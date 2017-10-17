5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Zondra Wilson Founder of Blu Skin Care

“Stop waiting on someone to help you. Help someone waiting on you. ”

I had the pleasure to interview Zondra Wilson. Zondra is the owner of Blu Skin Care. Blu manufactures and distributes USDA certified organic skin care products.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I felt a calling from God to move to Los Angeles to get into the acting and modeling industry. It was very difficult for me to be obedient and go.

Eventually, in 2004 I made the transition to moving to LA. I prayed and asked God, "Okay. Lord, why am I coming here?"

He would not give me the specifics. He just told me to go, which is how our God usually works.

Through my prayers, He told me that it wouldn't be easy. He said I would come up against opposition. But I had no clue what the oppositions would be.

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

In my mind, I would always say, "Lord if I can't pay rent then I'm going to go back home and go back to my old life." That's how I looked at it, my old life.

I was in LA for 9 years before I couldn't afford to pay my rent anymore.

I received a clear message from God saying, "No. Just stay put."

During prayer, an industry friend popped into my head, so I called her. I told her what was going on and asked, "Is it okay if I still come stay there?"

She said, "Sure."

Shortly after that, I hit another challenge. My mom passed away. I was so angry. I thought, "Lord. You stripped me of all my money, and now you took my mom too.”

I remember God saying, "This is an opportunity to pray." So, I prayed and prayed. God quickly granted me peace.

Looking back, I know that the whole situation was in God’s hand. He was preparing me to move to another level in my life.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

I can’t think of anything funny, but I do have an interesting story. I’ve recently joined the LA South Chamber of Commerce. The president asked me within weeks of joining to represent the chamber as its P.R. person. I was shocked. He said that he saw something in me and wanted to work with me. It’s an amazing opportunity because I get a chance to promote Blu Skin Care at all of the Chamber functions. I thought this was interesting because the president (Dexter McLeod) didn’t know me from Adam.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

I created Blu Skin Care, LLC” after years of being asked "What do you use on your skin?” My family is from the South and my mom and aunt would tell me stories about how they couldn't afford expensive skin care products and how they used natural ingredients like Olive and Coconut Oils.

“Blu Skin Care” manufacturers the only American-made USDA certified organic powdered facial cleanser sold in the United States. I’m also the only female, African American owner, manufacturer & distributor of a skin care company with USDA certified organic accreditation in the United States.

Blu Skin Care products are Cruelty Free, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Vegan, No Parabens, No Polymers, No Sulfates, No Artificial Colors or Fragrances. Their ingredients are plant-derived and formulated with botanicals. Blu Skin Care is committed to all of its products being nutritious for your skin and as close to 100% USDA certified organic whenever possible.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why?

The Lesson of Faith

I learned to trust what I hear from God.

That has been an issue with me because I’m used to living my life the way I see fit instead of according to the instruction of the Holy Spirit. I have to trust God with everything from what I eat, to the clothes that I wear.

God’s Company

Blu Skin Care is a company that God himself started. I didn't want to start a skincare company.

I thought, "I'm an actress. It makes more sense for me to do films and model."

I'd lie in bed and hear God say over and over, "Start a skincare line." I'm like, "Oh yeah? With what money, God?”

I started to think I was crazy. I brought this to my prayer group. I figured if I got it wrong, God would tell them to tell me. Turns out, I was right! This journey has taught me to listen to Him and no matter how crazy His instructions may sound, do it.

My Daily Declaration