5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Hindi Jain, Founder & CCO of “Words Collection”

“Good Intentions, Good Stories, Good Vibes - Words Collection.”

Hindi Jain

I had the pleasure of interviewing Hindi Jain, Founder & CCO of the “Words Collection”.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in mother’s shophouse boutique, the “Shop of India” on the east coast and traveling trade-shows with my father who was a serial entrepreneur. I started doing henna tattoos outside the shop when I was only 10 years old as my version of a lemonade stand. Through that experience, i've met a lot of people over the years - I’ve done over 20,000 tattoos - and noticed that many of these people like to get meaningful words in different languages on their wrists, ankles, and back of neck (placement that was personal to remind them of messages that matter). I took inspiration from the experience of giving these tattoos and channeled it into a conversational clothing line. I've placed inspiring words on clothing where you would normally see tattoos. The idea is that it's personal and meant to spark conversation in the same way a tattoo would.

When I would sit and talk with these people, they often wanted these words tattooed as a reminder to themselves to be or do something, like “love” or “happiness” in different world languages. After having words of positivity drawn in henna where they could easily see, they would often come back to tell me about how those words changed their day.

Starting my own label was something i’d always dreamed of doing, but the fear of the unknown held me back. What if I left my job and failed on my own? The prestige of having a label to associate myself with gave me confidence. Growing up with parents who strayed from the typical career paths of their generation, I never felt like I needed to follow a stereotypical career path. It was quite the opposite; seeing the inside life of two entrepreneurial parents taught me just how hard it is to run your own business – work never stops. As a result, I was drawn to corporate careers that were more structured and promised a steady income. Over time, through my experiences working for private labels and corporate fashion powerhouses, I learned that the more you grow within those institutions, the more it becomes like you’re running your own business within their business. For anyone deciding whether or not to take the plunge into starting your own business, I would say that if you have a vision and it feels right, you only have one life to live. If it was a mistake and you try and fail, you’ll come back stronger from everything you learned along the way. The greatest thing is, if it’s a success, dreams came true.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

I’ve realized the dangers of being female. Trying to raise money for a start-up is difficult enough, but add being ethical and female into the mix and it becomes that much harder. The most insane things have happened in my life since leaving the corporate world. Men would offer to try to help me in the most absurd ways, including but not limited to offering to buy me a factory! Many would pretend to show interest or be of help as a means of opening up conversations with the hope that it would lead to more. Being ambitious doesn’t mean i’m willing to sacrifice my integrity to get ahead. In the end, I decided to start small and build up from there. I did a kickstarter campaign and raised $25K in pre-sales. Truth be told, i’d never do it again, but I learned volumes about the unique preferences of my target market and psychological behavior my own community in the process.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

It creates a wearable experience with everyday clothing. It’s a great way of sparking conversation, learning something personal about someone you don't already know, and a positive reminder to self. Each item features positive words in different languages placed where one might normally see a tattoo; it comes with a hangtag that gives you a call to action. The inspiration came from my experiences creating over 20,000 henna tattoos from a business I started at 10 years old.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Each item that I sell creates a positive chain of events. The factory gets work, the user feels good when they wear the clothes (they’re animal cruelty-free “Peta Approved” vegan), the strangers they meet along the way get to spark a positive conversation, and finally a percentage of profits are donated to organizations that promote equality for humanity.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

Well, I was a little naive when I started this venture; thinking I could do it all on my own and without funding or a solid action plan. Reality didn’t take long to set in. So with that in mind, my advice is this:

Find a co-founder/business partner. It’s possible to do it all on your own, but you’ll waste a lot of time. Building a team will enable you to scale faster. You might have the greatest product ever invented, but it won’t matter if no one ever hears about it. Make friends with fellow entrepreneurs and build your support system. Surround yourself with people who want to see you succeed. Chances are most of your friends work 9-5, and once you get off that cycle, it’s socially isolating. Keep track of the things you do everyday so you’re always able to measure your own progress. It’s natural to feel like you’re not progressing at the rate you initially projected. Keeping track is a good way to check-in with yourself. Don’t believe what you see on Instagram. People will make assumptions about the success they assess you’ve achieved according to the photos you post on online. What they don’t see is that behind each benchmark for achievement posted is a lot of hustle and hard work that probably didn’t happen in an “instant”. Advice overload is really real. You will likely receive loads of contradicting advice from many well intentioned people. Pick and choose the advice you want to digest and use your instincts.

6.) Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?