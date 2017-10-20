5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Startup: Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity

“Budding entrepreneurs are everywhere, but ideas and companies are fragile in their infancy. I try to share my experiences and learnings with as many as I can in the hopes of helping them see their dreams become reality.”

Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity, is on a mission to leverage identity to simplify how companies provide secure access to everyone and everything. Before that, Andre founded Jabber Inc., which was sold to Cisco in 2008.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Andre: When I was four, my parents moved us to Amsterdam and we rented a small apartment on the 4th floor of a nondescript building. As I was not in school and had no friends, my parents bought me a number of toys to try and keep me entertained. But of course, they entertained me for only a short period of time and I found myself gazing to the street below where the neighborhood kids were playing and having fun. Bored and likely depressed (as much as you could be depressed at 4), I decided to open a toy store and sell my toys. I asked my mom for a cash register, some money and an Open/Closed sign. Every morning I’d wake up and at precisely 8am, I’d turn my sign from CLOSED to OPEN in the window. I doubt anyone could see it from the street and if they could, I doubt they would have suspected a 4-year-old was selling toys. I would sit patiently with my toys all laid out on a folding table, each with a price tag, from 8am to 5pm. To fill the time, I’d count and recount my fake cash and with each passing day, place a larger and larger discount on my toys. At 5pm on the third day, I changed my sign to CLOSED, turned to my mother and said, “no one wants my toys.” The next day she found an international school a few blocks away and enrolled me. I’ve been selling things every since.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Andre: In 2002, after raising a little money to start Ping, I called my first investor and said, “Phil, I think we have a problem.” He said “Oh, and what’s that?” I replied, “I think we just started a company in an industry that does not exist.” He said, “How so?” and I replied, “Well, I’ve been searching google for “digital identity” and the only thing I can find is a single doctoral research paper written in another language. But don’t worry, I’ve reserved the domain www.digitalidworld.com and if you put in $5k, I’ll do the same and we’ll start the industry conference.” We did just that, and the identity conversation was born.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Andre: Every company has the enormous challenge of trying to control who has access to what, and to make that access both simple yet secure. The foundation of security is getting the answer to that question right but with different types of users (employees, customers, partners) coming from different devices and with applications residing both in and outside of the corporate network. Making this experience seamless at scale is a daunting task. Ping Identity provides the software and cloud services that many of the largest enterprises in the world use to enable secure access to their applications and systems. Companies like Boeing, Cisco, Disney, GE, Kraft Foods, Walgreens and over half of the Fortune 100 use Ping solutions.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Budding entrepreneurs are everywhere, but ideas and companies are fragile in their infancy. I try to share my experiences and learnings with as many as I can in the hopes of helping them see their dreams become reality.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Andre:

● You’re either growing or dying, there is no middle ground. If you’re successful, everything will change. Recognizing this, it’s better to embrace growth and change as a natural part of success. If you’re not uncomfortable, you’re not growing and when you’re simply treading water, your competitors are gaining on you.

● Look after employees and let employees look after customers. You can’t do it all so you must prioritize where you spend your time. Customers, partners, employees and investors -- they are all bidding for your time and attention; how can one possibly serve them all? In terms of priorities, I’ve come to appreciate that my primary job is to create an environment where my employees are enabled and appreciated. After all, if I’m not looking out for them, who is? By doing so, I free employees to spend 100% of their time and attention on our customers, and when customers win, the company (and investors) win. I think of this as creating a ‘virtuous circle of reciprocity.’ To change the order un-balances the equation, and in the process, energy and resources are spent in unproductive ways.

● Loyalty to the Cause. Sometimes leadership mandates you make tough decisions. In these moments, when the personal and business lines become blurred, I simply remember that I am but a steward of the cause and my loyalty must be to the collective whole and well-being of the company. In these moments, I must act in the best interest of the whole.

● Transparency Breeds Trust. Trust and autonomy feel great, but can be dangerous without transparency. When you’re growing, things can change quickly. Having adequate gauges on the machine allows you to see where things may be at risk of failing before they come off the rails. Everything can be dealt with if you catch it early enough. It’s when bad things are buried for too long that a fire emerges.

● Work Backwards and Avoid Hail Mary Thinking. A lot of smart people can see the future. It’s developing and executing a path to get there that is so difficult. In the beginning, it’s easy to be lulled into thinking that ‘the big deal that changes everything’ is right around the corner. That’s dangerous thinking. The trick is to break the big rock (the bigger vision) into smaller, bite-sized rocks that you can execute. To do this, it’s a matter of splitting your ideas into smaller and smaller subsets, until you have something that you can actually achieve with the resources and time you have. Doing that over and over, one step at a time, is what builds confidence and moves you in the right direction. There are few shortcuts in life.

