK if you try something that doesn't work, but don't keep sinking money blindly into things without tracking the results.

5. Don't give up. Entrepreneurship is a roller coaster. You will have exhilarating moments and you will have moments where you question everything. It's normal. The important thing is to not throw in the towel during the discouraging moments. Keep pushing. Success rarely happens overnight and it doesn't come without a journey of hard work and dedication.

Who is one person in the world you would love to share a meal with? He or she might just see this.