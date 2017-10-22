5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Omer Molad, Co-founder of Vervoe

“Figure out what how you can be most impactful, let others do the rest.”

Omer is the Co-founder and CEO of Vervoe, an online hiring assistant that replaces face-to-face interviews with online simulations. Vervoe’s mission is to reinvent the recruiting experience for startups and small to medium businesses.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I often read about other founders who built their first app when they were 12, or studied at Stanford before joining Facebook.

That’s not me. Most of my career hasn’t been in tech, and this is my first time founding a company.

I spent my childhood in Israel, where I served in the military after finishing high school. Being an officer in the army taught me more about people, and leadership, than any of the jobs I’ve done or the university degrees I completed. I learned how to connect with people, especially under pressure, and I saw first-hand that the strongest performers weren’t necessarily the ones with the best education.

After my military service I worked at a couple of startups in Tel Aviv, and then I moved to Australia and went to law school. I spent time in large corporations, and also in the humanitarian sector, and eventually found myself leading a team of 25 people in a large bank. That's when I became increasingly frustrated with recruitment.

It felt like the entire process was rigged. It favored people who had fancy résumés, had attended high-profile schools or worked at brand-name companies. But quite often they ended up disappointing. Conversely, the people who were curious, tenacious and persistent excelled, regardless of their pedigree.Trying to figure out who to interview based on résumés was a futile exercise.

Coincidentally, David Weinberg, my co-founder, was experiencing similar frustrations, albeit in a completely different environment. David is a cloud architecture expert and had been building teams in technology, where he saw how little relation there was between someone’s background and how well they ended up performing.

But it was actually David’s experience running a pastry business that led to the “aha” moment for him. With a team of 40 hospitality staff, David saw that character traits like grit, dedication, resourcefulness and customer centricity were invaluable in driving a business.

Vervoe was born when old friends kicked around a few ideas about creating a better recruiting experience. Neither of us are recruitment professionals - we’re just two guys who are extremely passionate about something - but in some respect that’s an advantage because we’re not tied to any existing way of doing things. We started with a blank piece of paper and decided to rebuild the entire experience from scratch, guided by the principles of merit and fairness.

Using our own money, we started working on a prototype, and we’ve never looked back.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

We had an eye-opening experience when we tried to hire someone for our own team. It was our first customer success role. Naturally, we used our own platform to do it, eating our own dogfood so to speak. The way our platform works is that everyone gets a chance to prove their skills. Employers don’t sift through applications, they just see how candidates respond to on-the-job tasks.

When we started going through the completed assessments, someone took us by surprise. He has no apparent background in technology, or customer success for that matter. In fact, he had spent the last 15 years in the trucking industry. Not in a million years would we have chosen him for an interview had we seen his résumé.

But as we learned more about him through the way he answered each question, we couldn’t help but be impressed. And a little embarrassed. He taught himself how to code, launched an app and sold it to customers. He had immersed himself in the startup world by listening to podcasts and reading. And most of all, his attitude was incredible. Humble, passionate and curious. An asset in an startup.

We were confronted with our own bias. We too had preconceived ideas about the ‘profile’ of the candidate we expected to see. Like all hiring managers, we’re not perfect and we can’t help but be judgmental. But the platform we built set us straight. We saw for ourselves the power of what we had created. It made us hear each candidate’s story and form an impression based on skills and character, not background.

We learned an important lesson that day.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Trying to decide who to interview based on résumés is ineffective and time consuming. Too often, the wrong candidates are interviewed, while the hidden gems miss out. The best candidates aren’t given an opportunity to shine through.

Vervoe replaces face-to-face interviews with automated interviews and online simulations. Employers access Vervoe’s assessment library and use interview scripts written by experts, and other assessment templates. Employers can interview everyone, automatically, giving every candidate a chance to prove their skills.

Vervoe is an online hiring assistant for startups and small to medium businesses. Vervoe provides an end-to-end hiring solution from posting jobs to making a hiring decision. With Vervoe, businesses can complete their entire hiring process seamlessly, in one place.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Most recruitment solutions focus on becoming more efficient at interviewing less people, a process called screening.

Not us. Vervoe lets employers interview everyone, automatically. We are driven by a higher purpose, which is to make recruitment about merit and fairness.

Even though our paying customers are employers, our success is entirely reliant on candidates having a great experience. That means that every candidate gets a chance.

By giving employers a way to interview everyone, and make decisions based on how someone performs rather than where they went to school, we’re making things fairer for everyone.

This new way of recruiting gives opportunities to people who otherwise wouldn’t get one. People who weren’t necessarily fortunate enough to access blue chip schools, or couldn’t get a job at Google. But those very same people often have incredible potential that no résumés will ever show. And now they’re no longer in a pile of applications, they’re in the room.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why?

1. Be positive no matter what. I went through a period where I felt really flat. I kept thinking about failure, and every morning I would worry about how I would tell my wife that we have to sell our house and start from scratch. I was in a really dark place. My co-founder helped me out of it. The way he described my attitude, I didn’t even recognize myself anymore. I went back to basics and remembered the reasons I got into this to begin with. I focused on what I love doing, and I made a pact with myself that I would see opportunity in every challenge. Since then I have been a happier person and a better leader for our company. There is no upside in being negative, it serves no purpose. The challenges are endless but a positive mindset will help overcome them and keep you sane along the journey.

2. Forget your comfort zone. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve had to do something I felt anxious about or exposed by. As a founder, you go through every form of vulnerability and scrutiny. Embrace it, otherwise it will be a long road. With practice, it all gets better.

3. Most of your assumptions will be wrong. That's ok if you check your ego out the door and adapt quickly. At the beginning everything is a guess. The market is the single source of truth. But there is only one way to find out, and that’s to get out there and do it. When you discover that you guessed wrong, there is no point hanging on to misguided beliefs. Learn from the new information and make the necessary changes quickly.

4. Figure out what how you can be most impactful, let others do the rest. There is no job description for founders. There are ideas in the beginning but that’s all they are. Once you work out how you can best help your company move forward, make that your priority, even if it’s something unexpected.

5. Find your tribe as quickly as possible. There will be people, often in unexpected places, who care about the sames things you do. When you find them, don’t let go because that bond is more compelling than money or any other motivating factor. People who buy into your mission are worth their weight in gold.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Everette Taylor.

I love Everette's approach to marketing and customer development. I’ve listened to hundreds of podcasts and read countless articles. But the way Everette thinks about customers resonated with me more than anything else I’ve come across.

Later on I heard his story about trying to get a job on LinkedIn many years ago. He applied for countless jobs and never heard back. Then he created a fake profile, gave a himself a different name and used a photo of someone who was white. All of a sudden he started getting job interviews with the very same companies that previously ignored him.

That’s why we started Vervoe in a nutshell, to remove this sort of bias and focus on what people can do rather than their background.