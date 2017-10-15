5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Roman Jhur CEO of HuntSmart Inc.

“The desire to make money was never the main thing for me. I believe that money is very important, but it must be an instrument, not a goal. I really want to leave some positive trace in history.”

I had the pleasure of Interviewing Roman Jhur. Roman is the founder and CEO of the outstaffing/outsourcing company HuntSmart Inc. He also has about 1000 students and high reviews on Udemy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

- Thank you too. It all started from the university time, when I started to be interested in business making. Unfortunately, I could not get the knowledge that would help me to do that, so I had to catch up with everything later in my life. Probably, to some extent, this is connected with the fact that I did not study very well - I had misunderstanding of how I can apply this knowledge and also that I always wanted to go "my own way" and be independent of superiors. Even at a young age I read books and magazines about self-made successful people, and these stories motivated me in a lot. Over these years, I've tried a lot of businesses: - two online subscription services. - an affiliate marketing. - an online store. - a franchise. - a business based on some training course. - a purchased ready-made business. - a b2c big check business. - worked as a dealer and partner. If we sum up the results of all this activity, then almost all projects were closed for different reasons. I will give some examples. One of my first projects - printable curtains selling. A new type of business at that time, it was a small competition and a minimum budget for promotion. We launched an advertising campaign in Google, and that's all the work we did with marketing. Our first money in business. Small money, but first money. In June, we had 500% Return on Investment, in July we had losses that covered all profit from previous month, and in August we closed the business on one day without trying new sources of traffic or anything else. Although it was already a well-developed system of production of the curtains, there were first clients and the first good reviews. I am sure that if we did not continue our work, we would definitely be entrenched in this market and work. The main conclusion is to fight to the last and try all the options. It happens that the business stops working for some reason. Unfortunately, nothing can be done here, and you can only rebuild the business model or start something new. But when you observe the systematic deterioration of the core business indicators such as traffic, clients, profit, you do not need to immediately "turn on" youthful maximalism, as we did, and without bringing it to completion build something new. After all, you will always have many ideas, especially when you are just starting out this way. Another case. We all know that effective marketing is one of the main reasons of success. After one of my old projects, in which I invested a lot of money and six months of work, I finally understood that fully in practice. I was developing a closed business portal which, in my opinion, would be transformed into a powerful international club of ambitious people who can help and support each other. I saw one such example, but I focused on the technical work mainly, I wanted to make it more technologically and more convenient, forgetting about marketing. As a result, with problems, as it often happens, but the project started. So, it's time to move forward, to attract people! And then a main problem arose - there were not so much key requests, banner advertising was not so developed as it is now, it wasn't effective for a closed club where the main sale is a monthly paid subscription. I underestimated the fact that people can pay for such virtual product only by trusting the founder, and a guy from whom I took the example was already a well-known media personality with a bunch of projects, he had an audience that trusted him. They wanted to be next to him, because he shared his the most effective business practices on this closed online club. I was not so much known at that time. In fact, the guy used simple content marketing and used the period of rapid growth of social networks in order to gain a lot of fans. People would follow popular personalities, and popular personalities would not agree to cooperate because there were no people. So, I actually felt what it means to learn from own mistakes. And I began to actively learn from another businessmen mistakes too. During next six months I took a break and begun to read a lot of information from different resources, and eventually after that and some brainstorming I developed certain criteria that should guide me in building a new business, understood how to use my strong qualities and in which business can I apply them to the fullest extent. After that I understood exactly what business I want to do for many years. And now I am talking about HuntSmart, my outstaffing/outsourcing company. Now I am engaged in it fully and all those mistakes and knowledge helped to build it in that successful, as I think, way.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

- The stories were different. I remember a rather sad story that I described in detail in my blog , but it influenced us the most, helped us to rebuild the business correctly and get a cognitive experience. In most cases, our staff is working on projects remotely, but there are times when it is needed to be in the client's company office. A few years ago the team leader of the client company hit our employee, as it turned out later, without any apparent reason for it. This was diligently silenced for a while, and led to a drop in the effectiveness of this employee. We made several conclusions from this story about the "silence police" and psychology issues, rebuilt some business processes and, for example, hired a psychologist for our employees on a full-time basis.

So what does your company do?

- We provide quality outstaffing/outsourcing services. According to our statistics, hiring a dedicated team from us is at least 23-25% cheaper than having an in-house team, because 95% of our employees are from Ukraine. Our clients significantly optimize their staffing costs - on the additional office space rent, on the employee wages, on the employment taxes and the corporate income tax, on gyms, insurances etc., but at the same time they have instant access to experts, because our employees are constantly learning from each other. IT workers from Ukraine are considered as one of the most efficient professionals by many experts.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

- The desire to make money was never the main thing for me. I believe that money is very important, but it must be an instrument, not a goal. I really want to leave some positive trace in the history, and so far I follow this desire by helping my native country in the form of new and highly paid jobs, as well as charity. Unfortunately, recent years have become very difficult for Ukraine's people, that's why I am very motivated to help more and more very talented people in Ukraine. They remain very good professionals and one of the best IT specialists by many ratings. What are your "5 things I Wish Someone Told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why?

- I actually have six ;)

1. The most important thing is emotional affection to the business. Analyze your experience, remember what you are interested in, what you are doing well and what are your main skills. There is no right business - there is a right business for a particular person in combination with his skills. You need to find a niche where your strengths and your personal qualities are activated in the strongest possible way. Ideally, you need as soon as possible to determine and systematically increase the experience and expertise in something particular. As soon as you become a professional - you will be in demand for sure.

2. If you need to overcome yourself each time, perhaps you are not in your business. I advise you to look for such niches, where the first money is earned easily and quickly and does not require you to make major financial investments. Not everyone succeeds in finding the exact business that can be successfully dealt with for years in the beginning of their business path. Therefore, in most cases, you have to try and try - which is much easier to do when you do not need significant expenses in order to start something. According to my statistics, which I collected during many years by speaking with entrepreneurs of all levels, this type of businesses (which do not require large investments, which is based on expertise in some area) became the basis of their success. For example, you can do marketing for companies and start looking for customers with the help of content marketing (which you will generate by yourself), thereby showing your expertise. But do not immediately rent an office, hire employees and delegate them a search for customers, it would not work. Or you can work on a dropshipping basis and sell clothes, without risking your money when you buy a large batch of goods. Big things always begin with small things.

3. When choosing between different types of businesses, think about how easy it will be for you to fulfill your duties. This means that you do not get a huge amount of spoiled nerves and headaches as soon as a customer pays for something for you. Such business will eventually turn into a real hellish job - it should bring pleasure, you should want to wake up early in the morning on Monday, only so you can succeed.

4. If you plan something and later found out that someone is already engaged in it - do not hurry to give up your idea. After all, the more competitors you have - the better for you! Yes, yes, I'm confident in my words. If they work, then they earn, and if there are many of them in the market, then there are a lot of money there. The point is in offering customers something cheaper, or better, or faster in terms of time, or better in service - you should stand out!

5. You must be able to count. This is one of the main business rules, and if it sounds easy, it does not mean that it is easy to follow it. Each client will cost you money. Therefore, if you want to sell cheap bracelets from China, you should understand that expensive clicks from advertising tool would "eat" your entire margin, because in such a business you need to have a cheap purchase price and a low cost of attracting customers, and this can all be done only if you have big money to invest in it. After all, the more you buy - the lower the cost of one product from the supplier. The more you spend, for example, on Facebook, the more opportunities for analytic you have and the lower cost of a click if you analyze in a proper way. I would not advise to invest such money in such a sphere of business, it is better to determine in what you are an expert in and gain necessary knowledge.

6. If your business have the potential for repeated payments, if the customer can pay more than once, as in service niches, this is exactly what you need. After all, the forecast profit in the coming months will be clear. You need to form loyalty from current customers and be sure to make additional sales (by providing other types of services to the same customers), which will raise the average check.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.