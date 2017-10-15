5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Hannah Kim, Owner of Schoenwetter, LLC

“I've been in business for a couple years now, and every day I still learn something new.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Kim, owner of Schoenwetter, LLC, a nutritional products company based in Los Angeles, California. She’s currently on the forefront of anti-aging research as it relates to environmental pollutants. Hannah has a BS in Business Management from Pepperdine University and her company has been featured on AsSeenOnTV.pro with one of the founding members of the TV series Shark Tank.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Hannah: When I was a commercial environmental consultant working on green tech and natural products, I was introduced to Dr. Schoenwetter, who specialized in nuclear medicine. He approached me to partner with him to start a brand that will help delay the premature aging process caused by pollutants such as smog and radiation.

Being in the industry, I was aware of the adverse effects pollutants can have on our bodies. I jumped on the opportunity knowing that this was my way to get into the health and nutrition industry and provide a healthy alternative to consumers who are suffering from environmental pollutions worldwide.

After extensive research, we developed the antioxidant complex formula that is known as the brand RxQ. We successfully launched the product last year and have since decided to terminate our partnership due to personal considerations. I took the company over and am currently looking to extend the product line.

Yitzi: Why did you decide to focus on antiaging?

Hannah: Well, I’m in my 40’s and I panic every time I discover more grey hair! The more research we did on environmental pollutants, the more we discovered it accelerates aging.

Environmental pollution comes from man-made and natural causes, but no one ever thinks about the impact it has. It’s a serious matter that can potentially cause negative effects to our bodies. I want to create awareness of how important air pollution is and help provide preventative measures.

Yitzi: What do you ultimately want to accomplish?

Hannah: I want to create nutritional products that will benefit the greatest number of people. I create products that I can take without worrying about what’s inside and that individuals in my age group can relate to. I got together with many wonderful groups of people to help me achieve this. Soon, I’d also like to create something for pets.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Hannah: I am a dog lover. When I'm not focused on my business, I devote my time doing charity work to help rescue dogs in Asia from being tortured and slaughtered in the dog meat trade. I work with the organizations to help find loving homes for these dogs and ensure they are safely transported to their new forever homes.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why?

Hannah: Trust your own instincts

When I was launching my company, every one of my friends, family, acquaintances would tell me what I should or should not do with my business. It seemed like everyone suddenly became an expert in running a business. The advice and information was overwhelming. Through time, I learned to not listen to everyone and to trust my own instincts.

Never stop learning

I've been in business for a couple years now, and every day I still learn something new. Whether its with the product development, or how to improve my marketing or increase sales. I feel like just because you have a product in market, is just the beginning. Now, it's time to figure out how to improve the product, and gain market share.

Make sure to have a work/ life balance

When you have your own company, you can literally work almost 24 hours a day. You live it, eat it, sleep it, and dream it. It becomes your life. I remember days when I was just in front of my computer screen working and I realized I missed out on so many life events with my family and friends. Today, I make sure to take time off to enjoy life.

Patience is a virtue

I know many people that jump into a start up business thinking it will be easy to start and run and that everyone would want their products, but it's not as easy as it seems. It can take years for R&D and designing the ideal product. Even then, it takes even longer, through trial and error, after the launch of a product to gain traction to ensure your product is successful in the marketplace. It takes a lot of time, patience and perseverance.

Networking is key

You never know who you're going to meet and when you'll meet them. While traveling, if I meet someone interesting, I will always try to engage in conversation with them. Through these informal conversations, I've met a couple people that I was able to work with for my business. Keep your opportunities open.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Hannah: Indra Nooyi, CEO of Pepsi. I admire Nooyi, because she is a female minority immigrant from India that was able to climb the corporate ladder and position herself in key corporation. She has held her position as CEO of Pepsi for 17 years and since being in charge, has been able to re-strategize the company's spendings from junk food to more healthier alternatives with the aim of improving overall consumer health.