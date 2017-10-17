5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Shaun Savage CEO of GoShare

“By promoting collaborative consumption on our platform we believe that we can help create a more equitable, sustainable and friendly world.”

I had the pleasure to interview Shaun Savage CEO of GoShare. GoShare's proprietary mobile and web platform connects truck and van owners with businesses and people who need help moving, hauling, & delivering large items on demand. GoShare currently employees 16 people. About 33% are at our San Diego headquarters. The rest of the team is distributed around the world. We have virtual offices in: NJ, GA, MD, MI, OK, HI, Mexico and Brazil. The service is currently available in San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, NJ, Orange County with more city launches planned this year. We have about 1,000 active delivery professionals helping our customers move cargo. Our plan is to offer the service nationwide within 5 years and internationally within 10 years.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was born on April 19, 1983. I grew up near the Jersey shore in the suburban town of Howell. I started my entrepreneurial journey an early age by mowing lawns, shoveling snow and washing cars in the neighborhood to make extra cash. I always knew that I wanted to own my own business.

By the time I got to high school I was not a good student. I was more interested in the social aspects of school and was bored in most of my classes. I did just enough to get into college and it was only then that I started to refocus on learning. While studying history and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, I ran a house painting business before graduating in 2006.

After graduating I moved to Philadelphia and worked for Philly.com then on to New York City to work for a tech startup named Conductor. When I moved to California in 2011 I knew that it was time to start my company. I worked on a few different ideas while improving my marketing and sales skills. I became passionate about developing mobile applications especially pertaining to the sharing economy and transportation. I knew that my professional experiences in sales, business development, and marketing would help me build GoShare.

In 2014 the idea for GoShare came about after several bad truck rental experiences. I was a fan of the sharing economy and wanted to see if we could use a similar business model to make it easier for people and businesses to get a truck when they needed one. We started getting some traction and once I realized it was a viable business I sold my condo and asked an old colleague named Assaf Karmon to help me build GoShare. My mom gave us $25k in addition to my investment and we were on our way. We launched in April 2015 and have been growing every since. Our goals for the company are to improve the moving and delivery experience for ur customers, create a reliable income stream for truck/van owners, and increase shareholder value. Our team is smart, hardworking and fun loving. We have focused on creating a cool company culture to make sure our employees are happy with their work.

In my limited free time, I enjoy: playing hockey, bike riding, spending time with family & friends, driving fast cars, and closing deals. I volunteer for Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

I woke up one Wednesday morning with an incredible feeling of excitement. I knew that in a few hours GoShare would be completing our first job. It was a perfect 80 degrees and sunny that day. Ideal weather for working outside. The customer, Clay, was referred to us by a storage facility that I had stopped by a few weeks prior. When Clay first called I was hesitant to agree to do the job because our technology was not complete yet. Clay insisted that as long as we could provide a man and a pickup truck to help him move that the technology was not important. I agreed and we arranged a time to have one of our drivers (Steve) meet the customer at his house and help him move. I decided that I would come along to supervise and help being that it was our first job.

The pickup address was in the City Heights section of San Diego, not one of the safest neighborhoods in the city. On my way to the job, the excitement that I felt in the morning quickly turned to nervousness. For some reason I had a feeling that something was going to go wrong. I had no idea what it would be, but I knew that something wasn’t right. As soon as I pulled up to the house it was very clear that we would need to proceed with caution. There were two middle aged men outside the house and I asked if one of them was Clay. As soon as I said his name, Clay came outside to greet me. He was wearing a Marine Corp hat, a black leather jacket, and walked with a limp. He invited us in and showed us a room full of suitcases and a closet full of boxes. He told us that he was moving out and that all of the suitcases and boxes were going with him. Seemed easy enough.

Steve and I began loading Clay’s items into Steve’s truck. About halfway through the job, a woman showed up and ran right past us into the house. She immediately started screaming at Clay and it was obvious that she was the landlord and was not happy to see Clay moving out. Without giving an exact quote, the woman was dropping F bombs left and right and was acting in a very threatening way towards our customer. I was hoping that it didn’t get physical and luckily it did not. When she was done yelling at Clay, she began throwing his suitcases and boxes out the front door and onto the grass. One of the suitcases was thrown directly at me but I was able to catch it without causing any damage.

Even though we were getting paid by the minute, I couldn’t wait to get out of that place. Clay didn’t seem like he was in a rush though. He was cool as a cucumber and took his time to make sure he didn’t leave anything behind. I guess I can’t blame him as I wouldn’t ever want to go back to that house either. Finally, Clay let us know that we had all of his things and we proceeded to take his things over to the storage facility. I felt an immediate sense of relief and we got out of there asap.

After we left I had a chance to talk to Clay and he confirmed my initial suspicions about the house. According to him, the other people who were living in the house were regularly abusing drugs including Heroin, Meth and Crack. The police had been called to the house many times throughout the few months that Clay had lived there and he couldn’t be happier to get out. When I asked him where he was moving to he explained that he would be moving into a homeless shelter for veterans. That would be a good short term solution provided that he showed up to the shelter on time and won the daily lottery. If not then he might wind up living on the streets. This was a better option than staying in the house he was living in.

To make matters worse Clay described his medical condition to me as being dire. He had a laundry list of health problems including limited vision. Can you imagine having limited vision and having to live on the harsh city streets at night? Sounds like a nightmare to me. I want to find a way to help Clay but I can’t do it on my own. I set up a Indiegogo campaign to try and raise $1,000 to help Clay with his medical expenses and housing needs.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

GoShare connects truck and van owners with businesses and consumers who need help delivering or moving on demand. Some people call us the Uber for Trucks. I see us as a last mile delivery technology company.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our primary goals are to improve the moving and delivery experience for customers and create flexible and rewarding jobs for truck/van owners. GoShare's mission is to empower people to help people by sharing their trucks and vans. By promoting collaborative consumption on our platform we believe that we can help create a more equitable, sustainable and friendly world.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Don't waste time talking to small investors. Take for example, a startup that is trying to raise a $500,000 seed round. Founders should only be spending time with investors that can write a check for at least 50% of the round. There is no point of wasting time on $25k or $50k or even a $100k investor until you have agreed to terms with the lead investor. This is not to say that you shouldn't meet with all interested investors at this stage. You should meet with them and in your first meeting you must ask them what size check they are able to write if they decide to invest. If the amount is less than 50% of the round you should thank them for their interest in working with you and let them know that you will get back to them once you have a lead investor with an agreeable term sheet. It can be an awkward question to ask an investor but it is necessary. The sooner you do it the sooner you will know how much of your precious time you should spend with the investor now. Don’t outsource your core competencies. If you are a software company you should not be outsourcing software development to an agency. You must have total control of your software engineering team and the product that they produce. We tried outsourcing for the first 3 months to an agency in India and it turned out to be a poor decision. We ultimately decided to hire all of our engineers and it probably saved our business. The Cons of outsourcing software development are many. One of the biggest ones we faced was a time/language barrier as we are in the U.S. and the developers were in India. The language barrier effects communication of the project details and in the software code where poor labeling of files can lead to a lot of confusion for future software developers. Your lifestyle is going to change dramatically. In order to give your startup the best chance at success you will likely need to dramatically change your lifestyle. If you are used to working a 9-5 job with a comfy salary and weekends off you should be prepared for a rude awakening. Your business is going to consume your time, thoughts and energy 24/7. You will not be able to make it to most of the dinner parties, bar crawls, sports games, weddings, and other events that you are invited too. Your business will become too important to waste time on anything that is unproductive. In my case I went from a six figure salary and 8 hour work days to 0 salary and 12+ hour work days for the first 18 months after starting GoShare. It was hard to say no to my friends and family all the time but it was necessary. Not only because I was broke but because I didn’t have any spare time. Understand the rules of the game. Most businesses will face some local, state or federal regulations that impose rules and fees. The bigger the business opportunity, the more rules there will be to follow. Businesses who attempt to disrupt old industries will face the most regulations. Your business model may require you to bend some of these rules as they may be outdated. You should do as much research as possible to understand which rules you may be bending or breaking completely. In some cases you may need to make fundamental changes to your business model in order to comply or face financial and legal ramifications. A good example for GoShare is the regulations surrounding independent contractors and employees. All of our delivery professionals are considered independent contractors. In order to maintain their status as IC’s we are forbidden from doing certain things that an employer/employee status would allow such as: forcing delivery professionals to wear a uniform, forcing them to work certain hours and forcing them to use company equipment. We had to understand these rules and shape our business model around them in order to avoid costly litigation. Don’t be afraid to pivot. When you first come up with your grand revolutionary business idea you will be very excited. You will also think of a million different ways in which your business can be successful. As you begin to develop your business, talk to customers and learn the aforementioned rules of the game you may find that you need to make significant changes to your business in order to achieve your goals. This is commonly referred to as a Pivot. You should not be afraid to pivot if/when you discover that your current business model is unsustainable. If you wait too long to pivot your business could be doomed. According to the Lean Startup methodology pioneered by Eric Reis, you should host regular meetings every 6-8 weeks with your team to decide if you should pivot or persevere. It’s one of the scariest decisions that a founder will have to execute. GoShare has made two major pivots in our first two years. The original idea for GoShare was to be the “Kayak of the Sharing Economy.” We would allow people to share and rent their Trucks, Homes, Cars and Boats. While the idea was exciting, we figured out quickly that trying to compete with Uber and Airbnb while creating new leading marketplaces for trucks and boats was overly ambitious for such a small company. Most recently we pivoted our sales/marketing focus from consumers to businesses.

