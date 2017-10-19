5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Business: Bahram Nour-Omid, CEO of FUEL CYCLE

“The first is that you must build to last. If it is worth building, it is worth building well. Quality matters. Flexibility matters. Maintainability matters.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Bahram Nour-Omid, the CEO of FUEL CYCLE. FUEL CYCLE is a market research and community intelligence platform for forging close relationships between brands and customers. He is a serial entrepreneur with an IPO and several acquisitions under his belt, an active venture capital investor, and a seasoned business executive.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"? (bonus for inspirational or aspirational backstory)

Bahram: Growing up in Iran, I noticed the lack of opportunity for those of the working class. Ninety percent of Iranians can’t find success as a worker, so this spurred a survivor mentality that ultimately led to my being a successful entrepreneur.

To improve my chances of success, I studied at the Imperial College in London and received an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering, with the hope of returning to Iran. That dream quickly faded when the Iranian revolution broke out, so I was forced to revise my plans.

I decided to stay in England and find a job but I soon found myself in a Catch 22 situation. I had worked so hard to earn a degree from a top university, yet I could not find a job. Every application I sent was rejected. To add insult to injury, I wanted to apply to a master’s program, but because of a lack of work experience I couldn’t get into any master’s program in the UK.

So I went to America to get my master’s degree at Berkeley. I initially went to study engineering, but computer science was just becoming a serious area of study, and I became instantly hooked.

By focusing on learning computer science, I eventually landed a job working for Lockheed Martin in high-performance computing. I later worked for a venture capital firm that had invested in FUEL CYCLE, which was named Passenger at the time. The company was struggling so I took the helm to get it on track.

When I came on board as the CEO, I quickly realized that we had been spending our money on everything except product development. I had a short time to get up to speed and learned a very important lesson: When the product doesn’t work, you have to lift your foot off the accelerator, stop, and listen to your customers.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Bahram: Years ago I worked at a company called Scopus with my brothers, and I was the executive sponsor of the Scopus system at Microsoft. One day, I traveled to Microsoft headquarters to give them an update on the implementation.

When I walked into the room, I realized I was in the room with twelve Microsoft VPs. One of the guys said, “Your brother promised me A, B, C...” He went on rattling off a whole list of things that we were missing, without giving me a chance to reply to any of his complaints.

I have several brothers, so all I kept thinking was, which brother was he talking about? I knew I needed to come up with a sharp answer, so I said, “Gary I assure you, as soon as I get back to San Francisco, I will take this all up with my mother.” Everyone in the room started laughing and it completely defused the situation.

Yitzi: So what does your current company do?

Bahram: Well, you know the old saying that knowledge is power. This is as true in business today as ever. FUEL CYCLE provides an online community platform for brands to engage with their customers to gather market intelligence—through surveys, chats, contests, product samplings, discussion groups, videos, and more.

The information that brands can obtain through online communities helps them make better business decisions, such as how they can best allocate their advertising money, what products and features to bring to market, and how to craft their marketing messages to resonate with the most impact to their audiences. The community members are happy to provide information when they feel welcome and appreciated by the brand. It’s a win-win for the brand and its customers.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Bahram: I fundamentally believe that entrepreneurship is something everyone should learn, because it provides a solution to a problem. The hardships people experience—such as poverty, being a refugee, or having a difficult upbringing—put them on a potential path to entrepreneurship. You’ve had a pain point, and because you understand it so well, you can create a solution for it.

I believe entrepreneurship should be taught at a high school level, so I’ve spent personal time with high school students trying to teach them entrepreneurial skills. I’ve recently got involved in Startup Boot Camp, which takes kids from the greater Los Angeles area and teaches them how to create a business from scratch. At the end of the program they present a business plan.

I believe we are all dealt a deck of cards in life. We can’t change our hand, but we can change how we play those cards. And with the right mindset, you can truly accomplish any goal you have.

Yitzi: What are your "Five things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Business" and why?

Bahram: The first is that you must build to last. If it is worth building, it is worth building well. Quality matters. Flexibility matters. Maintainability matters. I recently discovered that a product my team developed in 1995 is still being used by the customers to this day.

The second lesson is that you have to be able to sell it before you build it. During my PhD, I believed that given enough time, one can arrive at the answer to most problems. However, in reality one can get to the answer much faster through a simple conversation with the customer.

The third lesson is to hire for life. Do not view the people you hire as just employees. You should look at them as possible partners in forging the future. Most often good hires will work with you in future ventures, and that familial culture will carry you through the ups and down of business.

The fourth lesson is ideas have a DNA. The software or product you engineer will be as good as the way it is marketed, sold, and supported. Each of these facets are a strand in the DNA of the idea.

The fifth lesson is your family will be your greatest startup. Maintain a balanced life where you work hard but without ever sacrificing the relationship with your family.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?