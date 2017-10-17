5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Adam Pearce, Co-founder of Blend Commerce

“Rather than recruiting experienced hires for all of our positions, we made a commitment to recruit 25% of our team from school leavers on our apprenticeship scheme. Whilst it would have been simpler and more profitable for our business to recruit completely experienced hires, we really want to be grow, develop and coach young people.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Pearce, Co-founder and Marketing Director for one of the UK’s leading Shopify Expert agencies, Blend Commerce. Adam leads a diverse team across the UK and South Africa, developing new marketing services for an ever changing e-commerce marketplace.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Quite honestly, my whole career has been driven by two factors:

Being told that I cannot achieve something. Wanting to ‘love’ what I do.

I firmly remember sitting in a career’s class at age 16 and coming across the well polished pages of tech giant, Accenture. My career counsellor lent over my shoulder and said firmly, ‘Well Adam, I hate to tell you, but they only employ the best.’ I kept that moment firmly in my mind, and 5 years later, I left University with a first class degree in Economics and a contract as an Analyst with Accenture. Whilst I never had the chance to thank that career counsellor, I guess I should of.

In 3 great years at Accenture, I’d worked with some huge global brands, including Unilever and Barclays Bank. Whilst the experience really allowed me to get an understanding of corporate business, I needed to make more a difference. When I enrolled onto a teaching course at University and quit my job, yet again, I was met with cynicism. ‘You can’t do that!” or “What about your salary?”, were the two most common objections. Yet again, it drove me. I taught Economics and Business in a number of schools across the UK and also in Dubai, and met some wonderful young people who told me that i’d made a difference to their lives. But, after 4 years of teaching, I felt that itch. I didn’t love what I was doing anymore. To be honest, I didn’t love anything.

After being diagnosed with depression and anxiety, I took some time away from my career. It was a pivotal point. I realised that I’d pushed myself too hard, too fast and needed to re-balance my life. After some deep soul searching, I decided to apply for a role at small educational app start-up, working as a Business Development Manager. Being able to combine my passion for education and business was truly life changing. After then being head hunted for a directorship from the company's competitor, it really showed me that loving what you do is about finding a route that helps you give back, but drives and challenges you everyday.

Fast forward to 18 months ago, I was sat around a campfire with my good friend Peter Gardner. He’d been developing Shopify stores for a while and was getting to the stage where he needed to recruit staff. We spoke for hours about Shopify, and how his clients were getting increasingly frustrated by the lack of guidance and clarity on how to sell and market their businesses. By the time the embers died down, we’d formed a business plan. Within 3 months we’d grown our business to a team of 4. So in terms of my back story, it’s not pretty, it’s not conventional, but like so many other Shopify entrepreneurs, i’ve been able to define a prosperous future, doing what I love.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Our business was essentially formed around a campfire. We made some pretty big decisions that night, many of which have defined our success to date. Once a month, my business partner and I put together a list of strategy ideas and light the fire. We’ve really found this to be a great way to mull over our decisions and flesh out the conversations and ideas that need to be thrashed out.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

The aim of Blend Commerce was to provide central point for Shopify store owners to launch, grow or automate their business. We identified that Shopify store owners were frustrated of having to work with multiple disconnected teams of developers, designers and marketing professionals. By having a 100% in-house team, we’re able to design and develop Shopify stores as a business, rather than just as a ‘website’. Since our inception, we’ve worked with over 100 Shopify store owners across the world. From a school meal provider in the US, to an eyewear brand based in France, we’ve helped a diverse group of entrepreneurs achieve their business goals. Like us, Shopify has been an incredible platform to grow an idea into a reality.

Adam talking with Joel Bronkowski, Head of International Partnerships at Shopify during the recent Ecom Exoo in London

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As an ex-teacher, I saw many very capable young people leaving high school wanting to get hands on experience - without going to University. Whilst I was fortunate to go to University, I feel that society sees this as the go-to option for all - a feeling that I and my fellow co-founder disagree with. Rather than recruiting experienced hires for all of our positions, we made a commitment to recruit 25% of our team from school leavers on our apprenticeship scheme. Whilst it would have been simpler and more profitable for our business to recruit completely experienced hires, we really want to be grow, develop and coach young people. Our current Apprentice has now been with us for 2 months and has already been able to take on the responsibility of mid-level projects. Seeing them progress is a fantastic feeling - both for us and them as an individual.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Learn how to say no

It’s always flattering when you’re in demand, but we learnt the hard way that you sometimes need to say no. In the first few months of trading, we were overwhelmed with requests for Shopify store setups. Due to this, we were taking on too much work, which has a massive impact on the morale of our team. After deciding enough was enough, we decided to put a stop on selling and devised a simple project management tool to clearly evaluate time for projects. Whilst this did result in us turning down some lucrative projects (one that would have provided us with 20% of our annual revenue) it was critical to protecting the morale, productivity and sanity of our team.

Meetings need to happen

Like many of us, i’ve never been a huge fan of meetings. The issue we had in the first few months of our business was that we were having NO meetings. We communicated only through ad-hoc conversations and project management tools. We then decided to implement one ten minute meeting a day, with each team member providing wins, challenges/roadblocks and their priorities for that day. Not only did this improve the communication in our teams, it also enabled better skill sharing, and ultimately helped us serve our clients more quickly and efficiently.

Learn that networking doesn’t have to be about stale sandwiches and warm wine

My experience of networking was not good. I’d been to countless events where idle chit chat, stale sandwiches and warm wine were the ‘outcomes’ of a networking event. Given the time and location constraints of networking, social media platforms have given rise to some fantastic opportunities to talk to customers, clients and competitors. In fact, we were was able to form a relationship with an industry thought leader that has lead to us obtaining over $25,000 worth of business within 3 months. Yes social media can be a fickle place, but I learned quickly that we as humans feel so much more comfortable behind a computer screen than face to face.

Qualify and vet your customers

Having worked in industries where the sales cycle was long (often 6-18 months) the idea of qualifying a customer was something uncommon to me personally. Our business did and still does offer free consultations with clients before committing to a Shopify project. However, this did initially lead to us having a too many calls and not enough conversions. Not only was this exhausting, it meant that we didn’t have enough capacity to serve our customers. It was crazy. So, when a customer books a consultation, we include some questions to see if we’re going to be a good fit. If budget, way of working or the niche of the potential client doesn’t feel like a good fit, we’re able to refer them someone that can help instead of us jumping on that call.

Clearly define your ‘offer’ and create your niche

We’ve spent a lot of time on the copy for our website, creating a story that we felt would captivate our customer base. Whilst we have had some good feedback, a number of potential clients asked us ‘What exactly do you do?’. Whilst our hearts sank a little, we realised that we needed to make our messaging simpler. We’re currently re-working our on site copy to clearly define:

1. What we can do.

2. How it can help clients.

3. How much will it cost.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.