5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: John Waldmann, Co-founder and CEO of Homebase

I had the pleasure to interview John Waldmann, Co-founder and CEO of Homebase. Homebase helps over 60,000 main street businesses eliminate the paperwork of managing their hourly employees. Homebase's free, cloud-based software replaces paper timesheets and schedules used by retailers, restaurants, and other local businesses, helping them control labor costs and save time. They also help hundreds of thousands of hourly workers in these businesses manage their schedules, trade shifts, and communicate through the free Homebase mobile apps.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I never expected my past life as an hourly worker would become the catalyst to starting-up a business, but that’s what sort of happened. Like 50% of the US population my first job was hourly: I rented tuxedos. The job taught me the value of customer service, the challenges of shift-based work–and how to tailor pants.

Several years later, I was inspired by the struggles of two people important to me to make hourly work a little easier. My childhood friend Hunter (a restaurateur) and my younger sister Emily (a server) were both dealing with the paperwork problems of hourly work. Hunter was spending Saturdays running payroll and building a schedule on paper—not why he started his business. My sister was calling in to find out when she was working instead of enjoying her time off the clock. The fact that their tools hadn’t changed, and that they were still suffering these pains, led me to start Homebase.

I made it my mission to build modern, easy-to-use software that could eliminate this paperwork of hourly work once and for all. Hunter became one of our first customers when I started Homebase, and we now serve over 60,000 local businesses. We’re helping local businesses better manage their hourly workers and providing their employees with more control of their work-lives.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

My funny story is actually more of a startup lesson. When I first started, I would walk around town talking to local business owners about ways I could help them manage their employees. One business was really worried about no-shows, so I sold them on a really simple “system” that would text their employees one hour before their shift started. But I didn’t have a product, and I wasn’t a software engineer. In fact, I’d never built anything more than simple websites. So, for the first couple of weeks, it was just me texting his employees from my cell phone. I tried to make it sound like a system, so I don’t think they ever knew that there was a person on the other side of the number. While it was a little stressful for me to make sure I got all of the reminders on time, it gave me the confidence—and data—to start building Homebase. (And now we have software that does the texting for me.)

Yitzi: So, what does your company do?

Homebase provides free online scheduling, time-keeping, and communication tools to make managing hourly work easier. We help local businesses move these activities off of paper and into the cloud so that they can eliminate compliance risks, reduce their labor costs, and save lots of time—around five hours a week. We also provide free mobile apps for their teams to see when they’re working, communicate with one another, and trade shifts. Today, more than 60,000 local businesses and hundreds of thousands of hourly workers rely on Homebase to better control the hours in their week and the dollars in their pocket.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I started Homebase to make life easier for busy local business managers and their hard-working employees. No business owner starts their business because they love building schedules and running payroll. This is often the worst part of running a business. We make it easy and give them hours back every week so they can spend this time on the things they do love—whether that’s serving their customers, or getting out of the store for a day to spend time with their families.

In doing this, we are also bringing technology to hourly workers across the US. Over one-third of the US workforce works in these shift-based roles, and hasn’t been helped by technology. Basic questions, like “when am I working” and “how much will I make on my next paycheck”, still take work to answer. We are making it easy for them to take control of their schedule and track their earnings, bringing a little more certainty to life.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Find people who share your mission. Every member of our team has worked an hourly job before, and many have friends and family members in local business. Everyone here understands at a gut level what it means to need to get a shift covered—that our impact on our users’ lives is greater than just “easier scheduling”. This connection helps keep us focused on helping people, not just building software. Building a great company is nearly impossible, so hire people who embrace the challenge. We compete against big companies, who have been around for longer, with teams 10 times the size of us and even bigger marketing budgets. And yet we’ve become the leader in our space in three years. This takes hard work, resiliency, plenty of luck, and a certain amount of fire from everyone on the team. One of the top things we look for in interviews is the “run-through-walls” attitude, and we remind ourselves every day to keep pushing: we put one our mottos, “No Day Wasted”, in big block letters on the wall. Sh*t happens; you will be defined by how you deal with it. Shortly after we passed 1,000 customers, our cloud server provider went down. It was a Friday night—a busy night for our customers—and their staffs couldn’t clock out or see the schedule for the weekend. We were on the phones with customers until 2 am Pacific, and then starting again at 4am Pacific. We communicated with all of our customers and we spent two sleepless nights moving to a new provider. At the time, it felt like the world was collapsing. But we didn’t lose a single customer. We’ve had plenty of obstacles—including the recent flooding of our team in Houston—but the positivity of the team here on overcoming it is always inspiring to me. You’re going to be taking out the trash for a while. Building a company is extraordinarily gratifying, but it is not glamorous. Be ready to do the un-fun work of buying supplies, paying taxes, cleaning the office–and completing lots of paperwork. And be ready to do it for a while, because building a company takes time. It was almost two years before we moved out of my cofounder’s apartment into a proper office. Find good mentors. There are lots of landmines out there on the path of building a company—from making a bad hire to misspending marketing dollars. I’ve hit plenty, but my mentors have helped me avoid just as many. They don’t even have to be formal mentors; mine are just talented and experienced entrepreneurs who will tell me what they’re dealing with so I can absorb it and learn.

