5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Randy and Angie Stocklin Founders of Readers.com

I had the pleasure to interview Randy and Angie Stocklin. Randy and Angie, a husband/wife power-duo, started their e-commerce business right out of their house and now have grown a 80+ person operation in the heart of Indiana consisting of three eyewear brands: Readers.com, Sunglass Warehouse, and felix+iris. Their names are thrown around with the best of the best in the Indianapolis Tech community, as well as have received competitive awards for their culture and the company they've built.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

We met in 2003 on Match.com and married in 2004, never dreaming that the internet would have such an impact on our future lives. I, Angie, was a School Psychologist and Randy was a Software Engineer. As we settled into married life and forged ahead with our individual careers, we picked up a consulting project, created a few side projects, and soon realized how much we enjoyed working together. When one of our fun side projects (selling letters from Santa Claus) actually made some money, we decided to take the plunge and put more effort and a little money into something that could grow with us. In early 2006, we purchased our first eyewear company with money from our savings and vowed to spend every non-work hour pouring our heart and soul into learning as much as possible about retail and growing our business.

We taught ourselves everything from photoshop to AdWords and made plenty of mistakes along the way.

Through the success with our first company, I eventually left my job in 2007 to work on the business full time and Randy followed in 2008. Behind the scenes, we learned so much and through that, had the confidence to launch Readers.com and yet another eyewear company a few years later. Today, we own three successful e-commerce eyewear brands and have over 80 amazing team members stemming from multiple departments including: marketing, technology, finance, merchandising, customer happiness, and fulfillment.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Since moving into our new location in 2012, we’ve been proud to host not one, but two of our state’s governors at our location. Governor Mitch Daniels attended the ribbon cutting ceremony at our building in 2012, and Governor Mike Pence signed two pieces of economic development legislation at our location in 2014. It was great exposure for our company and really exciting for our team members!

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Readers.com is an online eyewear company that is dedicated to helping people see more clearly, so they can live a happier life. It is extremely important for us as a company to create customer happiness by providing a wide selection of affordable readers, a simple shopping experience through our website, and the best in-class customer service.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of our core values is to “Spread Happiness Beyond Our Four Walls,” and our team has taken it upon themselves to spread happiness with not only each other, but the community where we are planted. As a company, we believe it is our duty to be apart of bigger initiatives to live-up to our expectations. For that reason, Readers.com is lucky to be the official eyeglasses partner of Timmy Global Health, an organization in Indianapolis that expands healthcare to some of the world’s more remote locations. This year, we’re excited to actually sponsor two of our team members to attend a Timmy medical service trip in Guatemala, where they will assists with eye exams and hand out the reading glasses that we have donated.

Along with our partnership, we also encourage our team members to find their niche of service and what they’re passionate about. For that reason, we allow every team member to have two VTO days per year to spend at the organization of their choice. We’ve had team members serve at local food banks, animal shelters, and schools. Our team also enjoys supporting local organizations by hosting blood drives, collecting school supplies, stuffing weekend bags for our community center, and hosting families for Christmas.

Last, we love to give back and spread happiness by helping raise our next generation of leaders. You'll constantly find us participating in panels, helping with interview practices at local universities, hosting classrooms of students at our facility, and contributing to presentations at local events. We also enjoy opening up our doors to interns each summer and even during the semester to ensure local students are getting as much professional development and experience before they venture out on their own and into their field.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

● When hiring, never compromise.

There was a time at Readers.com when we were prioritizing the speed of getting someone into an open role rather than taking time to make sure that our values aligned and that they actually had the necessary skills to perform at a high level. This approach resulted in a series of hiring mistakes that took several months to uncover from. It was painful and stressful, but we were able to learn so much.

One of our biggest takeaways, as we peeled back the layers of the hiring process, was to hire for attitude and not always place a premium on experience. Because of that, we hire people who are not only aligned with our values, but also someone that has an amazing attitude and is really passionate about the work that they will doing for us.

● Be intentional about defining your company culture - or it will be defined for you

Early on, we felt like modeling the behavior that we wanted to see from our team would be enough to set a positive tone for our culture. We learned that we were very wrong. It actually took us a while to figure out why the culture we desperately wanted was slipping from us. Finally, we figured out that as the leaders, we had to create structure for our team.

To define our core values and company mission, we solicited feedback from our team and immediately had a retreat to hammer out the details. We wanted everyone to have a voice in the process, which overall helped with alignment and buy-in. Since that initial meeting, we’ve used our core values as the backbone of our company culture and have actively worked to ensure that our company remains grounded by what we believe in.

● It is extremely important to create a strong peer network and a group of advisers.When is the last time you had all of the answers and everything figured out? If you are like us, the answer is never. Since the beginning, we had to teach ourselves everything we needed to know and worked hard to learn as much as possible in spaces we knew nothing about. We didn’t do this because we thought it was best, but because we didn’t know any better. Here in Indianapolis, we are surrounded by a vibrant business community that is full of people who are willing to help, and we’ve leaned on groups of advisors throughout the years more times than we can count.

● There is tremendous value in focusing on a small number of things and doing them really well.

When we were starting out, it was common for our team members to take on many roles at a given time. This quantity over quality approach often led us down a path we didn’t want to be on regardless of the individual’s talent level. Once we shifted to breaking down specific objectives and goals for our team members to focus on in a given quarter and year, we quickly noticed an increase in the quality and pace of projects.

● It is important to work with vendors and partners that are aligned with your values and work style.

While our team places a premium on data and analytics, we’ve learned that it isn’t always the same case with every company. We learned this the hard way when working with a media buying partner last year. While the partner was very good at their core function, they did not apply the same rigor to data collection and analysis as we did. This eventually led our team being forced to take on the majority of reporting which should have been ultimately owned by the media firm. In addition, conversations regarding results were often difficult because we were looking at the data in a different way. As always, this experience was a good reminder on the importance of ensuring that there is a clear alignment of the companies that we will work with in the future.

